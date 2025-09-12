West Ham vs Tottenham prediction, best bets & predicted line ups

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Ham vs Tottenham tips:

BTTS and Spurs to win - 3/1 Bet365

Lucas Paqueta to score at any time - 19/5 Ladbrokes

West Ham will be hoping to continue where they left off last time out, when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the London Stadium in Saturday’s evening kick-off (5:30pm, Sky Sports).

The international break couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Hammers after ending a run of three straight defeats, in all competitions, to beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the City Ground.

All three goals, from Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Callum Wilson, came in the last six minutes to ease the pressure a little bit on manager Graham Potter and lengthening their Premier League relegation odds after a tough start.

Since the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo, the Hammers boss is the football betting sites’ favourite when it comes to the next manager to be sacked, at odds of 9/4.

He has won just six of his 23 games since taking charge of the Hammers in January, but he will be hoping that the win at Forest can kickstart their season.

His counterpart at Spurs, Thomas Frank, has had an excellent start to life at Tottenham, winning his opening two league games against Burnley and Manchester City, before going down 1-0 to Bournemouth last time out.

West Ham vs Tottenham betting: Spurs to bounce back

The odds seem to be firmly stacked against West Ham, not just based on their current form but also the fact that they have won just one of their last seven league matches against their London rivals, drawing three and losing three.

That win came back in December 2023 when second-half goals from Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse cancelled out Cristian Romero’s opener to earn the Hammers a 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Each of the last three matches across London have ended in a 1-1 draw, and Spurs are winless in five visits, drawing three and losing two, since a 3-2 win in November 2019.

Betting sites have installed Spurs as favourites, while West Ham are home underdogs. Bettors can also find a fairly decent price on a draw in the latest Premier League odds, and considering the last three matches at West Ham have finished all square, that is not a bad shout.

On paper, this should be a win for Spurs, but when it comes to a derby and straight after an international break, logic so often goes out of the window.

The fact that Spurs have lost 10 of their last 16 London derbies in the Premier League and kept just one clean sheet in their last 21 derby matches in the league means we should expect goals.

West Ham vs Tottenham prediction 1: BTTS and Spurs to win - 3/1 Bet365

West Ham vs Tottenham prediction: Paqueta packing a punch for the Hammers

Despite their disappointing start to the season, West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta has still managed to score three goals in three games, two in the league and one in the 3-2 League Cup defeat to Wolves.

He also netted for Brazil last Friday, scoring the second goal in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Chile, so he is certainly the one to watch for the Hammers.

The midfielder scored just five goals in 41 games for club and country last season, but he already has four in six games this season.

Betting apps have the 28-year-old at 12/1 to score first, 11/1 to score last or you can get a generous 19/5 on him scoring at any time.

West Ham vs Tottenham prediction 2: Lucas Paqueta to score at any time - 19/5 Ladbrokes

