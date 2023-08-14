Who and when do England play next? Lionesses’ route to the World Cup final
England are through to the World Cup semi-finals after coming from behind to beat Colombia
England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday as the Lionesses continue their knockout campaign in Sydney.
The European champions came from behind to beat Colombia in the quarter-finals after goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.
Sarina Wiegman’s side will continue to be without Lauren James, who was suspended for two matches after the 21-year-old stamped on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie.
The Lionesses will face Australia in Sydney after the co-hosts defeated France on penalties. There will be a new winner of the Women’s World Cup this year after Sweden knocked out Japan on Friday, setting up a clash with Spain on the other side of the draw.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses’ run down under:
Who do England play next at the World Cup?
After beating Nigeria and Colombia, the Lionesses will play Australia in the semi-finals. The semi-final will be played on Wednesday 16 August at 11:00am BST at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium and the match will be shown on ITV 1.
Should England win, they will face either Sweden or Spain, who play each other on Tuesday for a place in the Sydney final.
Sweden’s victory over Japan means there will be new winner of the World Cup this year, after the United States and Germany were among the big names to suffer early exits.
What were England’s group results?
22 July - England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane)
28 July - England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney)
1 August - China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide)
What is England’s potential path to the final?
As group winners
7 August: Last 16
England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties
12 August: Quarter-final
England 2-1 Colombia - England win 2-1
16 August: Semi-final
England vs Australia - 11:00, Sydney
20 August: Final
(England/Australia) vs (Spain/Sweden) - 11:00, Sydney
Knockout stages
Saturday 5 August
Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1
Sunday 6 August
Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One
Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Monday 7 August
Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties
Match 53: Australia 2-0 Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC
Tuesday 8 August
Match 56: Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV
Match 55: France 4-0 Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - BBC
Friday 11 August
QF1: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One
QF2: Japan 1-2 Sweden (08:30, Auckland) - BBC One
Saturday 12 August
QF3: Australia 0-0 France - Australia win on penalties
QF4: England 2-1 Colombia
Tuesday 15 August
SF1: Spain vs Sweden (09:00, Auckland)
Wednesday 16 August
SF2: Australia vs England (11:00, Sydney)
Saturday 19 August
3rd place play-off: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)
Sunday 20 August
Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)
Match venues
Australia
Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)
Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)
Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)
Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)
Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)
Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)
New Zealand
Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)
Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)
Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)
Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch The Lionesses then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies