Why are England wearing black armbands today?

The Lionesses aim to book a place in the knock-out phase of the tournament with a win against Denmark

Jack Rathborn
Friday 28 July 2023 10:28
Comments
(PA)

England are back in action with their second Women’s World Cup 2023 against Denmark in Sydney.

Sarina Wiegman made two changes from the side that started in the 1-0 victory over Haiti.

Lauren James and Rachel Daly started at the Allianz Stadium, with the former curling a beautiful opener for the first Lionesses goal since the Finalissima against Brazil.

England’s players could be seen wearing black armbands for the Group D match.

The move is a gesture and tribute to the late Trevor Francis. Millie Bright was also wearing an armband to celebrate Indigenous People.

The former England striker, who was the first £1 million player, died on Monday, aged 69.

A picture and a message for Francis was also seen on the big screen at the Allianz Stadium.

Francis earned 52 England caps across a legendary career playing for Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday.

England pose ahead of their Women's World Cup 2023 Group D match

(Getty Images)

