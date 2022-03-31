Arsenal take on Wolfsburg in the second leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final tonight in Germany.

Tabea Wassmuth gave Wolfsburg the lead in the first leg but Lotte Wubben-Moy’s crucial late equaliser brought Arsenal parity halfway through the tie.

These two met in the 2013 semi-finals, when Wolfsburg won 2-1 in the second leg. Just like then, the match will be held at the men’s Volkswagen Arena.

The winner will likely meet Barcelona in the semi-finals, who are up 3-1 against Real Madrid after the first leg in the Spanish capital.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Wolfsburg vs Arsenal?

The match takes place tonight, Thursday 31 March, at 5.45pm BST.

How to watch Wolfsburg vs Arsenal

The match will be shown live on DAZN, DAZN’s YouTube channel and Arsenal.com.

What the coaches say

Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: “It was clear that it would be close and progress would not be decided in one match.”

Jonas Eidevall, Arsenal manager: “I’ve been ﻿away in Germany many times with teams in Sweden. I know it will be a different game, it will be in front of a different crowd, it will be a different kind of intensity, but if you ask me I believe 100% that we will win, and I will always believe that.”

Predicted line-ups

Wolfsburg: Schult; Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Popp, Lattwein, Obderdorf, Huth; Wassmuth, Roord.

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley; Maritz, Little, Wälti, Miedema, McCabe; Blackstenius, Parris.

Prediction

Arsenal have it all to do but they can pull off victory here to book their place in the last four. Wolfsburg 1-2 Arsenal.