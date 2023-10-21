Jump to content

Liveupdated1697901844

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from VOLKSWAGEN ARENA

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 13:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolfsburg face Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697901806

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.

21 October 2023 16:23
1697901786

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.

21 October 2023 16:23
1697901711

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Attempt saved. Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

21 October 2023 16:21
1697901709

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Attempt saved. Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lovro Majer.

21 October 2023 16:21
1697901485

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 October 2023 16:18
1697901390

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Nathan Tella replaces Jeremie Frimpong.

21 October 2023 16:16
1697901381

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Odilon Kossounou replaces Josip Stanisic.

21 October 2023 16:16
1697901373

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Nadiem Amiri replaces Jonas Hofmann.

21 October 2023 16:16
1697901334

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Attempt missed. Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Álex Grimaldo.

21 October 2023 16:15
1697901248

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

21 October 2023 16:14

