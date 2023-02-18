Wolves vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Fredericks, Antoine Semenyo, Chris Mepham, Ryan Christie, Kieffer Moore, Joe Rothwell, Mark Travers, Matias Vina.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH XI (4-4-1-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Jack Stephens, Marcos Senesi, Jordan Zemura; Dango Ouattara, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, Marcus Tavernier; Hamed Junior Traore; Dominic Solanke.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
WOLVES SUBS: Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Daniel Bentley, Gomes, Diego Costa, Joseph Hodge, Rayan Ait Nouri, Daniel Podence, Nathan Collins.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
WOLVES XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Hugo Bueno, Max Kilman, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves; Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho, Pablo Sarabia; Matheus Cunha.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let's take a look at how the two sides will be lining up - starting with our hosts!
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
A very credible point at home to Newcastle last weekend puts Bournemouth just one spot back of safety, though the Cherries have failed to get a win in the league since a 3-0 thrashing of Everton in the final match before the World Cup pause; also the last time Gary O’Neil’s side scored more than once in a league contest.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
A come-from-behind victory last weekend gave Wolves back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in 11 months and puts them five points ahead of the drop. Julen Lopetegui has now overseen seven league matches at the helm and has won four of those contests, keeping two clean sheets in the process.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Wolves and Bournemouth!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies