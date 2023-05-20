Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Everton in the Premier League today.
Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui made six changes for the visit of Everton. Nathan Collins, Pablo Sarabia, Joao Gomes, Adama Traore, Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence will all start.
The relegation-threatened visitors replaced Mason Holgate with Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin was passed fit after a groin issue.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
JUST OVER! Another chance for Calvert-Lewin, who rises to meet Iwobi's cross following a swift Everton counter. But once again, the England striker cannot hit the target as he heads over.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
CHANCE! Doucoure is alert and latches onto a quickly-taken throw down the left flank. His cross is just behind Calvert-Lewin, who is subsequently unable to direct his header towards the target.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Wolves are looking to record five successive top-flight victories on home soil for the first time since August 1973. You must go back to December 1969 for the last time they emarked on such a streak without conceding.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Wolves have won each of their last three Premier League games against Everton. Although, the hosts are without a victory in each of their last six English top-flight clashes with sides managed by Dyche.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
WIDE! Everton are awarded a free-kick and a chance to threaten the Wolves goal. Mina beats Collins to cushion the ball down for Calvert-Lewin, who gets a shot away from a tight angle, but it flashes the wrong side of the post.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Wolves continue their promising start and attack down the right again. This time, Semedo has space to run into before sweeping the ball across the face of goal, but it is just too far ahead of Sarabia and runs through.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Traore with the first opportunity to stretch his legs down the right flank. But the Wolves winger's cross is lacking the required accuracy, and goes behind for a goal kick.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Referee David Coote blows his whistle and Wolves kick things off!
