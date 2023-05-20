Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action for Everton (PA)

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Everton in the Premier League today.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui made six changes for the visit of Everton. Nathan Collins, Pablo Sarabia, Joao Gomes, Adama Traore, Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence will all start.

The relegation-threatened visitors replaced Mason Holgate with Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin was passed fit after a groin issue.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: