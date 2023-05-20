Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1684591984

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 20 May 2023 15:13
Comments
<p>Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action for Everton</p>

Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action for Everton

(PA)

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Everton in the Premier League today.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui made six changes for the visit of Everton. Nathan Collins, Pablo Sarabia, Joao Gomes, Adama Traore, Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence will all start.

The relegation-threatened visitors replaced Mason Holgate with Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin was passed fit after a groin issue.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Recommended

1684591936

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

JUST OVER! Another chance for Calvert-Lewin, who rises to meet Iwobi's cross following a swift Everton counter. But once again, the England striker cannot hit the target as he heads over.

20 May 2023 15:12
1684591884

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

CHANCE! Doucoure is alert and latches onto a quickly-taken throw down the left flank. His cross is just behind Calvert-Lewin, who is subsequently unable to direct his header towards the target.

20 May 2023 15:11
1684591827

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Wolves are looking to record five successive top-flight victories on home soil for the first time since August 1973. You must go back to December 1969 for the last time they emarked on such a streak without conceding.

20 May 2023 15:10
1684591686

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Wolves have won each of their last three Premier League games against Everton. Although, the hosts are without a victory in each of their last six English top-flight clashes with sides managed by Dyche.

20 May 2023 15:08
1684591520

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

WIDE! Everton are awarded a free-kick and a chance to threaten the Wolves goal. Mina beats Collins to cushion the ball down for Calvert-Lewin, who gets a shot away from a tight angle, but it flashes the wrong side of the post.

20 May 2023 15:05
1684591470

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

20 May 2023 15:04
1684591419

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Wolves continue their promising start and attack down the right again. This time, Semedo has space to run into before sweeping the ball across the face of goal, but it is just too far ahead of Sarabia and runs through.

20 May 2023 15:03
1684591345

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Traore with the first opportunity to stretch his legs down the right flank. But the Wolves winger's cross is lacking the required accuracy, and goes behind for a goal kick.

20 May 2023 15:02
1684591259

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Referee David Coote blows his whistle and Wolves kick things off!

20 May 2023 15:00
1684591216

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

20 May 2023 15:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in