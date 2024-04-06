Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
All Wolves so far! West Ham have barely seen the ball just yet.
SHOT ON GOAL! Ait-Nouri with a lovely-looking strike from long range with his left foot. Flies over the bar though. Ait-Nouri has three goals in his last four games for Wolves in all competitions.
There is not much to separate the two teams with Opta’s prediction model showing the probability of a West Ham win at 36.8 percent to 33.8 percent for Wolves.
KICK-OFF! We are underway in this clash at Molineux Stadium as visitors West Ham get things going. An exciting 90 minutes ahead in what is a crucial game in the race for European football next season.
The teams are making their way out to the pitch and the managers make their customary greetings. West Ham have won five of their last seven league matches against Wolves, including a 3-0 win at London Stadium the last time these two sides met.
Just the solitary change for West Ham as Edson Alvarez returns to the starting line-up after a two-match ban, replacing Michail Antonio. Nayef Aguerd, who picked up a shoulder injury, is deemed unfit to start but is on the bench.
Wolves have made two changes from their 1-1 draw with Burnley in midweek. Santiago Bueno and Tommy Doyle come in for Hugo Bueno and Leon Chiwome, who both drop to the bench. Matheus Cunha is still not part of the starting XI but is expected to come off the bench. Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto are unavailable due to hamstring injuries.
SUBS: Joseph Anang, Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Kalvin Phillips, Maxwel Cornet, Michail Antonio, Danny Ings.
WEST HAM UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Emerson, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Vladimír Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus; Jarrod Bowen.
SUBS: Daniel Bentley, Craig Dawson, Hugo Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Tawanda Chirewa, Matheus Cunha, Noha Lemina, Nathan Fraser, Leon Chiwome.
