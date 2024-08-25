Chelsea take on Wolves on Sunday ( Getty Images )

Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs in Europe in the transfer window, and have a chance to get their first points of the Premier League season against Wolves on Sunday.

Enzo Maresca’s side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in their first game of the league season, but travel to Molineux on Sunday. The club have made huge changes this summer, including 11 signings and on Friday still had a squad of around 40 players. Some have been informed they are surplus to requirements, with Raheem Sterling training alone at home and Ben Chilwell also looking elsewhere.

The Chelsea fans expressed their displeasure with some aspects of the squad, notably the selling of home-grown talent Conor Gallagher, when they beat Servette 2-0 on Thursday in a Europa League Conference qualifier. Follow all the live action from Wolves vs Chelsea in the blog below