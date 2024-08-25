Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line ups and more today
Chelsea are still in search of their first points after defeat to Man City in their opening game
Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs in Europe in the transfer window, and have a chance to get their first points of the Premier League season against Wolves on Sunday.
Enzo Maresca’s side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in their first game of the league season, but travel to Molineux on Sunday. The club have made huge changes this summer, including 11 signings and on Friday still had a squad of around 40 players. Some have been informed they are surplus to requirements, with Raheem Sterling training alone at home and Ben Chilwell also looking elsewhere.
The Chelsea fans expressed their displeasure with some aspects of the squad, notably the selling of home-grown talent Conor Gallagher, when they beat Servette 2-0 on Thursday in a Europa League Conference qualifier. Follow all the live action from Wolves vs Chelsea in the blog below
Wolves vs Chelsea - early team news
Gary O’Neil confirmed on Friday that Wolves have no fresh injury concerns, with Matheus Cunha ready for “more minutes” after appearing off the bench against Arsenal. Nelson Semedo featured for the club’s U21s on Friday as he builds up his fitness while suspended.
Enzo Maresca made nine changes for the Conference League play-off win over Servette, but is likely to return to a similar side to the one beaten by Manchester City. Reece James remains suspended and is also dealing with a hamstring issue; Ben Chiwell and Raheem Sterling are among those training away from the first-team squad having been told they are surplus to requirements.
Wolves vs Chelsea
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live build up and coverage of Wolves vs Chelsea.
The Blues are still looking to get off the mark in the Premier League following an opening-day defeat to Manchester City, while some of their fans remain aggrieved at the signing of home favourites like Conor Gallagher.
Enzo Maresca is still finalising his first-team squad, but some players, including Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell have already been told they are not part of the new manager’s plans this season.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments