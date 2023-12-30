Wolves vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts
Gary O’Neil will be hoping to push his Wolves team into the top half of the table as they host Everton at Molineux this afternoon. The midlands club are in good form with two wins from their last two matches including a 4-1 hammering of Brentford last time out.
Should Wolves replicate that form this afternoon they can easily challenge Sean Dyche’s Everton who are looking to move further away from the relegation zone.
The Toffees’ 10-point deduction has sent them into a relegation battle as they are one point above the bottom three. Consecutive defeats to Tottenham and Manchester City halted a winning run of four league games in a row for the Merseryside club who will be hoping to get back to winning ways this afternoon.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
We're under way at Molineux for the final time this year as Everton get the ball rolling, donning an all grey change kit for their last outing of 2023!
Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games (four wins, three draws), last having a longer run without defeat at Molineux between January and August 2019 (10). Will they maintain their fine form on their own turf? We're about to find out – kick-off is rapidly approaching!
Everton's starting lineup also shows two changes to that which lost to City in midweek, with Beto and Andre Gomes dropping to the bench. Calvert-Lewin and Keane are introduced, and it looks like Dyche will match O'Neil's 3-4-3 system for this one. Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye and Ashley Young are all absent for the Toffees.
O'Neil makes two changes to the Wolves side which won 4-1 at Brentford on Wednesday. Dawson returns after missing that game with a cut to his knee as Santiago Bueno drops to the bench, while Doyle comes into midfield with Mario Lemina absent following the death of his father this week. Traore is back among the substitutes after being ill over the festive period, while Neto is still awaiting his first minutes since suffering a hamstring injury in October, having been an unused substitute last time out.
EVERTON SUBS: Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Beto, Andre Gomes, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Youssef Chermiti, Mackenzie Hunt, Lewis Dobbin.
EVERTON (3-4-3): Jordan Pickford; Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite; Nathan Patterson, James Garner, Amadou Onana, Vitalii Mykolenko; Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil.
WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Pedro Neto, Hugo Bueno, Sasa Kalajdzic, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Joe Hodge.
WOLVES (3-4-3): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hwang Hee-chan, Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia.
Everton, by contrast, suffered back-to-back losses either side of Christmas, though there were positives for Sean Dyche to take from those games as the Toffees pushed Tottenham close before squandering a 1-0 lead in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Manchester City. With Luton Town suffering a spirited 3-2 defeat against Chelsea in Saturday's early game, Everton – who would be one point above their hosts if not for their 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's financial rules – have a chance to pull four points clear of the bottom three.
Wolves are looking to end 2023 with three successive wins after impressive victories over Chelsea and Brentford across the festive period lifted Gary O'Neil's men to 11th in the Premier League table. Having seemingly left any fears of a relegation battle behind, Wolves are looking to extend their unbeaten run at Molineux to eight league games, with the likes of Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Tottenham and Chelsea all failing to win on the ground since the end of September.
