Gary O’Neil will be hoping to push his Wolves team into the top half of the table as they host Everton at Molineux this afternoon. The midlands club are in good form with two wins from their last two matches including a 4-1 hammering of Brentford last time out.

Should Wolves replicate that form this afternoon they can easily challenge Sean Dyche’s Everton who are looking to move further away from the relegation zone.

The Toffees’ 10-point deduction has sent them into a relegation battle as they are one point above the bottom three. Consecutive defeats to Tottenham and Manchester City halted a winning run of four league games in a row for the Merseryside club who will be hoping to get back to winning ways this afternoon.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below: