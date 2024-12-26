Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wolves host Manchester United in the Premier League on Boxing Day, with new boss Vitor Pereira looking to build on what was a perfect start last weekend.

Wolves beat fellow strugglers Leicester 3-0 away last time out, and they are now just two points behind the Foxes, though they are still just about in the relegation zone.

However, three points against United could take Wolves above Leicester – who face Liverpool today – and they will be more confident of getting a result after watching United lose 3-0 to Bournemouth last weekend.

Ruben Amorim’s side were humbled by the Cherries in a performance that’ll worry both fans and the manager, and they sit in 13th – the first time that they have spent Christmas in the bottom half since 1989.

United are nine points off Nottingham Forest in fourth, and they need a win here to relieve some of the pressure on the squad and their new manager. Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is Wolves v Manchester United?

The match kicks off at 5.30pm GMT on Boxing Day, Thursday, 26 December at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming service showing every Boxing Day fixture in the Premier League.

Team news

Wolves will welcome back Rayan ait-Nouri after he served his suspension in the win over Leicester, while Mario Lemina could also come back after suffering a calf strain. Boubacar Traore and Pablo Sarabia are unlikely to be back before the New Year, while long-term absentees Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez Medina and Sasa Kalajdzic remain unavailable.

For United, there are no new injury concerns after the loss to Bournemouth, with Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof out. Matthijs de Ligt has missed the last two matches with an unspecified illness, so he could make a return at centre-back.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa; Doherty, Bueno, Gomes; Semedo, Andre, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Guedes, Cunha; Larsen.

Man Utd XI: Onana; de Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot; Diallo, Fernandes, Hojlund.

Odds

Wolves win 3/1

Draw 11/4

Man Utd win 9/10

Prediction

Wolves were impressive at the weekend against a relegation rival, but United should have enough to grab the win here despite their mixed form of late.

Wolves 1-2 Manchester United.

