Marcus Rashford starts for Manchester United (PA)

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League once more as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux this evening.

The Red Devils beat Newport in the FA Cup at the weekend but have won just two top-flight games from the last eight in a run stretching back to November. That leaves them ninth in the table, outsiders in the race for a Europa Conference League spot and not even in the conversation for Champions League places, a poor return for Erik ten Hag’s spending of over £400m.

For Wolves, recent form is a different story. Gary O’Neil has led his team to five wins in seven and just one defeat in 10 in all competitions, seeing the team rise to 11th in the table and knowing they can overhaul United in the table with victory this time out.

They also remain in the FA Cup after beating rivals West Brom in the fourth round, with the match notable for fan violence causing a delay to proceedings.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: