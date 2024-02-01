Wolves v Manchester United LIVE: Premier League score and latest updates as Marcus Rashford starts
Marcus Rashford starts as Man United look to climb the Premier League table with a win at Wolves
Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League once more as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux this evening.
The Red Devils beat Newport in the FA Cup at the weekend but have won just two top-flight games from the last eight in a run stretching back to November. That leaves them ninth in the table, outsiders in the race for a Europa Conference League spot and not even in the conversation for Champions League places, a poor return for Erik ten Hag’s spending of over £400m.
For Wolves, recent form is a different story. Gary O’Neil has led his team to five wins in seven and just one defeat in 10 in all competitions, seeing the team rise to 11th in the table and knowing they can overhaul United in the table with victory this time out.
They also remain in the FA Cup after beating rivals West Brom in the fourth round, with the match notable for fan violence causing a delay to proceedings.
The Red Devils scored twice in the second half to beat Newport 4-2 at Rodney Parade, surviving that potential banana skin of a tie to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup. the visitors are now on the hunt for their first Premier League victory of 2024, and only need a point to rise above Newcastle and Brighton in the table, but would need victory with an eight-goal swing to go their way if they want to displace West Ham in sixth.
It appears that 11th-placed Wolves have firmly put a poor first half of the season behind them, winning three of a four-match unbeaten run and dumping local rivals West Brom out of the FA Cup in their last game. Gary O’Neil’s side were controversially beaten at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season, and will leapfrog United to go as high as eighth in the table should they return the favour to claim all three points here.
