A prankster has revealed he was behind the sex noises that interrupted the BBC's live pre-match coverage of the FA Cup third round replay between Wolves and Liverpool.

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis, who goes by Jarvo69 aka BMWJarvo, streamed himself during the stunt to thousands of viewers as he explained he had taped a phone to the back of the studio at Wolverhampton’s stadium, ready to make the noises when it received a call.

Footage starts with the prankster telling viewers: “Here we are, we have set up a phone with a loud sex noise in the BBC studio at the Wolves vs Liverpool FA Cup replay.”

When a call was made, as host Gary Lineker and pundits Danny Murphy and Paul Ince were chatting about the match to follow, sex noises could be heard coming through the TV to the prankster’s delight.

Lineker addressed the noises, saying: “It is toasty in this studio, it is noisy as well I am not sure if someone is sending something on somebody’s phone.”

From a living room, Mr Jarvis was filmed shouting: “It’s me! It’s me!”

Another voice in the room was heard to say: “That’s going to go crazy viral.”

The recording continued for several minutes, with BBC staff seemingly unable to locate the noise and switch it off as Lineker was interrupted again as he tried to hand over to Alan Shearer on the commentary gantry.

After the match had begun, Lineker announced he had discovered that a mobile phone was to blame for the interruption.

Lineker shared photo of the offending phone (Gary Lineker)

Sharing a photo of the phone on Twitter, he wrote: “Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

Mr Jarvis, who has a YouTube account with more than 170,000 subscribers, has a history of disrupting sporting events.

In September 2021 he ran onto the pitch at Oval during an England vs India cricket match and attempted to bowl a delivery.

Last October he was handed an eight-week suspended prison sentence for the stunt and was also banned from attending a venue where a sporting fixture was being held for two years and travelling abroad for 12 months.

He was previously convicted over a pitch invasion in 2014.

A judge said additional security measures had been put in place for high-profile sporting events as a result of Mr Jarvis’s actions.