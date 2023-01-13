UK football police chief tells fans to respect pitch as banning orders rise

The UK’s football police chief has urged fans to respect the rules against pitch invasions.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts revealed that banning orders generally have risen significantly in the first half of the season.

That’s in comparison to the numbers from the same period last year.

He said it is important to take a “hard line” on the rule because “we never want fences back in football.”

“The pitch is a workplace for the players,” he urged, adding breaching the barrier is “unacceptable.”

