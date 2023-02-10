✕ Close Euro winner Sarina Wiegman nominated for Best FIFA Football Awards

The Women’s Champions League draw takes place today for the quarter-final and semi-final stage. Arsenal and Chelsea both progressed to the knockout rounds as group winners, and hopes are high that England could produce a Champions League winner for the first time since 2007 this season.

Both Women’s Super League clubs claimed eye-catching results as they topped their groups - with Arsenal thumping defending champions Lyon 5-1 away from home and Chelsea beating Paris Saint-Germain both home and away.

Both French teams will be out for revenge in the knockout stages, and they are joined by a host of Europe’s strongest teams with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, Juventus and Roma all in the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Barcelona will be out to reclaim their title after being dethroned by Lyon last season - and the route to the Eindhoven final will be revealed in today’s draw. Follow the Women’s Champions League draw, below.