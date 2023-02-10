Women’s Champions League draw LIVE: Chelsea and Arsenal learn quarter-final and semi-final fate
The draw will be made for both the quarter-final and semi-final stages, plotting the route for the Eindhoven final on 3 June
The Women’s Champions League draw takes place today for the quarter-final and semi-final stage. Arsenal and Chelsea both progressed to the knockout rounds as group winners, and hopes are high that England could produce a Champions League winner for the first time since 2007 this season.
Both Women’s Super League clubs claimed eye-catching results as they topped their groups - with Arsenal thumping defending champions Lyon 5-1 away from home and Chelsea beating Paris Saint-Germain both home and away.
Both French teams will be out for revenge in the knockout stages, and they are joined by a host of Europe’s strongest teams with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, Juventus and Roma all in the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals.
Barcelona will be out to reclaim their title after being dethroned by Lyon last season - and the route to the Eindhoven final will be revealed in today’s draw. Follow the Women’s Champions League draw, below.
What is the quarter-final procedure?
The four balls containing the names of the group runners-up are placed in one bowl and the four balls containing the names of the group winners are placed in another bowl.
A ball is drawn from the bowl with the group runners-up. The team drawn is placed as the home team in the quarter-final 1 tie. A ball is then drawn from the bowl with the group winners. The team drawn is placed as the visiting team to complete the quarter-final 1 tie.
The same procedure is repeated to designate the remaining three quarter-final matches.
If a group winner is drawn against the runner-up from the same group, the group winner is moved to be the visiting team in the next tie and another group winner is drawn to complete the current tie.
Another group runner-up is then drawn to complete the next tie as the home team. Should a clash be possible when drawing the last two ties, the teams will be drawn and will be assigned to the ties.
Who are the group runners-up?
Group A: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – Two-time runners-up who are aiming for their seventh success in eight quarter-final appearances.
Group B: Roma (ITA) – This is their debut season in Europe and they’re the 55th different club to reach the last eight.
Group C: Lyon (FRA) – The holders and record eight-time champions have won an unmatched 12 quarter-finals from 13 attempts.
Group D: Bayern München (GER) – They have reached a fifth quarter-final in six seasons but are still aiming for first final appearance.
Who are the group winners?
Group A: Chelsea (ENG) – The 2021 runners-up have won all three of their past quarter-finals.
Group B: Wolfsburg (GER) – These two-time winners have reached a club record 11th consecutive quarter-final.
Group C: Arsenal (ENG) – The 2007 winners will play in their 15th Champions League quarter-finals.
Group D: Barcelona (ESP) – The 2021 winners are aiming for fourth final in five seasons.
How does the Women's Champions League knockout draw work?
In the quarter-finals, the four group winners are seeded and drawn against the four group runners-up, though no group winners can meet the runners-up from their own group.
The group runners-up will play the first legs at home and there is no country protection.
For the semi-final draw, four balls are prepared: Winners of Quarter-final 1, Winners of Quarter-final 2, and so on. The draw is without restriction, with the first team drawn in each tie playing the first leg at home.
A final draw is made for administrative purposes between the Winners of Semi-final 1 and Winners of Semi-final 2.
Women’s Champions League draw - when are the quarter-finals and semi-finals?
Quarter-finals First legs: 21/22 March Second legs: 29/30 March
Semi-finals First legs: 22/23 April Second legs: 29/30 April
Final (PSV Stadium, Eindhoven) Saturday 3 June
Women’s Champions League draw LIVE
The Women’s Champions League draw takes place today for the quarter-final and semi-final stage. Arsenal and Chelsea both progressed to the knockout rounds as group winners, and hopes are high that England could produce a Champions League winner for the first time since 2007 this season.
Both Women’s Super League clubs claimed eye-catching results as they topped their groups - with Arsenal thumping defending champions Lyon 5-1 away from home and Chelsea beating Paris Saint-Germain both home and away.
Both French teams will be out for revenge in the knockout stages, and they are joined by a host of Europe’s strongest teams with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, Juventus and Roma all in the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals.
Barcelona will be out to reclaim their title after being dethroned by Lyon last season - and the route to the Eindhoven final will be revealed in today’s draw. Follow the Women’s Champions League draw, below.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies