Colombia will celebrate their stunning upset victory over Germany at the Women’s World Cup but have no intention of resting on their laurels, assistant coach Angelo Marsiglia said after the 2-1 win.

Manuela Vanegas scored a dramatic last-gasp winner to put the South Americans top of Group H and all but secure their progress to the knockout stage of the tournament with an all-time great upset.

“We need to give this win to our whole country,” said Marsiglia. “After the game, we were overcome by emotions. Emotions were running high but we gathered in a circle on the pitch and we said ‘look, let’s enjoy this but keep our feet on the ground’. We will go step by step.”

Marsiglia said both of the team’s goals on Sunday illustrated the technique of the Colombians, not least the sublime 52nd-minute first from teenager Linda Caicedo who jinked between two defenders and curled a sumptuous strike into the far corner. Caicedo, who made her senior team debut at age 14 and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 15, collapsed in training on Thursday, raising fears over her health. But Marsiglia said he was confident the 18-year-old would be fit to play Colombia’s final group match against Morocco in Perth on Thursday.

“We know that Linda has had some problems in the past but nothing to be worried about,” he insisted. “She was very tired of course. She had a bit of acceleration in her heart but this wasn’t a problem and she decided to continue and finish the game.”

Co-hosts miss chance to reach knockout stage as Switzerland and Norway qualify

New Zealand and Switzerland played out an underwhelming 0-0 stalemate, sending the co-hosts out of the tournament on goal difference and the Europeans through to the last 16 as Group A winners.

Norway’s 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines in the other group game in Auckland put them level on four points with New Zealand but second on goal difference.

The results meant New Zealand, who stunned Norway in their opening match before losing to the Philippines in their second, became the first Women’s World Cup hosts to exit in the group stage, with several players in tears at the final whistle.

“I can’t ask any more of the players. There’s a lot of tears out there but they should be so proud,” New Zealand co-captain Ali Riley said. “We fought really hard. There’s such disappointment but I want everyone to be proud of what we’ve achieved.

“I really think that we’ve inspired the country. I hope that little girls across New Zealand and the world now will start playing sport and feel like they can achieve whatever they put their mind to and just dream bigger.”

New Zealand players were left in tears after their exit (REUTERS)

Sophie Roman Haug scored a hat-trick, winger Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten also netted and Alicia Barker’s own goal as Norway put a turbulent two weeks behind them and squeaked into the knockout stages on goal difference on Sunday with that 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines.

“We felt it was us against the world today and we performed from the very start, delivering when we really had to,” said Norway coach Hege Riise. “This was the best response we could have given the Norwegian people and ourselves.”

Morocco make history on multiple fronts

Debutants Morocco claimed their first-ever victory at the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 win over South Korea. Morocco are 55 rungs below South Korea in the women’s rankings but claimed three points thanks to their first World Cup goal from striker Ibtissam Jraidi.

Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a headscarf at the Women’s World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

In the sixth minute, Hanane Ait El Haj whipped in a cross from the right and Jraidi dived forward to make contact with a deft glancing header that went in at the far post.

Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina, who also made history by becoming the first player to wear a headscarf at the Women’s World Cup, made crucial interventions, while she almost scored from a set-piece when she volleyed a snapshot over the bar.

“We are just so pleased our efforts have paid off. This victory is for Morocco and Arabs, it’s the fruit of our hard work,” Jraidi told reporters.

Reuters