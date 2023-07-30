Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Colombia shock Germany with last-gasp winner after New Zealand crash out
New Zealand draw 0-0 with Switzerland to miss out in Group A as Norway’s 6-0 win over Philippines sees them through
Manuela Vanegas headed a stoppage-time winner to give Colombia a stunning 2-1 upset victory over two-time champions Germany in one of the biggest shocks in Women’s World Cup history
In a thriller in Sydney, defender Vanegas powered a header home deep into injury time after German striker Alexandra Popp had seemingly snatched her side a point by converting an 89th-minute penalty to cancel out a simply stunning strike from Colombian teenager Linda Caicedo.
Caicedo, who gave her team a fright by collapsing in training on Thursday, had delighted the massed ranks of her compatriots in the 40,499 crowd with a goal of the highest quality in the 52nd minute and Colombia were ultimately good value for a win that inflicted a first group-stage defeat on Germany at a World Cup since 1995.
Earlier, New Zealand and Switzerland played out an underwhelming 0-0 stalemate, sending the co-hosts out of the tournament on goal difference and the Europeans through to the last 16 as Group A winners. Norway’s 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines in the other group game in Auckland put them level on four points with New Zealand but second on goal difference. The results meant the Football Ferns, who stunned Norway in their opening match before losing to the Philippines in their second, became the first Women’s World Cup hosts to exit in the group stage. Check out our Women’s World Cup tips for Sunday with four of the best bets.
We have to leave you for today with Linda Caicedo’s simply exquisite opening goal for Colombia as they stunned Germany 2-1. The 18-year-old is an emerging global superstar and showed why once again. Sublime
Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab
Stepping onto the field against South Korea in Morocco’s second Women’s World Cup match, defender Nouhaila Benzina made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament.
A FIFA ban on playing in religious head coverings in its sanctioned games for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014 after advocacy from activists, athletes and government and soccer officials.
“I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and just really be inspired – not just the players, but I think decision-makers, coaches, other sports as well,” said Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network.
Benzina plays professional club soccer for the Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal – the eight-time defending champion in Morocco’s top women’s league. She did not start in Morocco’s opening 6-0 loss to Germany in Australia.
Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina has made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level Women’s World Cup
Coach Vera Pauw asks Ireland FA for clarity on her Republic of Ireland future
Vera Pauw has called on the Football Association of Ireland to reach a decision on her future as Republic of Ireland coach ahead of the team’s final World Cup match against Nigeria.
Pauw’s contract is up at the end of the tournament, with Ireland having already been eliminated following defeats to Australia and Canada in their first two games.
That means Monday’s final Group B fixture in Brisbane could be her last game in charge if a decision is made not to keep her on.
She has repeatedly stated that she hopes to continue in the role to try to lead them to the European Championship finals in Switzerland in 2025.
Pauw’s contract is up at the end of the tournament, with Ireland having already been eliminated.
Mel B supports Mary Earps over ‘disgusting’ World Cup kit controversy
Mel B has chimed in on a contentious subject that has emerged amid the Women’s World Cup.
Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 began on 20 July.
After triumphing at the Euros last year, the Lionesses have won both their games so far, beating Haiti and Denmark 1-0.
Nike sparked outrage among many fans after it emerged that the brand would not be selling Mary Earps’ England goalkeeper jersey. Nike is the national team’s kit supplier.
Earps, 30, called out Nike herself during a press conference in Brisbane. She said that it is “very hurtful” and “hugely disappointing” that fans would not be able to purchase her kit. Nike similarly did not sell Earps’ shirt during the Euros last year.
Fans are unable to purchase replicas of Earps’ England jersey
Rachel Daly confident England can cope without injured Keira Walsh against China
England veteran Rachel Daly is confident the Lionesses have the depth to cope without injured midfielder Keira Walsh when their World Cup campaign resumes on Tuesday in Adelaide.
The European champions need just a point in their final group match against China to secure top spot in Group D at Hindmarsh Stadium and set up a last-16 meeting with one of Nigeria, Canada or Australia in Brisbane.
Walsh will miss out after suffering a knee injury in Friday’s 1-0 victory over Denmark, but boss Sarina Wiegman was given an encouraging update when a scan revealed the problem was not to the 26-year-old’s anterior cruciate ligament.
Daly said: “Obviously it was heartbreaking. You always fear the worst in that situations like I’m sure you guys did. As a team-mate, as a friend, it’s even harder.
“She’s obviously such a pivotal part of our team on and off the pitch, so it was tough. It’s not nice to see anyone get injured. But a sigh of relief I suppose when it wasn’t the dreaded three-letter word (ACL) and we’re all just here to support her and get her through whatever she needs.”
Walsh will miss England’s final group game after suffering a knee injury against Denmark on Friday.
Women’s World Cup 2023: England prepare for crunch China match
The Lionesses have fought their way to two wins from two so far but aren’t quite mathematically qualified for the last 16.
Tuesday’s final group match against China will be decisive and they’ve been training in Sydney ahead of that contest
Women’s World Cup 2023: Brilliant Colombia cause huge shock with Germany win and co-hosts crash out
Colombia will celebrate their stunning upset victory over Germany at the Women’s World Cup but have no intention of resting on their laurels, assistant coach Angelo Marsiglia said after the 2-1 win.
Manuela Vanegas scored a dramatic last-gasp winner to put the South Americans top of Group H and all but secure their progress to the knockout stage of the tournament with an all-time great upset.
“We need to give this win to our whole country,” said Marsiglia. “After the game, we were overcome by emotions. Emotions were running high but we gathered in a circle on the pitch and we said ‘look, let’s enjoy this but keep our feet on the ground’. We will go step by step.”
Colombia scored in the 97th minute to stun Germany 2-1 as New Zealand exited their home World Cup after a 0-0 draw with Switzerland
England provide Keira Walsh injury update in Women’s World Cup boost
England’s Keira Walsh did not suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Denmark at the Women’s World Cup and could feature later in the tournament after the Lionesses confirmed the midfielder will remain with the squad.
Walsh was stretchered off in the Lionesses’ 1-0 win against Denmark on Friday and there were fears that the 26-year-old had become the latest star in women’s football to suffer an ACL tear – with England captain Leah Williamson and forward Beth Mead among several star names to be ruled out of the World Cup due to the injury.
The Barcelona midfielder was left on crutches after stretching for the ball and catching her studs on the turf, but a scan yesterday afternoon revealed that the injury was not as bad as it first looked and there was no serious ligament damage.
Walsh has not suffered an ACL injury and will remain with the Lionesses while her knee is assessed
