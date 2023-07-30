✕ Close England fans celebrate at Boxpark as Lionesses score against Denmark in World Cup

Manuela Vanegas headed a stoppage-time winner to give Colombia a stunning 2-1 upset victory over two-time champions Germany in one of the biggest shocks in Women’s World Cup history

In a thriller in Sydney, defender Vanegas powered a header home deep into injury time after German striker Alexandra Popp had seemingly snatched her side a point by converting an 89th-minute penalty to cancel out a simply stunning strike from Colombian teenager Linda Caicedo.

Caicedo, who gave her team a fright by collapsing in training on Thursday, had delighted the massed ranks of her compatriots in the 40,499 crowd with a goal of the highest quality in the 52nd minute and Colombia were ultimately good value for a win that inflicted a first group-stage defeat on Germany at a World Cup since 1995.

Earlier, New Zealand and Switzerland played out an underwhelming 0-0 stalemate, sending the co-hosts out of the tournament on goal difference and the Europeans through to the last 16 as Group A winners. Norway’s 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines in the other group game in Auckland put them level on four points with New Zealand but second on goal difference. The results meant the Football Ferns, who stunned Norway in their opening match before losing to the Philippines in their second, became the first Women’s World Cup hosts to exit in the group stage. Check out our Women’s World Cup tips for Sunday with four of the best bets.

