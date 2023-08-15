Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Australia build-up as Lionesses learn potential final opponents
The Lionesses will meet the Matildas in the semi-finals with Australia gripped by World Cup fever
England are preparing to face Australia in the Women’s World Cup after Olga Carmona struck a dramatic late winner to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden in the other semi-final.
Both the Lionesses and the Matildas are aiming to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final and the stage could not be bigger for the latest chapter of the two nations’ sporting rivalry.
The winner will play Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Sydney, after La Roja defeated Sweden thanks to Carmona’s 90th-minute strike found the net just two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park.
Salma Paralluelo, the quarter-final hero against the Netherlands, put Spain in the lead with the opening goal in the 81st minute, breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.
Less than a year after a player revolt tore the squad apart, ‘La Roja’ will have the chance to lift the trophy for the first time when they play either England or Australia in Sunday’s World Cup final.
Follow reaction from Spain vs Sweden as the semi-finals get underway, and get all the latest Women’s World Cup odds here
Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?
The race for the Women’s World Cup golden boot is taking shape with the knockout stages underway in Australia and New Zealand.
Hinata Miyazawa is at the top of the standings with five goals, but Japan are out of the World Cup after their defeat to Sweden in the quarter-finals.
Alexandra Popp, one of the pre-tournament favourites for the golden boot, is also out and will be unable to add any more to her four goals after the two-time champions crashed out in the group stages.
Women’s World Cup golden boot standings:
Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?
Hinata Miyazawa moved to five goals after sealing Japan’s 3-1 win against Norway
England fan to sit at ‘other end of couch’ from Australian wife for semi-final
An Englishman living in Australia with his Australian wife says they plan to “sit at opposite ends of the couch” as they watch England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.
Alex Finlayson, who is originally from Redcar in Middlesborough and now lives in Jimboomba, Queensland, Australia, said watching the match with his wife Kelly will create an “odd atmosphere”, but he will continue to root for the Lionesses.
Mr Finlayson said he will be outnumbered on match day as he and his wife will watch the game with their daughter Charli, 14, son Samson, 12, and their Australian friends who will all be supporting Australia.
England fan to sit at ‘other end of couch’ from Australian wife for semi-final
Englishman Alex Finlayson said watching the match with his Australian wife Kelly will create an ‘odd atmosphere’.
England reach familiar World Cup hurdle — but this time there’s a difference
England are into the World Cup semi-finals and Lucy Bronze has been here before. She was there in Canada in 2015 to be dealt the heartbreak as Laura Bassett turned the ball into her own net and gave Japan a ticket to the final; she was there for that night in Lyon four years ago where Steph Houghton’s late penalty miss provided the customary anguish and the USA marched towards yet another title.
If you’re English, there’s a certain aura that surrounds semi-finals. Its near-certainty refuses to discriminate between men’s and women’s football and has long plagued records at the game’s biggest tournament: England make it to last four and that’s as far as they will ever go.
Such an idea looks like it could be about to unravel – and there would be few better circumstances in which it could happen. In years gone by, getting to the semi-finals has been the highlight in itself, but this time around there’s still some way to go to match what this team has already proven.
England reach familiar World Cup hurdle — but this time there’s a difference
The Lionesses are into their third World Cup semi-final in a row and now it’s time for the European champions to prove they can go one step further
Women’s World Cup
Keira Walsh on captain Leah Williamson making the trip out to Australia to support England at the World Cup: “It’s a massive boost for the team,. To see her supporting us on the opposite side of the world, it’s not an easy flight.
“I think it kind of shows what she feels about this team. The first time I saw her she was actually standing outside my hotel room waving.
“She didn’t want to distract us on game day, so she kind of just stood outside and waved from there.
“To get the win and celebrate with her afterwards, I mean I imagine it’s not easy for her to watch those games because she would want to be playing in them, so I think for us we really appreciate her support.
“I think it shows what a good character and what type of person she is that she’s able to do that for us.”
The Lionesses will need to beat an entire nation in the grip of World Cup fever
It was the moment Australia stopped.
In Sydney, thousands gathered outside the Olympic Stadium and huddled together in the crisp winter air. In Melbourne, the Saturday night crowds at the MCG forgot about the Aussie rules match they had paid tickets for and rushed to find a TV or phone screen to see the drama unfold. Even several miles in the air, rows of passengers on a commercial flight were all gripped by the same tension that was uniting a country back down on the ground.
And then in Brisbane, as Cortnee Vine stood over the penalty to send Australia through to the Women’s World Cup semi-final, all those eyes were on her. After a goalless, nerve-shredding 120 minutes against France, the shootout produced an unimaginable level of drama, the longest ever at a men’s or women’s World Cup.
Australia had already missed two chances to win it, then they simply had to score to keep their home World Cup hopes alive. When Vicki Becho struck the post with France’s 10th penalty and Australia were granted another opportunity, Vine stepped up and sent a nation into delirium.
Australia fans arrived at Stadium Australia in their thousands to watch on big screens.
‘This will change everything’: How World Cup fever took over Australia
Hosts Australia face England on Wednesday for a place in the World Cup final, but the Matildas’ legacy, as Jamie Braidwood writes, is already secure
Australia is having a moment — will Sam Kerr finally get hers against England?
As Sam Kerr declared herself “ready to go”, it was a warning for England that her World Cup has yet to start. With the Matildas enjoying their moment as Australia is gripped by World Cup fever ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final against the Lionesses, it will not have gone unnoticed in the England camp that Kerr has yet to have hers.
Without a goal and without a start in the World Cup, the Australia captain has been building towards the stage where she can make her most important contribution. Indeed, if there was ever a team who knows that you don’t keep the striker quiet for long, it would be Australia’s next opponents.
When it comes to the big occasions, Kerr often proves to be inevitable. Kerr’s goals have strengthened Chelsea’s domestic dominance since signing for the club in 2019 but it is the timing of them that has led to her fearsome reputation.
Before last season’s FA Cup final, she confidently pointed out that she had never played at Wembley and not won a trophy. When she scored the winner against Manchester United, she extended her remarkable record in domestic cup finals to 10 goals in seven appearances, including the last six in a row.
Australia is having a moment — will Sam Kerr finally get hers against England?
The face of the Women’s World Cup is yet to score after being ruled out of the group stage due to injury – but if there was ever a team who knows that you can’t keep Sam Kerr quiet for long, it would be Australia’s next opponents
England would have underperformed had they not made Women’s World Cup last four claims Lucy Bronze
Defender Lucy Bronze revealed England would have failed to live up to their own expectations had they not reached the World Cup semi-finals.
Alessia Russo guaranteed the Lionesses would finish no lower than fourth in the 2023 tournament when her second-half goal completed a 2-1 comeback against Colombia in Saturday’s quarter-final to set up Wednesday’s meeting with co-hosts Australia.
Third place would see England equal their best-ever finish from eight years ago in Canada, but Bronze insisted reaching this stage for the third time in the European champions’ history was the bare minimum.
England would have underperformed had they not made last four – Lucy Bronze
The Lionesses face hosts Australia for a place in the final of the World Cup.
Lionesses’ results and route to World Cup final
What were England’s group results?
22 July - England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane)
28 July - England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney)
1 August - China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide)
What is England’s potential path to the final?
7 August: Last 16
England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties
12 August: Quarter-final
England 2-1 Colombia - England win 2-1
16 August: Semi-final
England vs Australia - 11:00, Sydney - Live on BBC One from 10am
Lionesses’ route to the World Cup final
England will be out to spoil the party against Australia as the Lionesses look to make history of their own.
The European champions defeated Colombia 2-1 in the quarter-finals and are set to face another hostile atmosphere as they take on Australia and a near-80,000 capacity crowd in Sydney’s Olympic Stadium. The winner will play Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Sydney, after La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1 in the other semi-final.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses’ run down under:
Who and when do England play next? Route to the World Cup final
England are through to the World Cup semi-finals after coming from behind to beat Colombia
Who and when do England play next?
England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as the Lionesses look to take down the hosts in Sydney.
Both teams are aiming to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final and the stage could not be bigger for the latest chapter of England and Australia’s sporting rivalry.
Australia has been gripped by World Cup fever with the Matildas’ dramatic penalty shootout victory against France in the quarter-finals becoming the most-watched sporting event in the country since the 2000 Olympic Games.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies