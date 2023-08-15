✕ Close England "ready to fight" vows Walsh ahead of WC semi-final

England are preparing to face Australia in the Women’s World Cup after Olga Carmona struck a dramatic late winner to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden in the other semi-final.

Both the Lionesses and the Matildas are aiming to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final and the stage could not be bigger for the latest chapter of the two nations’ sporting rivalry.

The winner will play Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Sydney, after La Roja defeated Sweden thanks to Carmona’s 90th-minute strike found the net just two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park.

Salma Paralluelo, the quarter-final hero against the Netherlands, put Spain in the lead with the opening goal in the 81st minute, breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.

Less than a year after a player revolt tore the squad apart, ‘La Roja’ will have the chance to lift the trophy for the first time when they play either England or Australia in Sunday’s World Cup final.

