Women’s World Cup LIVE: England news as Lionesses prepare for Australia semi-final
England will play Australia in the World Cup semi-finals after the Lionesses came from behind to beat Colombia in Sydney
England are preparing to face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals, with the hosts gripped by Matildas fever ahead of Wednesday’s crunch clash in Sydney.
The Lionesses reached the semi-finals as they came from behind to beat Colombia on Saturday and will return to Stadium Australia to face the hosts, with Sarina Wiegman’s side looking to reach their first ever World Cup final. Australia defeated France on penalties in what was the most-watched sporting event in the country since the 2000 Olympics, with the excitement set to build even further ahead of facing rivals England.
The World Cup semi-finals kick off tomorrow with Spain meeting Sweden in Auckland for a place in Sunday’s showpiece final. All four teams left in the World Cup are looking to win the tournament for the first time, with European champions England remaining slight favourites. Sweden were impressive in knocking out Japan in the quarter-finals, while Spain have a hugely talented squad and Australia have the momentum and backing of their home support.
Follow all the latest World Cup news and updates ahead of the semi-finals in today’s live blog.
Who and when do England play next? Lionesses route to the World Cup final
England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as the Lionesses continue their knockout campaign in Sydney.
The European champions survived a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16, but improved to beat Columbia and will take on hosts Australia in the semi-finals.
Sarina Wiegman’s side will continue to be without Lauren James who was suspended for two matchesafter the 21-year-old stamped on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie.
The Lionesses will face Australia in Sydney after the co-hosts defeated France on penalties.
There will be a new winner of the Women’s World Cup this year after Sweden knocked out Japan on Friday, setting up a clash with Spain on the other side of the draw.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses’ next challenge in Australia:
Who and when do England play next? Route to the World Cup final
England are through to the World Cup semi-finals after coming from behind to beat Colombia
Women’s World Cup
England held a training session yesterday ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final with Australia, with the 11 players who started against Colombia having the day off to recover.
Lauren James was involved in training, with England’s win in the quarter-finals now meaning that she will play again in the tournament, either in the final or in Saturday’s third-place playoff.
Women’s World Cup
England are into the World Cup semi-finals and Lucy Bronze has been here before. She was there in Canada in 2015 to be dealt the heartbreak as Laura Bassett turned the ball into her own net and gave Japan a ticket to the final; she was there for that night in Lyon four years ago where Steph Houghton’s late penalty miss provided the customary anguish and the USA marched towards yet another title.
If you’re English, there’s a certain aura that surrounds semi-finals. Its near-certainty refuses to discriminate between men’s and women’s football and has long plagued records at the game’s biggest tournament: England make it to last four and that’s as far as they will ever go.
Such an idea looks like it could be about to unravel – and there would be few better circumstances in which it could happen.
By Adam Millington
England reach familiar World Cup hurdle — but this time there’s a difference
The Lionesses are into their third World Cup semi-final in a row and now it’s time for the European champions to prove they can go one step further
Women’s World Cup
Sarina Wiegman admits she was unaware of just how big the rivalry is between England and Australia after Alessia Russo’s winner against Colombia sealed a 2-1 win and set up a World Cup semi-final with the co-hosts.
Asked if she was aware of the perennial rivalry between the two countries, England’s Dutch boss replied: “I just think it is going to be really big, but I’ve had a couple of questions about that now so it’s probably going to be bigger than I imagined now.
“So I’ll talk to my players and staff and see what that rivalry is then. I think the Australians and English can get along really well, and we’ve had such a warm welcome here, we’ve really enjoyed our time here in Australia, and I actually really like the people here.
“But that doesn’t mean there’s no rivalry, so we’ll see that Wednesday.”
Women’s World Cup
It took Sarina Wiegman a moment to fully realise the enormity of what England now face in Australia. If a World Cup semi-final wasn’t big enough, the Lionesses will now play the hosts in Sydney for a place in the final. Amid the excitement of a fresh new chapter in this historic sporting rivalry, Wiegman admitted that coming up against Australia at this stage of the tournament is “going to be bigger than I imagined”.
But the Dutch coach was also focused on what had just come before, rather than what awaits England next. A semi-final against Australia is the dream fixture that will take this enthralling World Cup to another level, but England could not afford to take anything for granted given the way their quarter-final against Colombia unfolded. The manner of England’s victory, though, will only add to their growing confidence when they play the hosts on Wednesday.
England embrace a new identity to reveal World Cup strength
The Lionesses once again showed their resilience to come from behind against Colombia and reach the World Cup semi-finals
Women’s World Cup
