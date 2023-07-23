✕ Close What to expect at the Women's World Cup 2023 | You Ask The Questions

France suffered a blow early in their Women’s World Cup campaign as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a battling Jamaica as the group stages continue in Australia and New Zealand.

Les Bleues came into the tournament under new coach Herve Renard after Corrine Diacre’s controversial reign was brought to an end just four months before the tournament. But Renard could only watch as his side were stifled by the relentless pressing of the Reggae Girlz with Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw and Drew Spence leading the way for the underdogs in a deserved goalless draw, despite Shaw’s late red card for a second booking.

The Netherlands, runners-up four year ago under Sarina Wiegman, earlier battled past World Cup debutants Portugal 1-0 in Group E thanks to Stefanie van der Gragt’s early header. The Dutch were defeated by the United States in the 2019 final, and will face the defending champions later in the group stage. The USA began their defence with a 3-0 win against Vietnam on Saturday.

Elsewhere, England opened their Women’s World Cup campaign with a win but the Lionesses were pushed all the way by Haiti in what was a close contest in Brisbane. Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty in the first half was enough to earn England a narrow victory, but goalkeeper Mary Earps had to make a big stop to protect their lead late on.

