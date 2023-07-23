Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Jamaica brilliantly draw with France and reaction as Lionesses defeat Haiti
Jamaica stunningly draw 0-0 with France and Netherlands edge past Portugal 1-0 as the Women’s World Cup continues
France suffered a blow early in their Women’s World Cup campaign as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a battling Jamaica as the group stages continue in Australia and New Zealand.
Les Bleues came into the tournament under new coach Herve Renard after Corrine Diacre’s controversial reign was brought to an end just four months before the tournament. But Renard could only watch as his side were stifled by the relentless pressing of the Reggae Girlz with Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw and Drew Spence leading the way for the underdogs in a deserved goalless draw, despite Shaw’s late red card for a second booking.
The Netherlands, runners-up four year ago under Sarina Wiegman, earlier battled past World Cup debutants Portugal 1-0 in Group E thanks to Stefanie van der Gragt’s early header. The Dutch were defeated by the United States in the 2019 final, and will face the defending champions later in the group stage. The USA began their defence with a 3-0 win against Vietnam on Saturday.
Elsewhere, England opened their Women’s World Cup campaign with a win but the Lionesses were pushed all the way by Haiti in what was a close contest in Brisbane. Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty in the first half was enough to earn England a narrow victory, but goalkeeper Mary Earps had to make a big stop to protect their lead late on.
Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog
Women’s World Cup 2023: France 0-0 Jamaica
FULL-TIME! Brilliant, simply brilliant by Jamaica. They earn their first-ever point at a Women’s World Cup! And it’s fully deserved
They hold on with 10 women to deny France - they played their hearts out with Khadija Shaw (despite her late sending off) and Drew Spence leading the way. Their pressing restricted LEs Bleues and they even created a few chances themselves.
Reaching the knockout stages of this World Cup is now a possibility for the Reggae Girlz, although Shaw’s impending suspension is a huge blow.
Women’s World Cup 2023: France 0-0 Jamaica
90+2 mins: RED CARD! Oh no! This is a nightmare for Jamaica! Their captain, talisman, superstar Khadija Shaw has been sent off for a second bookable offence.
She’s been brilliant in this match - literally leading from the front with her relentless pressing as a lone centre forward. But she’s already on a yellow and needlessly lunges at Wendie Renard. She protests her innocence but it’s a clear foul and the referee has no choice but to give her a second booking.
The Man City star will miss not only the final few minutes of this game but the next group game against Panama as well. That could be vital.
Women’s World Cup 2023: France 0-0 Jamaica
89 mins: CROSSBAR! The width of the crossbar is how close France came to breaking Jamaica hearts in the dying moments.
Kadidiatou Diani’s effort loops over the Jamaica goalkeeper but comes back off the bar. Incredible! But the Reggae Girlz survive. Into six minutes of injury time
Women’s World Cup 2023: France 0-0 Jamaica
85 mins: Five minutes to go, Jamaica win a corner and Blackwood puts a dangerous ball into the mixer. Shaw’s shot on the turn goes over the bar however.
A draw would be a great result for Jamaica - who are ranked 43rd in the world to France’s 5th - but a victory would be seismic
Women’s World Cup 2023: France 0-0 Jamaica
70 mins: Into the final 20 minutes in Sydney. France goes close to breaking the deadlock when Aston Villa star Kenza Dali curls in a gorgeous cross but Kadidiatou Diani heads wide.
Les Bleues are on top now but Jamaica still holding in there
Women’s World Cup 2023: France 0-0 Jamaica
HALF-TIME! Jamaica will be really happy with that first-half performance. Frankly, they’ve outplayed France and it wouldn’t be unfair if they were ahead.
Their pressing has been brilliant, hassling France and forcing them back. Bunny Shaw, Drew Spence and Atlanta Primus have been leading the charge for the Reggae Girlz. Can they find a breakthrough in the second half or will Herve Renard make the necessary adjustments for Les Bleues?
Women’s World Cup 2023: France 0-0 Jamaica
42 mins: CLOSE! Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw takes a huge run-up (think prime Roberto Carlos) and thumps a free-kick from about 30 yards goalwards. France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin desperately dives to her left but the exocet flashes narrowly wide of the post. Great effort.
Women’s World Cup 2023: France 0-0 Jamaica
20 mins: This has been a really good start by Jamaica. They’re winning the battles in the middle of the park and are disciplined in their shape.
France forced to scramble the ball away in defence as a couple of shots are blocked. Les Bleues need to settle down here and start playing the possession-based football they’re known for.
Women’s World Cup 2023: France 0-0 Jamaica
Underway in Sydney and France are unsurprisingly having the better of things so far. They’re breaking from deep and running at Jamaica’s defenders. No early breakthrough yet though.
Women’s World Cup 2023: France vs Jamaica
The final match of the day at the Women’s World Cup will be getting underway in about five minutes’ time. France - who were semi-finalists at the Euros last summer - are taking on Jamaica.
So far the underdogs, the likes of Haiti and Portugal, have really impressed and caused the ‘bigger’ teams some issues, albeit they’ve lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.
Jamaica failed to get a point on their tournament debut in 2019, so can they go one better this time and cause an upset against Les Bleues?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies