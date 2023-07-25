✕ Close What to expect at the Women's World Cup 2023 | You Ask The Questions

Women’s World Cup co-hosts New Zealand will target a place in the last-16 when they face the Philippines as the group stages continue.

New Zealand stunned Norway in their opening match and could qualify for the knockout stages with a win in their second match against tournament debutants Philippines, while Norway will look to bounce back against Switzerland in an all-European clash.

Catalina Usme and 18-year-old star Linda Caicedo scored to give Colombia a 2-0 victory over South Korea in their opening game of the Women’s World Cup earlier on Tuesday.

Monday saw Brazil kick things off with a comfortable 4-0 victory Panama as Ary Borges scored a hat-trick, while Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in the first game of the day with veteran striker Cristiana Girelli coming off the bench to grab the winner. Germany thrashed Morocco 6-0.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog