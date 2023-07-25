Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: New Zealand face Philippines and Norway in action after Colombia win
Colombia defeated South Korea 2-0 before the second round of the group-stage matches kicked off in New Zealand
Women’s World Cup co-hosts New Zealand will target a place in the last-16 when they face the Philippines as the group stages continue.
New Zealand stunned Norway in their opening match and could qualify for the knockout stages with a win in their second match against tournament debutants Philippines, while Norway will look to bounce back against Switzerland in an all-European clash.
Catalina Usme and 18-year-old star Linda Caicedo scored to give Colombia a 2-0 victory over South Korea in their opening game of the Women’s World Cup earlier on Tuesday.
Monday saw Brazil kick things off with a comfortable 4-0 victory Panama as Ary Borges scored a hat-trick, while Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in the first game of the day with veteran striker Cristiana Girelli coming off the bench to grab the winner. Germany thrashed Morocco 6-0.
NO GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines
Or not!
The goal has been disallowed for offside! Wilkinson went a touch too early and is offside by her shoulder! Let off for the Philippines and now New Zealand have to go again.
GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 1-1 Philippines
Equaliser!
Denied by the posts moments before, Hand finds the back of the net with the header! Wilkinson keeps the ball in play and swings a cross to the back post, where Hand steers it into the far corner!
Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines
64 mins: OFF THE POST! New Zealand are getting closer! Chance, the best player on the pitch since coming on at half time, plays a brilliant pass across to Jacqui Hand, who strikes at goal first-time. It beats McDaniel, but strikes the bottom of the post and crashes out!
Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines
57 mins: CHANCE! It should be 1-1! CJ Bott whips in an excellent cross from the left and Hannah Wilkinson makes a storming run to meet it on the six-yard line. The striker rises brilliantly, beating goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel to the cross, but she can’t keep the header down! It skims the roof of the net!
Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines
53 mins: Chance has already made a difference for New Zealand, bringing much more threat and directness on the wings. But the Philippines have an excellent shape, and are making it really difficult for New Zealand to find any way through.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines
Back underway in Wellington! A huge 45 minutes coming up for New Zealand, who need to stay calm here as they attempt to come from behind against the Philippines. The hosts have made two changes at the break, with Celtic’s Olivia Chance and Annalie Longo both on.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Colombia 2-0 South Korea
A great result for Colombia this morning - and a brilliant Women’s World Cup debut for their 18-year-old star Linda Caicedo. The Real Madrid midfielder has now scored at the U17s World Cup, U20s World Cup and senior World Cup in just over a year.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines
Half time! A huge story is developing here as Philippines take a 1-0 lead into the break against the co-hosts New Zealand, thanks to Sarina Bolden’s historic goal. The Philippines have been organised, lively and adventurous, while New Zealand have been well off the levels required, with Hannah Wilkinson booked amid rising frustrations near the end of the half.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Colombia 2-0 South Korea
Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored to give Colombia a 2-0 victory over South Korea in their opening game of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.
Usme scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute after a South Korean handball, sending keeper Yoon Younggeul the wrong way before slotting the ball into the far corner.
Caicedo, an 18-year-old forward for Real Madrid, doubled Colombia’s lead nine minutes later, launching a high shot that Yoon got her hands on, but without the power to send it over the bar. The ball squirted into the net, to the delight of the yellow-clad Colombian fans at Sydney Football Stadium.
“Well, I am extremely happy, but this has to do with the collective work of everyone,” Caicedo said on her first World Cup goal.
“The feeling the group had going onto the pitch we were a bit anxious, we wanted the World Cup to start, and we wanted to start off on the right foot, this was something crucial.
“Very happy for the goal and the victory.”
Korea’s American-born teenager Casey Phair became the youngest player to take the field in Women’s World Cup history, subbing on in the 78th minute, just 26 days after her 16th birthday.
Reuters
GOAL! New Zealand 0-1 Philippines
A historic moment for the Philippines and Sarina Bolden, who is now the country’s record scorer!
