Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Japan and Spain in action before Ireland vs Canada
Ireland are fighting for their World Cup hopes following their opening defeat to co-hosts Australia
The Women’s World Cup continues as the Republic of Ireland fight to keep their hopes alive against Olympic champions Canada in a pivotal Group B clash.
Defeat would put Ireland on the brink of elimination following their opening loss to co-hosts Australia, while Canada are looking to bounce back from their draw against Nigeria.
Elsewhere today, both Spain and Japan can qualify for the last-16 with a match to spare as they look to build on comfortable opening wins in Group C. Spain face Zambia after Japan cruised to a 2-0 victory against Costa Rica - and a win for Spain would see both teams advance to the knockout stages.
On Tuesday, co-hosts New Zealand were stunned by debutants Philippines, who claimed their first ever victory at the tournament with a 1-0 win in Wellington. The result blew Group A wide open and all four teams are still able to advance after Norway were held to a goalless draw by Switzerland in the day’s late kick-off.
FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica
And that’s it! Japan make it two wins from two at the Women’s World Cup! They will join Spain in the last-16 if La Roja beat Zambia, or if that other match in Group C finishes as a draw. Goals from Hikary Naomoto and Aoba Fujino in the first half were enough to secure a commanding win. That’s seven goals scored for Japan now, and none against. They are looking sharp.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica
90+4 mins: One last chance for Japan? No! Riko Ueki was through on goal but her touch was too heavy. This has been another impressive display from Japan, however.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica
88 mins: Japan are up to 23 shots for the match, which is some way off the 43 managed in their 3-0 win against Costa Rica in their Group C opener. Costa Rica have once again done themselves proud, however. Japan just had too much quality in the first half.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica
76 mins: The Japan substitutes are doing their best to ensure they continue to attack with a high tempo. Hinata Miyazawa takes a touch to shift the ball out from her feet and fires towards the far corner, but Solera makes the stop.
Norway winger Caroline Graham Hansen has apologised for lashing out at coach Hege Riise after being dropped to the bench for Tuesday’s scoreless draw with Switzerland at the Women’s World Cup.
The 28-year-old was brought on as a second-half substitute at Hamilton’s Waikato Stadium but the 0-0 draw left the former champions teetering at the exit of the tournament.
Graham Hansen vented her frustrations in a TV interview after the final whistle.
“I just want to apologise for my statements after the match. I’m just a human being with a lot of feelings,” she told reporters on Tuesday.
“Emotions got the better of me. I took the focus away from what matters, and that is being here to play the World Cup.”
Graham Hansen said she still “strongly disagreed” with the coach’s decision to leave her out of the starting line-up.
“But I respect that the coach decides, and she has the right to do what is best,” she added.
“I know it causes unrest around the team, when I speak out as I did yesterday. It was ... not the rational me.”
Reuters
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica
66 mins: Costa Rica goalkeeper, and the hero of their 3-0 defeat to Spain, Daniela Solera is down after colliding with defender Fabiola Villalobos. Moments before, Hina Sugita threatened with a run down the left and cross into the middle, but Costa Rica were able to clear. Hinata Miyazawa then volleys wide after a corner is not cleared.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica
55 mins: Japan’s intensity off the ball has just dropped off a touch since half time but they remain an extremely organised side without the ball, looking to drop into a 5-4-1 that can also spring into life on the counter-attack.
Goalscorer Aoba Fujino, the second teenager to score at this World Cup, is part of a double change as Japan look to rest some legs.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica
Back underway in Dunedin! Costa Rica were down 3-0 at half time when they played Spain but were able to not concede any further goals in the second half - can they dig in again against Japan? A reminder that wins today for Japan and Spain would leave Costa Rica and Zambia out of the World Cup with a game to spare.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica
Here are the goals! Japan are looking so confident in possession and dangerous with their attacks - it’s brilliant to watch.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica
Japan kick things off this morning and the 2011 champions have picked up where they left off against Zambia to lead Costa Rica 2-0 at the half-time break. Goals from Hikary Naomoto and Aoba Fujino have given Japan a commanding lead, and they are now just 45 minutes from the last-16.
