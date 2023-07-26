✕ Close What to expect at the Women's World Cup 2023 | You Ask The Questions

The Women’s World Cup continues as the Republic of Ireland fight to keep their hopes alive against Olympic champions Canada in a pivotal Group B clash.

Defeat would put Ireland on the brink of elimination following their opening loss to co-hosts Australia, while Canada are looking to bounce back from their draw against Nigeria.

Elsewhere today, both Spain and Japan can qualify for the last-16 with a match to spare as they look to build on comfortable opening wins in Group C. Spain face Zambia after Japan cruised to a 2-0 victory against Costa Rica - and a win for Spain would see both teams advance to the knockout stages.

On Tuesday, co-hosts New Zealand were stunned by debutants Philippines, who claimed their first ever victory at the tournament with a 1-0 win in Wellington. The result blew Group A wide open and all four teams are still able to advance after Norway were held to a goalless draw by Switzerland in the day’s late kick-off.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog