As Alessia Russo’s outrageous backheel crashed through the legs of goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl, Sweden were hit with the same familiar feeling of crushing disappointment. Ranked third in the world, Sweden are regulars in the latter stages of major tournaments and head to Australia and New Zealand as one of the main contenders, but taking the final step is something that has proved beyond them in recent years.

Certainly, Sweden’s record is one of impressive consistency. Since 2016, they have reached the Olympics final twice, the World Cup semi-finals in 2019, and the Euros semi-finals in 2022. In 2023, Sweden will look to turn their colour from bronze and silver into gold. Headlined by Barcelona star Fridolina Rolfo and Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius, Peter Gerhardsson will feel he has a squad that is capable of challenging again, even if there is a feeling that their best opportunities have already slipped away.

Sweden will be expected to finish top of a group that features three upwardly mobile opponents. Italy and Argentina are countries with illustrious football history, but neither have yet made their mark on the women’s game. That could change this year, as Argentina aim to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time and Italy look to show their progress in the two years since the domestic game turned professional.

South Africa are also a team on the rise but the Banyana Banyana have taken more significant steps. Last year, they won the women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time, defeating Morocco 2-1 in the final. It means the team can come into their second World Cup appearance with much more confidence, after failing to get a win on their tournament debut four years ago.

Sweden

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Tove Enblom (KIF Orebro), Jennifer Falk (Hacken), Zecira Musovic (Chelsea)

Defenders: Jonna Andersson (Hammarby), Nathalie Bjorn (Everton), Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich), Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal), Hanna Lundkvist (Atletico Madrid), Anna Sandberg (Hacken), Linda Sembrant (Juventus)

Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City), Kosovare Asllani (AC Milan), Hanna Bennison (Everton), Elin Rubensson (Hacken), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea), Olivia Schough (Rosengard), Caroline Seger (Rosengard)

Forwards: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg), Lina Hurtig (Arsenal), Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave), Madelen Janogy (Hammarby), Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Sunday 23 July: Sweden vs South Africa (06:00, Wellington)

Saturday 29 July: Sweden vs Italy (08:30, Wellington)

Wednesday 2 August: Argentina vs Sweden (08:00, Hamilton)

Key player

Converted into a left back by Barcelona, Fridolina Rolfo remains one of the most dangerous players in the world and is given full licence to attack by her national team. With a brilliant left foot and engine, Rolfo comes into the World Cup on a high after scoring the winning goal in last season’s Champions League final.

(Getty Images)

The coach

The 63-year-old Peter Gerhardsson has been in charge for all of Sweden’s recent near-misses and is determined to take them one step further this time. Gerhardsson wants his team to play with energy and take an attacking approach.

What are their chances?

There are set to be no easy games in Group G but Sweden, with a quality squad, remain favourites. A centre-back partnership of former Chelsea captain Magdelena Eriksson and Arsenal-bound Amanda Ilestedt should be one of the strongest at the tournament while a fully-fit Stina Blackstenius should enjoy the chances Fridolina Rolfo will create. A return to the semi-finals may be beyond them, however.

South Africa

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Kaylin Swart (JVW FC), Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM).

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Fikile Magama (UWC), Lebohang Ramalepe (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Noko Matlou (SD Eibar), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Bongeka Gamede (UWC)

Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana (UWC), Refiloe Jane (Sassoulo FC), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Nomvula Kgoale (TS Galaxy), Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City), Robyn Moodaly (JVC FC)

Forwards: Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC), Jermaine Seoposenwe (CF Monterrey), Noxolo

Cesane (unattached), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Wendy Shongwe (University of Pretoria), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto), Thembi Kgatlana (Racing Louisville)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Sunday 23 July: Sweden vs South Africa (06:00, Wellington)

Friday 28 July: Argentina vs South Africa (01:00, Dunedin)

Wednesday 2 August: South Africa vs Italy (08:00, Wellington)

One to watch

With key forward Thembi Kgatlana injured, Hildah Magaia scored a clinical brace as South Africa beat Morocco to win the women’s Africa Cup of Nations, their first major title. The forward was also named player of the tournament and will be key to their hopes in Group G.

The coach

Perhaps the most influential person in South Africa women’s football, Desiree Ellis returns having led South Africa to their World Cup debut four years ago. A former player and captain of Banyana Banyana, Ellis has brought success as a manager behind a counter-attacking approach.

(Getty Images)

What are their chances?

South Africa lost all three games when they made their debut four years ago but are in a much better position this time around after becoming continental champions for the first time. Although they are in a tough group, South Africa can attack their opponents and will be hopeful of a much stronger showing.

Italy

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi (Fiorentina), Francesca Durante (Inter Milan), Laura Giuliani (AC Milan)

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (Roma), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Lucia Di Guglielmo (Roma), Martina Lenzini (Juventus), Elena Linari (Roma), Benedetta Orsi (Sassuolo), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Giulia Dragoni (Barcelona B), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Giada Greggi (Roma), Emma Severini (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Chiara Beccari (Como), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Sofia Cantore (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (Roma), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Benedetta Glionna (Roma), Annamaria Serturini (Roma)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Monday 24 July: Italy vs Argentina (07:00, Auckland)

Saturday 29 July: Sweden vs Italy (08:30, Wellington)

Wednesday 2 August: South Africa vs Italy (08:00, Wellington)

One to watch

Barbara Bonansea. The Juventus forward is a quality outlet on the wings and remains from the Italy team that reached the quarter-finals in France four years ago. The 32-year-old Bonansea has overseen a period of change this then, with the Italy domestic league turning professional in 2022 and a new generation coming through, but she remains just as important to her side.

The coach

Milena Bertolini has overseen a period of immense change for Italy, but their performance at the Euros was a sudden disappointment. Italy crashed out of the group stages, behind Belgium and Iceland, and with just a single point. Since then, Bertolini has looked to freshen up her squad, utilising players who have started to make their mark on Serie A and in the Women’s Champions League, such as Roma’s Giada Greggi.

What are their chances?

After the disappointment of the Euros and once qualification for the World Cup was secured, Italy went on an alarming slide of five consecutive defeats, including 1-0 losses to Northern Ireland and Austria, although they did give England a competitive match in the Arnold Clark Cup and they went on to beat South Korea in their next match. Results have been better since but Italy are vulnerable at this stage of their development, and so is Bertolini.

(Getty Images)

Argentina

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Vanina Correa (Rosario Central), Lara Esponda (River Plate), Abigail Chaves (Huracán)

Defenders: Adriana Sachs (Santos), Eliana Stabile (Santos), Julieta Cruz (Boca Juniors), Aldana Cometti (Madrid CFF), Sophia Braun (Leon), Miriam Mayorga (Boca), Gabriela Chavez (Estudiantes)

Midfielders: Vanesa Santana (unattached), Romina Nunez (UAI Urquiza), Daiana Falfan (UAI Urquiza), Dalila Ippolito (Parma), Lorena Benítez (Palmeiras), Camila Gomez Ares (Universidad de Concepcion), Estefania Banini (Atletico Madrid

Forwards: Paulina Gramaglia (Red Bull Bragantino), Yamila Rodriguez (Palmeiras), Florencia Bonsegundo (Madrid CFF), Mariana Larroquette (Orlando Pride), Chiara Singarella (University of Alabama), Erica Lonigro (Rosario Central)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Monday 24 July: Italy vs Argentina (07:00, Auckland)

Friday 28 July: Argentina vs South Africa (01:00, Dunedin)

Wednesday 2 August: Argentina vs Sweden (08:00, Hamilton)

Star player

Estefania Banini is a star for Atletico Madrid in Spain and made the FifPro World XI in 2021. The tricky wide midfielder has returned from injury a previous falling out with the national team and is set to be fit for what is expected to be her last World Cup at the age of 33.

(Getty Images)

The coach

German Portanova, a former midfielder who had a 15-year playing career, was a shoemaker before turning to coaching. After winning titles with UAI Urquiza, he continued his rise through the coaching ranks to take charge of Argentina in 2021.

What are their chances?

Argentina reached the semi-finals of the Copa America last summer, but they were denied a place in the final by Colombia and were thrashed 4-0 by Brazil in the group stages. The gulf to the elite, therefore, is clear, while Argentina are still searching for their first ever win at the women’s World Cup. They have lost seven of the nine games they have played at the tournament, but drew with Japan and Scotland in 2019.