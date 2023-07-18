Are the United States still the team to beat at the Women’s World Cup?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve won the past two World Cups, it seems fair to go into the next tournament with confidence. Naturally, the USA are comfortable in such a position. “Good luck with that,” Alex Morgan says in a pre-World Cup advert which centres around the topic of ‘how the rest of the world can stop the USA’. The four-time champions head into Australia and New Zealand on a high having formally signed their historic equal pay agreement last year - they filed their discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer before the previous World Cup in 2019. On the pitch, for the past eight years they’ve been the best, and they know it.

But for how much longer? That will really be the defining question of this World Cup. At the Tokyo Olympics they were stunned by Sweden and then in the semi-finals by Canada, only finishing with a bronze medal. Last year, they lost three consecutive games to England, Spain and Germany. Europe, where the growth of women’s football has been driven by the European club game, is catching up. The USA squad is four years older: Morgan is 34, Megan Rapinoe, who will be retiring at the end of the season, is 37, and although several stars of the 2019 side remain, such as Rose Lavelle and Crystal Dunn, head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s squad contains 14 players who will be making their first appearances at the World Cup.

There are two distinct generations in the squad, the old and the new, but it’s been some time since a USA team has been this inexperienced coming into a World Cup. Losing captain and centre-back Becky Sauerbrunn and star forwards Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario to injury just months before the tournament were key blows, as well. But the flip side is it gives the next generation the chance to shine. There are high hopes for Sophia Smith, who is the reigning USA player of the year, while the youngest member in the squad is the 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson. The first pick in the NWSL Draft last year is a potential breakout star.

The USA should progress comfortably, although a rematch of the 2019 final against the Netherlands is one of the best fixtures in the group stage. The Dutch still have an impressive array of talent at their disposal, despite losing their star forward Vivianne Miedema to an ACL Injury, but a repeat of the performance four years ago would be a surprise. Both Portugal and Vietnam will be making their World Cup debuts and face experienced campaigners having drawn the finalists from last time out.

United States

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Julie Ertz (Angel City), Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Saturday 22 July: USA vs Vietnam (02:00, Eden Park)

Thursday 27 July: USA vs Netherlands (02:00 local time, Wellington Regional Stadium)

Thursday 1 August: Portugal vs USA (08:00 local time, Eden Park)

Key player

Alex Morgan, the face of the US team and joint top scorer in France four years ago, is back for her fourth World Cup, arguably better than ever. Since helping the US to back-to-back titles, Morgan has given birth to her first child and at 33 is still scoring regularly in the NWSL. With forwards Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario, who would have competed for Morgan’s place in the side, out due to injury, the USA need their leader more than ever.

(Getty Images)

The coach

Vlatko Andonovski took over from Jill Ellis following the 2019 World Cup, faced with the task of taking a winning yet ageing team and transforming the squad. Perhaps there were always going to be bumps in the road and the 3-0 defeat to Sweden at the 2021 Olympics, which ended the team’s 44-match unbeaten run, was a sign of the challenge the Macedonian-American faces. Injuries before the World Cup have not helped.

What are their chances?

No other team comes close to the USA’s history in the World Cup. With titles in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019, they are looking to become the first country ever to win three World Cups in a row, men’s or women’s. As always, the expectation will be high. The US has the biggest following of any team at the tournament and anything less than a fifth World Cup will be considered to be a huge disappointment. The rise of the leading European teams, England, Spain, France and Germany, means the competition has never been greater.

Netherlands

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar (FC Twente), Lize Kop (Ajax), Jacintha Weimar (Feyenoord)

Defenders: Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City), Caitlin Dijkstra (Twente), Merel van Dongen (Atletico Madrid), Stefanie van der Gragt (Inter Milan), Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg), Aniek Nouwen (AC Milan), Lynn Wilms (Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Jill Baijings (Bayer Leverkusen), Danielle van de Donk (Lyon), Damaris Egurrola (Lyon), Jackie Groenen (PSG), Wieke Kaptein (FC Twente) Victoria Pelova (Arsenal), Jill Roord (Wolfsburg), Sherida Spitse (Ajax)

Forwards: Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus), Esmee Brugts (PSV), Renate Jansen (FC Twente), Lieke Martens (PSG), Katja Snoeijs (Everton)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Sunday 23 July: Netherlands vs Portugal (08:30, Dunedin Stadium)

Thursday 27 July: USA vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington Regional Stadium)

Thursday 1 August: Vietnam vs Netherlands (08:00 local time, Dunedin-Stadion)

One to watch

With Vivianne Miedema one of a number of star players across the World Cup to be ruled out with an ACL injury, the Netherlands will turn to a relatively unknown prospect for goals. Fenna Kalma only made her international debut in September but comes into the World Cup having scored 30 goals in just 20 appearances for FC Twente last season. Whether Kalma can take the step up is another question, but Lieke Martens, Danielle van de Donk and Jill Roord will hope to provide her with plenty of service.

The coach

Having won the Euros in 2017 and reaching the World Cup final in 2019, Sarina Wiegman left big shoes to fill upon departing the Netherlands. Mark Parsons, the Englishman, did not last long after the Dutch were knocked out of the Euros last summer in the quarter-finals, but Andries Jonker appears to be a more natural fit. An assistant to Louis van Gaal at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Jonker’s tactics appear to be inspired by his former boss.

(Getty Images)

What are their chances?

The Netherlands’ golden years under Wiegman and the amount of talent in Jonker’s squad have created the impression that the Dutch should be contenders in Australia and New Zealand this summer. It’s hard to read where the team are actually at, however. Results have been inconsistent over the past year and although they should reach the knockout stages without too many problems, their performance against the US should tell us more about their chances.

Portugal

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Rute Costa (Benfica), Ines Pereira (Servette), Patricia Morais (Braga)

Defenders: Ana Seica (Benfica), Carole da Silva Costa (Benfica), Catarina Amado (Benfica), Diana Gomes (Sevilla), Joana Marchao (Parma), Lucia Alves (Benfica), Silvia Rebelo (Benfica)

Midfielders: Ana Rute (Braga), Andreia Norton (Benfica), Andreia Jacinto (Real Sociedad), Dolores Silva (Braga), Fatima Pinto (Deportivo Alaves), Kika Nazareth (Benfica), Tatiana Pinto (Levante)

Forwards: Ana Borges (Sporting CP), Ana Capeta (Sporting CP), Carolina Mendes (Braga), Diana Silva (Sporting CP), Jessica Silva (Benfica), Telma Encarnacao (CS Maritimo)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Saturday 23 July: Netherlands vs Portugal (08:30, Dunedin)

Thursday 27 July: Portugal vs Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton)

Thursday 1 August: Portugal vs USA (08:00, Auckland)

Star player

Jessica Silva is a baller who belongs on the World Cup stage. The Benfica forward has a tall and languid style but is devastating on the ball and is one of the most skillful attackers in the game.

(Getty Images)

The coach

Francisco Neto has helped Portugal along its steady upward trajectory since taking charge in 2014. They enter their first World Cup ranked at their highest ever position of 21st in the world, but will be looking to show they should still be much higher.

What are their chances?

Portugal will look to soak up pressure and sit back on their defensive organisation before hitting on the counter-attack. It frustrated England in a 0-0 draw before the World Cup, and could trouble the USA and Netherlands. But this is undoubtedly a hard group.

Vietnam

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Tran Thị Kim Thanh (Ho Chi Minh), Khong Thị Hang (Than KSVN), Dao Thị Kieu Oanh (Hanoi)

Defenders: Chuong Thi Kieu (Ho Chi Minh), Tran Thi Thu Thao (Ho Chi Minh), Tran Thi Thu (Ho Chi Minh), Hoang Thi Loan (Hanoi), Tran Thi Hai Linh (Hanoi), Le Thi Diem My (Than KSVN), Luong ThiThu Thuong (Than KSVN), Nguyen Thi My Anh (Thai Nguyen), Tran Thi Thuy Nga (Thai Nguyen)

Midfielders: Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung (Ha Nam), Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy (Ho Chi Minh), Tran Thi Thuy Trang (Ho Chi Minh), Ngan Thi Vạn Su (Hanoi), Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha (Hanoi), Thai Thi Thao (Hanoi), Duong Thi Van (Than KSVN)

Forwards: Phạm Hai Yen (Hanoi), Vu Thi Hoa (Ho Chi Minh), Nguyen Thị Thuy Hang (Than KSVN), Huynh Nhu (Lank Vilaverdense)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Saturday 22 July: USA vs Vietnam (02:00, Eden Park)

Thursday 27 July: Portugal vs Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton)

Thursday 1 August: Vietnam vs Netherlands (08:00 local time, Dunedin-Stadion)

One to watch

As the only player in the Vietnam squad to play their football outside of the country and in Europe, striker Huynh Nhu will be familiar with some of her Group E rivals. The 32-year-old, who is Vietnam’s record goalscorer, plays for Portuguese side Lank Vilaverdense.

The coach

The experienced coach Mai Duc Chung, taking charge of his first and last major tournament, will look to bring the defensive organisation that earned Vietnam their historic place in the World Cup finals. Vietnam are one of the youngest teams in the tournament, with the women’s team only formed in 1990.

What are their chances?

Vietnam are featuring in their first ever World Cup, men’s or women’s, and the size of their task is clear. The USA and the Netherlands are two of the most experienced sides at the tournament, while Portugal have quality they could only dream of. Vietnam have plenty of spirit but getting at least a point would be considered a success.