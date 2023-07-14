Who are the threats to the Lionesses at the Women’s World Cup?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After bringing football home, England head ‘Down Under’ looking to add the Women’s World Cup to last summer’s Euros glory. The Lionesses won their first major prize with their game-changing victory on home soil but Sarina Wiegman’s side are focused on a new goal as they head to Australia as one of the favourites for the tournament.

England will face a completely different challenge to what they experienced at the Euros. Not only are they away from home and on the other side of the world, but Wiegman’s team has gone through significant change in the last 12 months, much of it enforced. Injuries have been the hot topic ahead of the World Cup with Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby all ruled out, but those who remain have the experience of winning a major tournament and that should still give England confidence ahead of what is still a wide-open World Cup.

Some key questions remain, however, particularly when it comes to depth. England look strong in some areas but appear to be lacking in others, particularly in defence with Williamson a key absentee. There is real talent among the wide forwards and significant competition for the starting striker role, but it does also give the sense that Wiegman is yet to land upon her starting eleven for the World Cup. That was crucial at the Euros, where Wiegman named the same starting line-up for England’s six matches.

Denmark, China and Haiti complete Group D and will look to cause an upset, with some serious threats looming ahead of the knockout stages. Although the Lionesses backed up their Euros win with a win against the United States in September and victory in the inaugural women’s Finalissima against Brazil, Australia ended England’s 30-game unbeaten run in April and could be their opponents in the last-16.

England

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Saturday 22 July 2023: England vs Haiti (10:30, Brisbane Stadium)

Friday 28 July 2023: England vs Denmark (09:30, Sydney Football Stadium)

Tuesday 1 August: China vs England (12:00, Adelaide)

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp, (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

Key player

Keira Walsh was the player of the match in the Euros final and remains England’s most important player with her ability to set the team’s pace and tempo in midfield. Walsh moved to Barcelona last summer for what was said to be a world-record fee and after winning the Champions League on her first season at the club, the 26-year-old has returned to the Lionesses to set higher standards.

Keira Walsh was player of the match in the Euros final (Getty Images)

The coach

The best tournament manager in the world? After winning the Euros in 2017 and reaching the World Cup final in 2019 with her native Netherlands, and then winning the Euros again with England in 2022, Sarina Wiegman has every right to make that claim. The World Cup in 2023 could be her greatest challenge but Wiegman, with her supreme communication, tactical observation, and player management skills, can rise to it.

What are their chances?

The Lionesses were declared favourites for the World Cup after winning the Euros and beating the world champions United States in September. There is less overt optimism now, due to England’s injuries and the quality of the other main contenders, but the Lionesses still remain of the strongest teams at the tournament and have been building towards this moment where they can arrive at a World Cup and act like one of the favourites. Now it’s about delivering under the pressure and amid the adversity.

Denmark

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Saturday 22 July: Denmark vs China (13:00, Perth Rectangular Stadium)

Friday 28 July: England vs Denmark (09:30, Sydney Football Stadium)

Tuesday 1 August: Haiti vs Denmark (12:00, Perth Rectangular Stadium)

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Lene Christensen (Rosenborg), Katherin Larsen (Brøndby IF), Maja Bay Østergaard (FC Thy-Thisted Q)

Defenders: Simone Boye (Hammarby IF), Stine Ballisager (Vålerenga), Rikke Sevecke (Everton), Luna Gevitz (Montpellier), Sofie Svava (Real Madrid), Katrine Veje (Everton)

Midfielders: Frederikke Thøgersen (Inter Milan), Karen Holmgaard (Everton), Sofie Junge Pedersen (Juventus), Josefine Hasbo (Harvard Crimson), Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading), Kathrine Møller Kühl (Arsenal), Emma Snerle (West Ham)

Forwards: Signe Bruun (Lyon), Nicoline Sørensen (Everton), Amalie Vangsgaard (PSG), Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich), Janni Thomsen (Vålerenga), Rikke Madsen (North Carolina Courage), Mille Gejl (North Carolina Courage)

Star player

Pernille Harder is one of the top players in the world and will be a familiar face to England fans after three successful seasons spent in the Women’s Super League with Chelsea, who she joined for a world-record fee in 2020. The skillful and tireless attacker leads the line for Denmark, who cannot afford to leave her isolated. One of the game’s most decorated players, Harder will be making her World Cup debut.

Pernille Harder will make her World Cup debut (Getty Images)

The coach

Lars Søndergaard will say goodbye to Denmark after the World Cup after seven years in charge but the team have had their confidence boosted by recent wins against Norway, Japan and Sweden. Søndergaard, who asks his side to sit deep before breaking on the counter-attack, preferes to field a 3-4-3 formation that can switch to 4-3-3 during sustained attacks.

What are their chances?

Denmark will be making their first appearance at a Women’s World Cup since 2007 and will be desperate to make up for lost time. They will hope to test England and challenge for a place in the last-16.

China

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Saturday 22 July: Denmark vs China (13:00, Perth Rectangular Stadium)

Friday 28 July 2023: China vs Haiti (12:00, Adelaide)

Tuesday 1 August: China vs England (12:30, Adelaide)

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Zhu Yu (Shanghai RCB), Xu Huan (Jiangsu Wuxi), Pan Hongyan (Beijing)

Defenders: Wu Haiyan (Wuhan Jianghan University), Yao Wei (Wuhan Jianghan University), Wang Linlin (Shanghai RCB), Gao Chen (CCDZZY W.F.C), Chen Qiaozhu (Guangdong), Li Mengwen (Jiangsu Wuxi), Dou Jiaxing (Jiangsu Wuxi)

Midfielders: Zhang Rui (Wuhan Jianghan University), Yao Lingwei (Wuhan Jianghan University), Gu Yasha (Wuhan Jianghan University), Zhang Xin (Shanghai RCB), Yang Lina (Levante UD), Wu Chengshu (Canberra United), Zhang Linyan (Wuhan Jianghan University), Shen Mengyu (Celtic F.C.)

Forwards: Wang Shanshan (Wuhan Jianghan University), Wang Shuang (Racing Louisville FC), Tang Jiali (Shanghai RCB), Xiao Yuyi (Shanghai RCB), Lou Jiahui (Wuhan Jianghan University)

Key player

China’s captain Wang Shanshan is a wonder: a veteran striker with a tendency to score crucial goals, the 33-year-old can also help out defensively by playing at centre-back for the team.

The coach

Shui Qingxia took charge after the 2021 Olympics and led China to victory in the 2022 Asian Cup, where they beat Korea Republic in the final and Japan in the semis. A former midfielder who won five Asian Cups and the Olympic silver medal as a player, Qingxia is China’s first female coach and has brought glory back to the team as manager.

China celebrate by throwing Shui Qingxia into the air after winning the Asian Cup (Getty Images)

What are their chances?

Qingxia admitted that their European opponents in Group D are ahead of China, but their Asian Cup win should give them confidence. China reached the World Cup final in 1999 during the team’s golden era, where they lost to the United States.

Haiti

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Saturday 22 July 2023: England vs Haiti (10:30, Brisbane Stadium)

Friday 28 July 2023: China vs Haiti (12:00, Adelaide)

Tuesday 1 August: Haiti vs Denmark (12:00, Perth Rectangular Stadium)

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Nahomie Ambroise (Little Haiti), Lara-Sofia Larco (Georgetown University), Kerly Theus (Miami City).

Defenders: Tabita Joseph (Stade Brestois 29), Kethna Louis (Montpellier), Ruthny Mathurin (Mississippi State), Betina Petit-Frere (Stade Brestois 29), Milan Raquel Pierre-Jerome (Georges Mason University), Chelsea Surpris (Grenoble), Jennyfer Limage (Grenoble), Maudeline Moryl (Grenoble) Joseph Esthericove (Exafoot)

Midfielders: Melchie Dumornay (Lyon), Danielle Etienne (Fordham Rams), Noa Olivia Ganthier (Weston), Sherly Jeudy (Grenoble), Dayana Pierre-Louis (GPSO Issy)

Forwards: Roselord Borgella (Dijon), Roseline Eloissaint (Nantes), Florsie Darlina Joseph (Grenoble), Shwendesky Macelus Joseph (Zenit St Petersburg), Batcheba Louis (FC Fleury), Nerilia Mondesir (Montpellier)

Key player

There is considerable excitement around the 19-year-old Melchie Dumornay, who has signed a pre-contract with European powerhouse Lyon ahead of the new season. The midfielder scored twice as Haiti beat Chile in the inter-continental play-offs to qualify for the World Cup and is regarded as one of the best young players in the world. “You can’t compare Melchie with any other player, she’s special,” team-mate Jennyfer Limage told Fifa.

Melchie Dumornay (Getty Images)

The coach

Frenchman Nicolas Delepine helped spark scenes of national celebration when Haiti qualified for their first ever World Cup by beating Chile in the play-off final. With the majority of the Haiti team already playing France, Delepine took the job from French club Grenoble Foot 38 and wants his team to play quick, attacking football.

What are their chances?

Haiti have nothing to lose on their World Cup debut and with players such as the exciting Melchie Dumornay, they have the talent to cause an upset if they can balance their ambition with defence organisation.