Women’s World Cup history hangs over co-hosts New Zealand

All eyes will be on New Zealand when the co-hosts get the Women’s World Cup underway against Norway; expectations will be high but the Football Ferns will have their sights on achieving a more humble goal. World Cup history hangs over New Zealand: in five previous tournaments and across 15 matches, they have yet to record a victory or progress to the knockout stages.

The opportunity to play on home soil is a major boost but New Zealand have precious few positive signs elsewhere. Under coach Jitka Klimkova, New Zealand had a 11-match winless run before beating Vietnam a week before the tournament, their first win since last September. New Zealand’s squad is solid but unspectacular and the absence of a standout star could be keenly felt against the European nations in Group A, where Norway and Switzerland will both look to bounce back from disappointment at the European Championships last summer.

Norway’s tournament was particularly disastrous; collapsing to a 8-0 thrashing against England and meekly exiting at the group stage with a 1-0 defeat to Austria, a shambolic under-performance for a team that features the former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg and Barcelona star Caroline Graham Hansen, as well as Chelsea’s flying winger Guro Reiten and Arsenal’s player of the season Frida Maanum - two of the best players in the WSL last campaign.

Switzerland also failed to make it through from the group stages at the Euros and, like Norway, have made changes ahead of the World Cup. The Philippines are one of three countries making their first ever appearance at a World Cup finals, men’s or women’s. Under the guidance of former Australia manager Alen Stajic, the Philippines qualified after reaching the semi-finals of the Asia Cup last summer. Stajic has defied expectations since his appointment two years ago but the Philippines remain huge underdogs in Group A.

New Zealand

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Thursday 20 July: New Zealand vs Norway (8:00, Eden Park)

Tuesday 25 July: New Zealand vs Philippines (06:30 local time, Wellington Regional Stadium)

Sunday 30 July: Switzerland vs New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin Stadium)

(Getty Images)

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Victoria Essen (Rangers), Anna Leat (Aston Villa), Erin Nayler (IFK Norrkoping)

Defenders: Liz Anton (Perth Glory), CJ Bott (Leicester City), Katie Bowen (unattached), Claudia Bunge (Melbourne Victory), Michaela Foster (unattached), Ali Riley (Angel City), Rebekah Stott (Brighton & Hove Albion), Daisy Cleverley (HB Koge)

Midfielders: Olivia Chance (Celtic), Betsy Hassett (Stjarnan), Annalie Longo (unattached), Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur), Malia Steinmetz (unattached)

Forwards:Milly Clegg (unattached), Jacqui Hand (Aland United), Grace Jale (unattached), Hannah Wilkinson (Melbourne City), Gabi Rennie (Arizona State University), Indiah-Paige Riley (unattached), Paige Satchell (unattached)

One to watch

If New Zealand are going to need something special to break their cycle of World Cup disappointment on home soil, don’t be surprised if they are inspired by the fearlessness of youth. The Football Ferns finished an impressive third at the Under-17 World Cup five years ago and striker Gabi Rennie, the team’s No 9, is a breakthrough prospect.

The coach

Jitka Klimkova, the former Czech Republic international, believes in the process, even when the results have yet to follow. Since taking charge in 2021, Klimkova has tried to negotiate a period of transition for the team while playing a possession-based style.

What are their chances?

New Zealand are yet to win a match at the World Cup in five previous tournaments. As co-hosts, they come into their home World Cup at their lowest-ever position in the Fifa rankings. Getting a win, let alone getting out of the group, would be a success.

Norway

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Thursday 20 July: New Zealand vs Norway (08:00, Eden Park)

Tuesday 25 July: Switzerland vs Norway (09:00, Hamilton)

Sunday 30 July: Norway vs Philippines (08:00, Auckland)

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Cecilie Fiskerstrand (LSK Kvinner), Guro Pettersen (Vålerenga), Aurora Mikalsen (Brann)

Defenders: Anja Sønstevold (Inter Milan), Tuva Hansen (Bayern Munich), Guro Bergsvand (Brighton), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Thea Bjelde (Vålerenga), Mathilde Harviken (Rosenborg), Sara Hørte (Rosenborg), Marit Bratberg Lund (Brann)

Midfielders: Ingrid Syrstad Engen (FC Barcelona), Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Amalie Eikeland (Reading), Julie Blakstad (Manchester City), Emilie Haavi (Roma)

Forwards: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Sophie Roman Haug (Roma), Karina Sævik (Vålerenga), Anna Jøsendal (Rosenborg)

Star in the team

It’s a testament to the skill, speed and elusiveness of Barcelona’s Caroline Graham Hansen that Guro Reiten isn’t even the most dangerous winger on the Norway team. Arguably the best dribbler in the game, the 28-year-old took a break from the international side following the Euros last summer but is now back to best - as Chelsea once again found out in this season’s Champions League.

(Getty Images)

The coach

It was not a surprise to see Swedish coach Martin Sjogren resign within days of Norway’s catastrophic Euros performance. He was replaced by former Norway international and World Cup winner Hege Riise - who coached the Lionesses before Sarina Wiegman took charge, as well as Team GB at the Olympics in Tokyo. The 53-year-old appears a much better fit in all departments.

World Cup history

Riise won the golden boot and was named player of the tournament when Norway won the World Cup in 1995. Back then, Norway were accustomed to success on the big stage and regularly reached the latter stages of major competitions. It’s now been 10 years since they last reached the semi-finals of a World Cup or Euros, and were beaten in the quarter-finals by England four years ago.

Switzerland

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Seraina Friedli (Zurich), Livia Peng (Levante), Gaëlle Thalmann (Real Betis)

Defenders: Eseosa Aigbogun (Paris FC), Luana Bühler (Hoffenheim), Viola Calligaris (Levante), Laura Felber (Servette), Noelle Maritz (Arsenal), Lara Marti (Bayer Leverkusen), Nadine Riesen (Zurich), Julia Stierli (Zurich)

Midfielders: Iman Beney (Young Boys), Sandrine Mauron (Servette), Seraina Piubel (Zurich), Géraldine Reuteler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marion Rey (Zurich), Coumba Sow (Servette), Lia Wälti (Arsenal)

Forwards: Ramona Bachmann, (Paris Saint-Germain), Ana Maria Crnogorčević (Barcelona), Fabienne Humm (Zurich), Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa), Meriame Terchoun (Dijon)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Friday 21 July: Philippines vs Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin)

Tuesday 25 July: Switzerland vs Norway (09:00, Hamilton)

Sunday 30 July: Switzerland vs New Zealand (08:00 Dunedin)

Key player

The smooth and composed Lia Walti draws the eye in the centre of midfield and the captain is the pillar of the side. “Lia is such a magnetic player. Everyone passes to her,” said the Switzerland head coach Inka Grings. “She always demands the ball and, when she has it, it sticks to her feet.”

(Getty Images)

The coach

Grings played at two World Cups with Germany, where she sits third on the all-time scoring list with 67 international goals, and only took charge of Switzerland following their qualification for Australia and New Zealand. The 44-year-old promises to play “very aggressive football” but is without a win in her first five matches (play Morocco on 5 July)

World Cup history

Switzerland scored a last-gasp 120th minute winner to defeat Wales in the play-offs in October to qualify for the World Cup for only the second time. In 2015, they reached their knockout stages on their maiden appearance but were beaten by the hosts Canada.

Philippines

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Olivia McDaniel (Milwaukee Panthers, Kiara Fontanilla (Central Coast Mariners), Kaiya Jota (Stanford Cardinal), Inna Palacios (Kaya Illoilo)

Defenders: Maya Alcantara (Georgetown Hoyas), Alicia Barker (Pacific Northwest), Angela Beard (Western Union), Reina Bonta (Santos), Malea Cesar (Blacktown City), Jessika Cowart (IFK Kalmar), Sofia Harrison (Werder Bremen), Hali Long (Kaya–Iloilo, Dominique Randle (Por/KA)

Midfielders: Tahnai Annis (Por/KA), Eva Madarang (Blacktown Spartans), Ryley Bugay (Saarbrucken), Anicka Castañeda (Mt Druitt Town Rangers), Sara Eggesvik (Norway KIL/Hemne), Kaya Hawkinson (Central Coast Mariners), Jessica Miclat (Eskilstuna United), Carleigh Frilles (Blacktown Spartans), Isabella Pasion (Lebanon Trail High School), Jaclyn Sawicki (Western United)

Forwards: Katrina Guillou (Pitea IF), Sarina Bolden (Western Sydney Wanderers), Isabella Flanigan (West Virginia Mountaineers), Chandler McDaniel (Milwaukee Panthers), Quinley Quezada (Red Star Belgrade), Meryll Serrano (Stabaek)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Friday 21 July: Philippines vs Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin)

Tuesday 25 July: New Zealand vs Philippines (06:30, Wellington Regional Stadium)

Sunday 30 July: Norway vs Philippines (08:00, Auckland)

One to watch

Sarina Bolden took the most important kick in the history of the Philippines with the winning penalty against Chinese Taipei that secured their qualification for the World Cup. The Philippines will need more moments of history to make an impact in New Zealand.

The coach

In another world, Alen Stajic is preparing to lead his native Australia into a home World Cup. Instead, the 49-year-old finds himself taking the Philippines on a historic adventure. Stajic was sacked by the Matildas ahead of the 2019 World Cup and took on what seemed to be an impossible job with the Philippines in 2021. That “gamble” has paid off, with Stajic installing defensive organisation into the side to lead to their first ever World Cup qualification.

(Getty Images)

World Cup history

This is the first time the Philippines have reached the World Cup finals, men’s or women’s, and qualification represents a proud moment for the country. Under Stajic, the team have risen to 49th in the world but recent defeats to Scotland, Wales and Iceland - all counties who failed to qualify for the World Cup - shows the gulf they are faced with.