Can Spain regroup from mutiny to challenge for the Women’s World Cup?

Amid a backdrop of mutiny and exile, it is a testament to the talent of this Spain team that La Roja remain one of the favourites for the World Cup despite a chaotic year under the management of Jorge Vilda. Spain looked on the brink of implosion in September when 15 players made themselves unavailable for selection, saying that the environment of the national team was having a negative impact on their mental health and emotional wellbeing. Nine months later, Vilda will still be able to name a formidable side at the World Cup.

It comes after the star of the Spain team, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, returned from a year-long injury absence and three members of the protesting 15, Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldentey and Ona Batlle, ended their exile and made themselves available for selection. Whether the returning players have secured the changes they called for off the pitch remains unclear, but the fact the other 12 remain out, including key members of the team in Sandra Panos, Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro, suggests there is still a long way to go.

Throughout the turmoil, Vilda maintained the backing of the Spanish Football Federation but there will be significant pressure on his shoulders if Spain underperform again after their last-eight exit at the Euros. Since the last World Cup, Spain has become home to the new dominant force in women’s club football thanks to Barcelona and, with Putellas and Bonmati back, are leading the world in their development of technical players. They will certainly be expected to top a group that includes Japan, World Cup winners in 2011 and runners-up in 2015, and Costa Rica.

Alexia Putellas returns for Spain after missing the Euros last summer (Getty Images)

Zambia, who will be making their first appearance at a World Cup, men’s or women’s, are an intriguing side to watch and have been mentioned as possible dark horses. An eye-catching warm-up win against Germany showed everyone how dangerous they could be, with forwards Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji tearing Germany apart on the counter-attack. Japan, who come into the World Cup in transition, could be vulnerable in Group C.

Spain

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Friday 21 July: Spain vs Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington Regional Stadium)

Wednesday 26 July: Spain vs Zambia (08:30, Eden Park)

Monday 31 July: Japan vs Spain (08:00, Wellington Regional Stadium)

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Cata Coll (Barcelona), Misa Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Enith Salon (Valencia)

Defenders: Ivana Andres (Real Madrid), Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Laia Codina (Barcelona), Rocio Galvez (Real Madrid), Oihane Hernandez (Athletic Club), Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid), Aitana Bonmati (Barceona), Irene Guerrero (Levante), Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca), Maria Perez (Barcelona), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Esther Gonzalez (Real Madrid), Eva Navarro (Atletico Madrid), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona), Alba Redondo (Levante)

Key player

Aitana Bonmati. When an ACL injury robbed two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas of the chance to play at the Euros last summer and then took away almost all of the following season, it handed her international and club team-mate Bonmati the opportunity to play further forward for Barcelona. How she took it. Arguably the best player in the world over the past year, the midfielder is technically flawless and has unlocked the ability to contribute even more goals and assists. Although Putellas is now back and will likely grab the attention, Bonmati deserves her own recognition.

Bonmati has shined for Barcelona this season (Getty Images)

The coach

Jorge Vilda is perhaps the most divisive head coach at the World Cup, and that’s not just among Spain’s pool of players. Vilda faced criticism for his team selections last summer as Spain finished runner-up to Germany in the group stages of the Euros and were then knocked out by England in the quarter-finals. He survived with his job, and did so again as players walked out on the team. He is theoretically under pressure again with Spain’s golden generation expected to compete for the title, but he also has the backing of the federation.

World Cup history

Spain are appearing in their third consecutive World Cup having only made their debut in 2015. Considered to be favourites before the Euros last summer, their last-16 exit to England was a disappointment and they also fell at the first hurdle in the knockout stages when they lost to eventual champions the USA four years ago. There is pressure on Spain to deliver this time.

Japan

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Saturday 22 July: Zambia vs Japan (08:00, Waikato Stadium)

Wednesday 26 July: Japan vs Costa Rica (06:00 local time, Dunedin Stadium)

Monday 31 July: Japan vs Spain (08:00, Wellington Regional Stadium)

One to watch

Yui Hasegawa. Signed by Manchester City last summer to replace England’s Keira Walsh, the 26-year-old impressed with her class and composure on the ball and tenacity in midfield, finishing the season as one of the top performers in the Women’s Super League. Japan will rely on Hasegawa to set their tempo from the middle of the pitch.

Yui Hasegawa leads the next generation of Japan talent (Getty Images)

The coach

Futoshi Ikeda took charge of Japan following the 2021 Olympics having guided the country to victory in the Under-20 World Cup in 2018. With Japan coming into the World Cup in translation and with one of the youngest squads at the tournament - with just one player over 30 - Ikeda is still trying to find the right balance in his team.

What are their chances?

Champions in 2011 and runners-up in 2015, recent history dictates that Japan will be expected to be contenders once again in Australia and New Zealand. But if the Nadeshiko underperformed in 2019, exiting in the last-16, that rather represents where Japan could reasonably expect to finish in 2023, as well. A four-game losing run between November and February to England, Spain, Brazil and the United States suggests they are much still a work in progress.

Zambia

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Saturday 22 July: Zambia vs Japan (08:00, Waikato Stadium)

Wednesday 26 July: Spain vs Zambia (08:30, Eden Park)

Monday 31 July: Costa Rica vs Zambia (08:00 local time, Waikato Stadium)

One to watch

Barbra Banda made history at the 2021 Olympics when she became the first player to score back-to-back hat-tricks at the Games, but the Zambia striker was prevented from appearing in the Africa Cup of Nations the following year after her country said she had failed a gender eligibility test. The Zambian FA said four players, including Banda, had natural testosterone levels that exceeded tournament regulations. The 23-year-old returned to the national team last September, however, and Fifa has since confirmed that she is eligible for the World Cup. Banda is captain of the Zambia side and is key to their chances of making it out of the group, as her stunning two-goal display against Germany showed.

Zambia celebrate after their 3-2 win at Germany (Getty Images)

The coach

Under Bruce Mwape, Zambia were involved in a 10-3 defeat to the Netherlands, 4-4 draw with China and 1-0 loss to Brazil, so goals at both ends of the pitch could certainly be expected with the Copper Queens, but the manager remains extremely confident. “It won’t be easy, but it’s others thinking we’ll go there as underdogs,” he told Fifa. “As far as I’m concerned, we are going to compete.”

What are their chances?

This will be the first time Zambia have played at the World Cup, men’s or women’s, and harnessing their considerable attacking firepower will be key if they are to shock either Spain or Japan and reach the knockout stages. With their leader on the pitch Barbra Banda joined by Racheal Kundananji, who scored 25 goals in Spain’s top flight last season, they certainly have a chance, but the concern is whether they have what it takes defensively.

Costa Rica

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Friday 21 July: Spain vs Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington Regional Stadium)

Wednesday 26 July: Japan vs Costa Rica (06:00 local time, Dunedin Stadium)

Monday 31 July: Costa Rica vs Zambia (08:00 local time, Waikato Stadium)

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Priscila Tapia (Saprissa FF), Daniela Solera (Sporting FC), Genesis Perez (University of Central Florida)

Defenders: Mariana Benavides (Saprissa FF), Maria Paula Elizondo (Saprissa FF), Valeria del Campo (Monterrey), Fabiola Villalobos (Alajuelense), Maria Paula Coto (Alajuelense), Gabriela Guillen (Alajuelense), Carol Sanchez (Sporting FC)

Midfielders: Katherine Alvarado (Saprissa FF), Mariela Campos (Saprissa FF), Gloriana Villalobos (Saprissa FF), Emilie Valenciano (Libre), Melissa Herrera (Bordeaux), Cristin Granados (Sporting FC), Alexandra Pinell (Alajuelense), Raquel Rodriguez (Portland Thorns), Emilie Valenciano (LDA)

Forwards: Catalina Estrada (Saprissa FF), Priscila Chinchilla (Libre), Carolina Venegas (Libre), Sofia Varela (Libre), Maria Paula Salas (Monterrey)

Key player

Raquel Rodriguez is Costa Rica’s record scorer with 55 goals, including the country’s first at a World Cup on their only previous appearance in 2015. The Portland Thorns midfielder, who has won over 100 caps for Costa Rica, has urged her team-mates to battle with passion and commitment as they look to claim a first-ever World Cup win.

The coach

Amelia Valverde took charge of Costa Rica before their previous World Cup appearance in 2015, and at the age of just 28. She remains in charge and has guided the country back to the World Cup thanks to a fourth-place finish at the 2022 Concacaf Championships. Valverde made the controversial call to leave the 37-year-old Shirley Cruz, Costa Rica’s greatest ever player and former captain, out of her squad for the World Cup.

Amelia Valverde takes charge of Costa Rica at the World Cup for the second time (Getty Images)

What are their chances?

Costa Rica, who are ranked 37th in the world, have landed in a tough group and progress looks unlikely with Spain, Japan and Zambia all vying for qualification. Costa Rica went out in 2015 with draws to Spain and the Korea Republic and will look to make life difficult for their opponents in Group C.