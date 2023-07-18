Can France handle injuries after overcoming Women’s World Cup crisis?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With four months to go until the World Cup, France were in crisis. Wendie Renard, the French captain, announced that she would not be playing in the tournament. Shortly afterwards, star forwards Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto also withdrew from the team. In an interview, Diani explained that the players had “reached a point of no return” and said there was a lack of professionalism in the France squad, pointing the finger at the head coach Corrine Diacre.

It was far from the first time that Diacre had been involved in a dispute with her players. This time, though, it was the final straw. After Noel Le Graet, the head of the French Football Federation (FFF) and key supporter of Diacre, resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment, Diacre was sacked from her position: the FFF said the “dysfunction” under Diacre was “irreversible”. With Diacre gone, France appointed Herve Renard - the head coach of Saudi Arabia at the men’s World Cup in Qatar. It pathed the way for Renard and Diani to return, as well as the country’s record scorer Eugenie Le Sommer and former captain Amandine Henry - two players who had previously been frozen out by Diacre.

Crisis averted? Well, France will still be without Katoto and Lyon star Delphine Cascarino due to knee injuries, which are starting to add up elsewhere as well. Henry has also been ruled out and Lyon’s Selma Bacha was stretchered off as Les Bleues were beaten by Australia in their final warm-up game. But with Diacre gone and Renard in charge, there is optimism that the vibes in the France camp will not be destructive to their title chances this time around.

Brazil will have something to say about that, however. Led by the legendary Pia Sundhage, who is attempting a brave cultural rest of the Selecao while bringing through a new generation of talent, Brazil will hope to beat France to top spot. Jamaica arrive at the World Cup on the back of a difficult build-up, which has seen the team criticise its governing body for a lack of support while crowd-funding accounts have been set up to cover costs. Panama will be making their first appearance at the Women’s World Cup.

France

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Solene Durand (Guingamp), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus), Constance Picaud (PSG)

Defenders: Selma Bacha (Lyon), Estelle Cascarino (Manchester United), Elisa De Almeida (PSG), Sakina Karchaoui (PSG), Maelle Lakrar (Montpellier), Eve Perisset (Chelsea), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Aïssatou Tounkara (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa), Laurina Fazer (PSG), Grace Geyoro (PSG), Lea Le Garrec (FC Fleury), Amel Majri (Lyon), Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Viviane Asseyi (West Ham), Vicki Becho (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Naomie Feller (Real Madrid), Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon), Clara Mateo (Paris FC)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Saturday 23 July: France vs Jamaica (11:00, Sydney)

Saturday 29 July: France vs Brazil (11:00, Brisbane)

Wednesday 2 August: Panama vs France (11:00, Sydney)

Key player

With Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino out of the World Cup due to injury, more emphasis and responsibility will be placed on the shoulders of Kadidiatou Diani. The PSG forward, who can play across the front line, will need to support the returning Eugenie Le Sommer, France’s record goalscorer. Le Sommer is an experienced member of the squad, alongside the captain Wendie Renard, who is playing in her final World Cup.

The coach

It’s been quite the year for Herve Renard, who will be taking charge at his second World Cup. The mastermind of Saudi Arabia’s win against Lionel Messi’s Argentina at the men’s World Cup in Qatar, Renard will now lead France into the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Renard looks to have united the France camp after drawing a line on the controversial regime of Corinne Diacre.

Herve Renard stepped in after Corrine Diacre was sacked (Getty Images)

What are their chances?

Les Bleues have been badly hit by injuries and although there is depth in attack and defence, the midfield is looking a weaker area of the side. Hosts last time out, France have reached the quarter-finals at their last two World Cups and made the Euros semi-finals last summer. Quarter-finals may be a realistic aim this time around.

Brazil

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Leticia Izidoro (Corinthians), Barbara (Flamengo), Camila (Santos).

Defenders: Antonia (Levante), Bruninha (Gotham FC), Kathellen (Real Madrid), Lauren (Madrid CFF), Monica (Madrid CFF), Rafaelle (unattached), Tamires (Corinthians).

Midfielders: Duda Sampaio (Corinthians), Kerolin (North Carolina Courage), Luana (Corinthians), Adriana (Orlando Pride), Ana Vitoria (unattached), Ary Borges (Louisville City).

Forwards: Andressa Alves (unattached), Geyse (Barcelona), Nycole (Benfica), Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras), Debinha (Kansas City Current), Gabi Nunes (unattached), Marta (Orlando Pride).

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Monday 24 July: Brazil vs Panama (12:00, Adelaide)

Saturday 29 July: France vs Brazil (11:00, Brisbane)

Wednesday 2 August: Jamaica vs Brazil (11:00, Melbourne)

One to watch

Brazil legend Marta is on the verge of history and could become the first player to score at six World Cups, men’s or women’s - with Canada’s Christine Sinclair also attempting to achieve the feat. But while Marta is very much the leader and inspiration in the Brazil team, keep an eye on the Barcelona forward Geyse, who troubled England in April with her quick turning and dribbling. Geyse has been linked with a move to the WSL and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Geyse in action for Brazil against Germany (Getty Images)

The coach

Pia Sundhage has a long history with the World Cup. The Swede played at the first ever women’s World Cup in 1991, finishing third with Sweden, before leading the United States to the final as manager in 2011 (Sundhage also won two Olympic golds with the USA as coach). Now in charge of Brazil, Sundhage has attempted to bring a more pragmatic approach to traditional Brazilian flair, and wants her team to be defensively solid before striking their opponents on the counter-attack.

What are their chances?

Brazil warmed up for the World Cup by taking England to penalties in the Finalissima and beating Germany in April, so there is a sense of optimism developing that they could finally return to the latter stages of the tournament. Brazil have appeared at every women’s World Cup but have yet to reach the semi-finals since finishing as runners-up in 2007. The Selecao have been knocked out in the last-16 two World Cups in a row but they can go much further this time around.

Jamaica

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Rebecca Spencer (Tottenham), Sydney Schneider (Sparta Prague), Liya Brooks (Hawaii Surf)

Defenders: Allyson Swaby (Paris St-Germain), Chantelle Swaby (FC Fluery 91), Konya Plummer (unattached), Deneisha Blackwood (GPSO 92 Issy), Satara Murray (Racing Louisville), Vyan Sampson (Hearts), Tiernny Wiltshire (unattached)

Midfielders: Peyton McNamara (Ohio State), Drew Spence (Tottenham), Trudi Carter (Levante), Solai Washington (Concorde Fire), Atlanta Primus (London City Lionesses), Havana Solaun (Houston Dash)

Forwards: Khadija Shaw (Manchester City), Jody Brown (Florida State), Tiffany Cameron (ETO FC Gyor), Kameron Simmonds (University of Tennessee), Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace), Kiki Van Zanten (Notre Dame), Cheyna Matthews (Chicago Red Stars), Kayla McKenna (Rangers).

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Saturday 23 July: France vs Jamaica (11:00, Sydney)

Saturday 29 July: Panama vs Jamaica (13:30, Perth)

Wednesday 2 August: Jamaica vs Brazil (11:00, Melbourne)

Star player

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw scored 20 goals in 22 appearances in the Women’s Super League last season, second only to England’s Rachel Daly, and the Manchester City striker is a shining light in the Jamaica team. Shaw thrives on the responsibility. She is Jamaica’s record scorer, men’s or women’s, and her goals secured qualification to a second consecutive World Cup. The 26-year-old has the firepower to trouble France and Brazil.

Shaw was Manchester City’s player of the season (The FA via Getty Images)

The coach

Lorne Donaldson was involved in Jamaica’s 2019 World Cup campaign and said he had to be convinced to return in 2022. “It’s a tough group,” he told Fifa of Jamaica’s draw. “But that’s why stories are written. People go in and try to change the narrative and a great story comes out of it.”

What are their chances?

Jamaica’s build-up has been arduous once again. In 2019, the team’s journey to the World Cup represented an incredible story, with Cedella Marley, the daughter of Bob Marley, helping to organise crowd-funding efforts to relaunch the disbanded Jamaica women’s team five years earlier. That historic qualification has unfortunately made little impact to those in power, with the ‘Reggae Girlz’ once again relying on crowd-funding help to cover costs. Players have been critical of the Jamaica Football Federation for a lack of support or even recognition. “Our questions go unanswered and our concerns unresolved,” a statement from the players last month said.

Panama

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Yenith Bailey (Tauro), Farissa Cordoba (Nanas), Sasha Fabrega (Independiente)

Defenders: Carina Baltrip Reyes (Maritimo), Katherine Castillo (Tauro), Rebeca Espinosa (Sporting SM), Hilary Jaen (Jones College), Wendy Natis (America de Cali), Yomira Pinzon (Saprissa), Nicole de Obaldia (Herediano), Rosario Vargas (Rayo Vallecano)

Midfielders: Laurie Batista (Tauro), Emily Cedeno (Tauro), Marta Cox (Pachuca), Schiandra Gonzalez (Tauro), Erika Hernandez (Plaza Amador), Natalia Mills (Alajuelense), Carmen Montenegro (Sporting SM), Aldrith Quintero (Alhama), Deysire Salazar (Tauro)

Forwards: Lineth Cedeno (Sporting SM), Karla Riley (Sporting), Riley Tanner (Washington Spirit).

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Monday 24 July: Brazil vs Panama (12:00, Adelaide)

Saturday 29 July: Panama vs Jamaica (13:30, Perth)

Wednesday 2 August: Panama vs France (11:00, Sydney)

Key player

Marta Cox is the captain of the side and stands as the inspirational force behind Panama’s qualification for the World Cup. The 25-year-old midfielder dedicated Panama’s victory against Paraguay in the inter-continental qualifiers to her late mother, who had passed away nine months earlier.

The coach

Panama are led by the Mexican coach Ignacio Quintana, whose ambition has underpinned Panama’s success since taking charge in 2021. "Every day, every training session and every game is a unique opportunity to grow, and it’s one we are not going to waste,” he said.

What are their chances?

Panama have landed in a very tricky group and face opponents in France and Brazil who will be determined to go far. Recent results show how challenging progress to the knockouts will be, following a 7-0 defeat to Spain and a 5-0 loss to Japan.