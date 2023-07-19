Germany and Alexandra Popp are out for revenge - the World Cup is the perfect chance

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If Germany head into the World Cup motivated by the pain of last summer’s Euros final defeat to England, no one will be as determined as their captain. Alexandra Popp carries the hopes of a nation who want to go one step further in Australia and New Zealand, with the striker’s own remarkable story missing the finishing touch that slipped away when injury robbed of the chance to face the Lionesses at Wembley, before Chloe Kelly’s goal in extra time took away the Euros as well.

But perhaps Germany and Popp can benefit from perspective. Even though they went on to reach the final, Germany were considered to be a developing side when they arrived in England last summer. Popp, the 32-year-old Wolfsburg striker, had been sidelined for the previous year with a knee injury. What followed was unexpected: Germany reached another major final, and Popp scored in all three group games, the quarter-finals and the semi-finals.

There was no dream ending but for Germany and Popp, that will all be forgotten if they manage to go all the way this time. For one, Popp, one of the game’s greatest strikers, comes into the World Cup having enjoyed one of her best goalscoring seasons for Wolfsburg, while Germany’s young talent have had another year to develop and grow. Lena Oberdorf, who won young player of the tournament at the Euros last summer, will be one to watch again, as will her Wolfsburg team-mate Jule Brand.

Germany, who were champions in 2003 and 2007, have never failed to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup but with the swagger now back, the expectation ahead of Australia and New Zealand is they go much further than that. With a winnable group that includes Colombia, South Korea and Morocco, eyes are already drifting towards a tricky last-16 encounter with either France or Brazil. Certainly, Germany have landed in a tough section of the draw, and a potential rematch against the Lionesses looms in the quarter-finals. That, though, would give Germany and Popp the perfect chance for revenge.

Germany

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg), Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marina Hegering (Wolfsburg), Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg), Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt), Sjoeke Nusken (Chelsea), Felicitas Rauch (Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Sara Dabritz (Lyon), Chantal Hagal (Hoffenheim), Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg), Lena Lattwein (Wolfsburg), Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea), Lina Magull (Bayern Munich), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg).

Forwards: Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jule Brand (Wolfsburg), Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich), Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt), Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg), Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Monday 24 July: Germany vs Morocco (09:30, Melbourne)

Sunday 30 July: Germany vs Colombia (10:30, Sydney)

Thursday 3 August: Korea Republic vs Germany (11:00, Brisbane)

Star player

Alexandra Popp became the first player in Euros history to score in five consecutive games before her story took an unexpected twist, with injury ruling the 32-year-old out of the final against England. The Wolfsburg striker, who is driven by goals, is among the contenders for the golden boot.

(Getty Images)

The coach

Ahead of the World Cup, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s contract was extended by the German Football Association to include the 2024 Olympics and 2023 Euros, such is the belief that the 55-year-old has the team moving in the right direction since taking charge in 2018. Voss-Tecklenburg likes her teams to play aggressively, with intense pressing a feature of their Euros campaign.

What are their chances?

Germany undoubtedly have one of the strongest squads at the World Cup and don’t seem to be as impacted by injuries as some of the other leading nations. They have a tough draw, but Germany have all the motivation they need to kick on from last summer. That said, a shock 3-2 defeat to Zambia in their World Cup send-off match has raised some doubts.

Morocco

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Ines Arouaissa (Cannes), Khadija Er-Rmichi (ASFAR), Assia Zouhair (SCCM)

Defenders: Hanane Ait El Haj (ASFAR), Nouhaila Benzina (ASFAR), Nesryne El Chad (Lille), Rkia Mazrouai (Charleroi), Yasmin Mrabet (Levante), Zineb Redouani (ASFAR), Sabah Seghir (Sampdoria)

Midfielders: Ghizlane Chebbak (ASFAR), Najat Badri (ASFAR), Anissa Lahmari (Guingamp), Sarah Kassi (Fleury), Elodie Nakkach (Servette)

Forwards: Salma Amani (Metz), Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur), Sofia Bouftini (RS Berkane), Kenza Chapelle (Nantes), Fatima Gharbi (CE Europa), Ibtissam Jraidi (Al-Ahli), Sakina Ouzraoui Diki (Bruges), Fatima Tagnaout (ASFAR)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Monday 24 July: Germany vs Morocco (09:30, Melbourne)

Sunday 30 July: Korea Republic vs Morocco (05:30, Adelaide)

Thursday 3 August: Morocco vs Colombia (11:00, Perth)

Key player

Ghizlane Chebba was named player of the tournament as Morocco reached the final of the women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time, where they lost to South Africa. The 32-year-old scored three goals during the tournament and the captain of the Morocco team has become a star in her country.

The coach

A former France men’s international, capped 25 times by his country, Reynald Pedros has already enjoyed great success with Morocco. Since taking charge in 2021, Morocco have become the first Arab nation to qualify for the women’s World Cup, which they achieved while also reaching the final of the women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time. Pedros was previously in charge of French giants Lyon, where he won two Women’s Champions League titles.

(Getty Images)

What are their chances?

Morocco have been breaking plenty of new ground in the last couple of years, why not more at the World Cup? The Atlas Lions will believe they can reach the knockout stages in Australia and New Zealand, and they have the men’s team for inspiration following their history progress to the semi-finals in Qatar last year.

Colombia

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Catalina Perez (SE Kindermann-Avaí), Natalia Giraldo (América de Cali), Sandra Sepulveda (Independiente Medellín)

Defenders: Ana Maria Guzman (Deportivo Pereira), Angela Baron (Atlético Nacional), Carolina Arias (Junior FC), Daniela Arias (América de Cali), Daniela Caracas (RCD Espanyol), Jorelyn Carabalí (Atlético Mineiro), Mónica Ramos (Gremio)

Midfielders: Daniela Montoya (Atlético Nacional), Diana Ospina (América de Cali), Lorena Bedoya (Real Brasilia), Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad), Marcela Restrepo (Dux Logroño), María Camila Reyes (Independiente Santa Fe)

Forwards: Catalina Usme (América de Cali), Elexa Bahr (América de Cali), Ivonne Chacon (Valencia Féminas C.F.), Lady Andrade (Real Brasilia), Leicy Santos (Atlético de Madrid), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid), Mayra Ramirez (Levante UD)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Tuesday 25 July: Colombia vs Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney)

Sunday 30 July: Germany vs Colombia (10:30, Sydney)

Thursday 3 August: Morocco vs Colombia (11:00, Perth)

One to watch

The rise of Linda Caicedo has been extraordinary. The 18-year-old is set to star in the World Cup having played in both of the U-17 and U-20 World Cups in 2022, as well as the Copa America. There, Caicedo won the tournament’s Golden Ball and helped Colombia reach the final, before a big move to Europe beckoned. The midfielder chose Real Madrid, who have secured one of the biggest talents in the game.

(Getty Images)

The coach

Nelson Abadia heads into his first major tournament in charge of Colombia with the brief of giving their young talent the chance to shine on the biggest stage. The 67-year-old, who was appointed in 2017, has not been afraid to do that so far.

What are their chances?

Colombia have a reputation for skill but they made headlines for the wrong reasons before the start of the World Cup when a friendly against Ireland was postponed after just 20 minutes. In a statement, Ireland said the match was “overly physical”. The decision was made following some rough challenges, with Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan taken to hospital after sustaining a shin injury. Colombia will hope to remind onlookers of their football ability, and they are targeting a place in the last-16.

South Korea

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Kim Jung-Mi (Incheon Hyundai SRA), Ji-Soo Ryu (Seoul WFC), Yoon Young-Guel (BK Häcken)

Defenders: Kim Hyeri (Hyundai Steel Red Angels), Shim Seo-yeon (Suwon FC), Lee Youngju (Madrid CFF), Lim Seonjoo (Hyundai Steel Red Angels), Jang Selfi (Hyundai Steel Red Angels), Choo Hyojoo (Suwon FC), Hong Hyeji (Hyundai Steel Red Angels)

Midfielders: Kim Yun-Ji (Suwon UDC), Bae Ye-Bin (Uiduk University), Lee Geummin (Brighton), Jeoun Eun-Ha (Suwon UDC), Cho Sohyun (Tottenham), Ji Soyun (Suwon UDC), Chun Ga-Ram (Hwacheon KSPO)

Forwards: Kang Chaerim (Incheon Hyundai SRA), Moon Mira (Suwon UDC), Park Eun-Sun (Seoul WFC), Son Hwayeon (Incheon Hyundai SRA), Choe Yu-Ri (Incheon Hyundai SRA), Phair Casey Yu-Jin (Players Development Academy)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Tuesday 25 July: Colombia vs Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney)

Sunday 30 July: Korea Republic vs Morocco (05:30, Adelaide)

Thursday 3 August: Korea Republic vs Germany (11:00, Brisbane)

Star player

Ji So-Yun was hailed as an “icon”, a “magician” and the “best international player in the WSL ever” by Chelsea manager Emma Hayes after she made the decision to bring eight years with the Blues to an end in 2022. Ji’s impact on Chelsea’s success under Hayes was clear, but the creative midfielder has created an even finer legacy in her own country. Ji is South Korea’s greatest ever player and record scorer, and this is set to be her last World Cup.

(Getty Images)

The coach

South Korea are managed by an Englishman, Colin Bell, who became the country’s first ever foreign coach when he took over in 2019. Bell has since tried to make South Korea more aggressive without the ball and the results were evident when they reached the finals of the Asia Cup last year.

What are their chances?

South Korea failed to make it out of the group stages four years ago, without picking up a single point, and have drawn a tough group with Colombia and Morocco both hopeful of joining Germany in the last-16. South Korea’s opening game against Colombia will set the tone.