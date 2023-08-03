Women’s World Cup group tables and standings: How can each team qualify?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s crunch time at the Women’s World Cup with the final round of fixtures in the group stages set to decide who will advance to the knockouts.

It has been a tournament of shocks and surprises so far, with Nigeria stunning Australia and Colombia’s last-gasp win over Germany standing out as the biggest results of the World Cup.

There are set to be more twists and turns as the final matches of the group stages are played out - with the top two teams in each group advancing to the last-16.

Here is how the group stages finished up in Australia and New Zealand:

Group A final standings

1. Switzerland (Q) - 5 points (+2 goal difference)

2. Norway (Q) - 4 points (+5)

3. New Zealand (E) - 4 points (+0)

4. Philippines (E) - 3 points (-7)

Results

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

Switzerland 2-0 Philippines

New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

Norway 0-0 Switzerland

Norway 6-0 Philippines

New Zealand 0-0 Switzerland

Group B final standings

1. Australia (Q) - 6 points (+4 goal difference)

2. Nigeria (Q) - 5 points (+1)

3. Canada (E) - 4 points (-3)

4. Ireland (E) - 1 point (-2)

Results

Australia 1-0 Ireland

Canada 0-0 Nigeria

Australia 2-3 Nigeria

Ireland 1-2 Canada

Australia 4-0 Canada

Nigeria 0-0 Ireland

Group C final standings

1. Japan (Q) - 9 points (+11 goal difference)

2. Spain (Q) - 6 points (+4)

3. Zambia (E) - 3 points (-8)

4. Costa Rica (E) - 0 points (-7)

Results

Spain 3-0 Costa Rica

Zambia 0-5 Japan

Japan 2-0 Costa Rica

Spain 5-0 Zambia

Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia

Japan 4-0 Spain

Group D final standings

1. England (Q) - 9 points (+7 goal difference)

2. Denmark (Q) - 6 points (+2)

3. China (E) - 3 points (-5)

4. Haiti (E) - 0 points (-4)

Results

England 1-0 Haiti

Denmark 1-0 China

England 1-0 Denmark

Haiti 0-1 China

England 6-1 China

Denmark 2-0 Haiti

Group E final standings

1. Netherlands (Q) - 7 points (+8 goal difference)

2. USA (Q) - 5 points (+1)

3. Portugal (E)- 4 points (+1)

4. Vietnam (E) - 0 points (-5)

Results

USA 3-0 Vietnam

Netherlands 1-0 Portugal

USA 1-1 Netherlands

Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands

Portugal 0-0 USA

Group F final standings

1. France (Q) - 7 points (+4 goal difference)

2. Jamaica (Q) - 5 points (+1)

3. Brazil (E) - 4 points (+3)

4. Panama (E) - 0 points (-8)

Results

Brazil 4-0 Panama

France 0-0 Jamaica

France 2-1 Brazil

Jamaica 1-0 Panama

Jamaica 0-0 Brazil

Panama 3-6 France

Group G final standings

1. Sweden (Q) - 9 points (+8 goal difference)

2. South Africa (Q) - 4 points (0)

3. Italy (E) - 3 points (-5)

4. Argentina (E)- 1 point (-3)

Results

Sweden 2-1 South Africa

Italy 1-0 Argentina

Argentina 2-2 South Africa

Sweden 5-0 Italy

South Africa 3-2 Italy

Argentina 0-2 Sweden

Group H standings

1. Colombia - 6 points (+2 goal difference)

2. Morocco - 6 points (-4)

3. Germany - 4 points (+5)

4. South Korea - 1 points (-3)

Results and fixtures

Germany 6-0 Morocco

Colombia 2-0 South Korea

South Korea 0-1 Morocco

Germany 1-2 Colombia

South Korea 1-1 Germany

Morocco 1-0 Colombia