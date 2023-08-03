Women’s World Cup group tables and standings: How can each team qualify?
Jamaica and South Africa both stunned the Women’s World Cup as they reached the knock-out stages
It’s crunch time at the Women’s World Cup with the final round of fixtures in the group stages set to decide who will advance to the knockouts.
It has been a tournament of shocks and surprises so far, with Nigeria stunning Australia and Colombia’s last-gasp win over Germany standing out as the biggest results of the World Cup.
There are set to be more twists and turns as the final matches of the group stages are played out - with the top two teams in each group advancing to the last-16.
Here is how the group stages finished up in Australia and New Zealand:
Group A final standings
1. Switzerland (Q) - 5 points (+2 goal difference)
2. Norway (Q) - 4 points (+5)
3. New Zealand (E) - 4 points (+0)
4. Philippines (E) - 3 points (-7)
Results
New Zealand 1-0 Norway
Switzerland 2-0 Philippines
New Zealand 0-1 Philippines
Norway 0-0 Switzerland
Norway 6-0 Philippines
New Zealand 0-0 Switzerland
Group B final standings
1. Australia (Q) - 6 points (+4 goal difference)
2. Nigeria (Q) - 5 points (+1)
3. Canada (E) - 4 points (-3)
4. Ireland (E) - 1 point (-2)
Results
Australia 1-0 Ireland
Canada 0-0 Nigeria
Australia 2-3 Nigeria
Ireland 1-2 Canada
Australia 4-0 Canada
Nigeria 0-0 Ireland
Group C final standings
1. Japan (Q) - 9 points (+11 goal difference)
2. Spain (Q) - 6 points (+4)
3. Zambia (E) - 3 points (-8)
4. Costa Rica (E) - 0 points (-7)
Results
Spain 3-0 Costa Rica
Zambia 0-5 Japan
Japan 2-0 Costa Rica
Spain 5-0 Zambia
Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia
Japan 4-0 Spain
Group D final standings
1. England (Q) - 9 points (+7 goal difference)
2. Denmark (Q) - 6 points (+2)
3. China (E) - 3 points (-5)
4. Haiti (E) - 0 points (-4)
Results
England 1-0 Haiti
Denmark 1-0 China
England 1-0 Denmark
Haiti 0-1 China
England 6-1 China
Denmark 2-0 Haiti
Group E final standings
1. Netherlands (Q) - 7 points (+8 goal difference)
2. USA (Q) - 5 points (+1)
3. Portugal (E)- 4 points (+1)
4. Vietnam (E) - 0 points (-5)
Results
USA 3-0 Vietnam
Netherlands 1-0 Portugal
USA 1-1 Netherlands
Portugal 2-0 Vietnam
Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands
Portugal 0-0 USA
Group F final standings
1. France (Q) - 7 points (+4 goal difference)
2. Jamaica (Q) - 5 points (+1)
3. Brazil (E) - 4 points (+3)
4. Panama (E) - 0 points (-8)
Results
Brazil 4-0 Panama
France 0-0 Jamaica
France 2-1 Brazil
Jamaica 1-0 Panama
Jamaica 0-0 Brazil
Panama 3-6 France
Group G final standings
1. Sweden (Q) - 9 points (+8 goal difference)
2. South Africa (Q) - 4 points (0)
3. Italy (E) - 3 points (-5)
4. Argentina (E)- 1 point (-3)
Results
Sweden 2-1 South Africa
Italy 1-0 Argentina
Argentina 2-2 South Africa
Sweden 5-0 Italy
South Africa 3-2 Italy
Argentina 0-2 Sweden
Group H standings
1. Colombia - 6 points (+2 goal difference)
2. Morocco - 6 points (-4)
3. Germany - 4 points (+5)
4. South Korea - 1 points (-3)
Results and fixtures
Germany 6-0 Morocco
Colombia 2-0 South Korea
South Korea 0-1 Morocco
Germany 1-2 Colombia
South Korea 1-1 Germany
Morocco 1-0 Colombia
