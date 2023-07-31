✕ Close England fans celebrate at Boxpark as Lionesses score against Denmark in World Cup

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia cruised into the last-16 thanks to a stunning 4-0 victory over Canada, as the Olympic champions crashed out of the tournament.

Australia needed to win to reach the knockout stages and although they remained without Sam Kerr, the Matildas thrashed a shambolic Canada side to advance as group winners. The result was a disaster for Canada, with Nigeria claiming second place as Ireland earned their first World Cup point thanks to a 0-0 draw.

Elsewhere, Japan executed their game-plan to perfection to thrash Spain 4-0 and finish top of Group C. Japan stunned Spain on the counter-attack in a sublime performance and will play Norway in the last-16.

The Lionesses are also finalising their preparation for Tuesday’s crunch match with China following the brutal loss of Keira Walsh to injury. It has been a World Cup packed with surprises, including Colombia’s shock win over Germany. Click here for betting tips and predictions for England vs China.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog: