Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Australia and Nigeria through to last-16 as Canada crash out
Australia 4-0 Canada: The Matildas cruised into the last-16 as group winners while Nigeria also progressed
Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia cruised into the last-16 thanks to a stunning 4-0 victory over Canada, as the Olympic champions crashed out of the tournament.
Australia needed to win to reach the knockout stages and although they remained without Sam Kerr, the Matildas thrashed a shambolic Canada side to advance as group winners. The result was a disaster for Canada, with Nigeria claiming second place as Ireland earned their first World Cup point thanks to a 0-0 draw.
Elsewhere, Japan executed their game-plan to perfection to thrash Spain 4-0 and finish top of Group C. Japan stunned Spain on the counter-attack in a sublime performance and will play Norway in the last-16.
The Lionesses are also finalising their preparation for Tuesday’s crunch match with China following the brutal loss of Keira Walsh to injury. It has been a World Cup packed with surprises, including Colombia’s shock win over Germany. Click here for betting tips and predictions for England vs China.
Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog:
Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?
The race for the Women’s World Cup golden boot is taking shape as the group stages continue in Australia and New Zealand.
Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa bagged a brace in the 4-0 victory over Spain to move top of the top-scorer standings, with Brazil’s Ary Borges among those on three goals after hitting the first hat-trick of the tournament in her nation’s thrashing of Panama.
If two or more players finish on the same number of goals, the golden boot will be determined by assists and then on minutes played.
Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?
Hinata Miyazawa moved to four goals after hitting a brace in Japan’s 4-0 win against Spain
When do USA women play next? World Cup schedule and route to the final
The United States continue their bid for a third Women’s World Cup in a row - but they cannot afford to lose to Portugal or they will be eliminated in the group stages.
The defending champions opened their campaign with a 3-0 victory against Vietnam but were held to a 1-1 draw by the Netherlands, in what was a rematch of their 2019 World Cup final.
The USA are still in a strong position to qualify from Group E and will advance to the knockout stages if a win or draw against Portugal, who are making their first appearance at the World Cup.
When do USA women play next? World Cup fixtures and route to the final
The USA are bidding to win their third Women’s World Cup in a row in Australia and New Zealand this summer
Sam Kerr: Australia’s legendary striker could finally make impact on Women’s World Cup after injury woes
Sam Kerr, 29, is Australia’s most beloved player, the captain of Matildas and the first person from her homeland ever to score a hat-trick at the World Cup. Now preparing for a tournament on home soil, the icon hopes to conjure an even greater moment for her fans to savour.
Australia are coming into it in a rich vein of form, having won their last eight games in a row, one of which saw them inflict the first defeat of Sirena Wiegman’s tenure on England, a 2-0 defeat on a rainy night in Brentford this April. Kerr, naturally, bagged the opener.
A global phenomenon, she made her debut on the international stage aged just 15 and split the early part of her career between teams in Australia (Perth Glory, Sydney FC) and the US (Western New York Flash, Sky Blue FC).
Who is Sam Kerr? Australia’s legendary striker aiming for World Cup glory
The Matildas’ goal machine believes her side are serious World Cup contenders on home soil
Who will England play in the knockout rounds?
England have one foot in the last-16 having won both of their opening matches. They require a point against China tomorrow to sew up a first place finish in Group D.
Should England finish top of the group they’ll take on Nigeria in the last-16.
“Nigeria weren’t a nation that people were talking about getting out of this group.” Fara Williams said in her assessment of today’s clashes, “If they are the team that England will have to face [in the next round], they are going to be a difficult opponent.”
If England qualify in second place, which is a possibility if they lose, then the Lionesses will face Australia in the next round.
There’s also a chance that England could go out. If China beat them and Denmark defeat Haiti England may be knocked out on goal difference and head-to-head results.
England can cope without Keira Walsh – here is how Sarina Wiegman can adjust
“When Keira Walsh got injured, there was a collective groan of sympathy for a world-class player missing the rest of the tournament, but also for the rest of England’s squad. They must now deal with the loss of Walsh, the deep-lying playmaker who knits the team’s approach play together and so brilliantly patrols the space in front of the back four.
“Walsh is probably Sarina Wiegman’s most important player, certainly in the absence of Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, and England have now lost all three of the players who led them to European Championship glory.”
Here’s Kelly Smith’s latest column on how England can adapt to losing their most crucial midfielder:
Kelly Smith: England can cope without Keira Walsh — here is how Lionesses can adjust
Ahead of England’s decisive World Cup group match against China, Lionesses legend Kelly Smith details how Sarina Wiegman will react to the loss of Keira Walsh
Australia thrash Canada to save Women’s World Cup dream from the jaws of a nightmare
Sam Kerr remained on the bench but thankfully for Australia, they did not need her. In a must-win match, the co-hosts did much more to keep their World Cup alive: thrashing the Olympic champions Canada to reach the knockout stages and restoring belief that looked to have been lost in the shock defeat to Nigeria. With it, Group B was flipped on its head: Ireland’s draw with Nigeria means Australia advance as group winners, avoiding a potential clash with England in the last-16.
Kerr could yet return for that, but Australia finally found a way to play without their star striker and captain. It came at the perfect time with the Matildas facing elimination and a World Cup dream that was instead turning into a nightmare. Kerr was back on the bench after missing Australia’s opening two games with a calf injury, but against Canada they were instead lifted by another returning star in Mary Fowler.
Ruled out of the defeat to Nigeria, a result that left Australia on the brink, Fowler returned to spark Australia’s attack into life, saving a World Cup that threatened to be over long before it was meant to. The Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson changed his shape and landed on a 4-4-2 that devastated Canada on the counter-attack, with Hayley Raso scoring a decisive brace from the right and Caitlin Foord enjoying her best performance of the tournament on the left. By the end, Australia’s position was so secure that there was no need to rush Kerr back.
Australia thrash Canada to save Women’s World Cup dream from the jaws of a nightmare
Australia 4-0 Canada: Facing an early elimination, the co-hosts cruised into the last-16 with their biggest ever World Cup win
What to expect at the Women's World Cup 2023
The Independent’s Sports Reporter Sonia Twigg answers your question about what to expect from the Women’s World Cup. The group stages are rapidly coming to their conclusion and the knockout rounds are shaping up nicely.
Darts, colouring in and 1,000 bags of Yorkshire tea: Inside the Lionesses’ World Cup den
The central coast beaches of Terrigal are a far cry from the metropolitan hustle and bustle of nearby Sydney, but they provide a fitting “home away from home” for the Lionesses as they embark on their Women’s World Cup campaign.
This quiet town, about 51km (32 miles) north of Australia’s largest city, is an environment in which the team can free themselves from the stresses of a major tournament.
It’s the first time the FA have ever allowed the media access to an England base camp and Kay Cossington, the FA’s women’s technical director, and Anja van Ginhoven, England’s women’s general manager, are excited to reveal what they’ve delivered for the squad.
A private entrance to the hotel is adorned with the Three Lions crest, the staircase that leads you towards the team’s home sits underneath a red and white balloon arch, while the stairs themselves bear phrases to drive home the motivation: “Our England, our family, bonded by pride,” reads one.
Lionesses’ den: Inside England’s 2023 World Cup base in Terrigal
England’s impressive base camp near Sydney is a ‘home from home’, writes Adam Millington in Terrigal
Women’s football world rankings: Who could take No 1 at the World Cup?
The United States remain the team to beat ahead of the Women’s World Cup and the two-time defending champions remain number one in the Fifa rankings ahead of the tournament.
The USA are looking to become the first country to win three World Cups in a row and have held top spot since 2017.
But the tournament in Australia and New Zealand could bring a shake-up to the order. Europe is catching up and the likes of England, Germany, France and Spain will be coming for the USA’s crown.
Zambia come into the World Cup as the lowest-ranked team at the tournament, which is hosting 32 teams for the first time.
Women’s football world rankings: Who could take No 1 at the World Cup?
Who could take top spot in Australia and New Zealand this summer?
England’s Lionesses train in Sydney ahead of China Women’s World Cup match
The England women’s football team get in some training ahead of their next big match against China in the Women’s World Cup.
A video of the training session shows the Lionesses kicking about and running drills in preparation for the next game.
Taking part in an open training session at Sydney‘s Central Coast Stadium, the Lionesses are looking to win their final group stage against China.
So far England’s Lionesses have glided through the first few matches, beating both Denmark and Haiti 1-0. On the other hand, China has won one game and lost the other.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies