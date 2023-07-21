Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steph Catley’s penalty earned co-hosts Australia a narrow victory over the Republic of Ireland in front of a record home crowd after captain Sam Kerr was ruled out of their first two matches at the Women’s World Cup due to injury.

Catley took the armband from Kerr after the star forward was sidelined by a calf injury picked up in training on the day before the tournament, and the stand-in skipper converted a second-half spot-kick to ensure Australia made a winning start to the World Cup in front of over 75,000 fans at the Sydney Olympic Stadium.

Earlier, co-hosts New Zealand claimed their first ever World Cup win, at their 16th attempt, as Hannah Wilkinson’s goal shocked group favourites Norway at a sold-out Eden Park. It was also a record attendance for New Zealand, men’s or women’s, with a crowd of over 45,000 there to celebrate a historic victory at the tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.

When can I watch England?

England play their first match of the World Cup against Haiti in Group D on 22 July. The game starts at 10:30am BST and will be shown on ITV.

On 28 July, England play Denmark with kick-off at 9:30am BST and the game broadcast on the BBC.

England’s final group-stage fixture is against China on Tuesday 1 August and will be shown on ITV with the match starting at 12pm BST.

Should England make it through to the round of 16, their fixture will be shown live on the BBC.

Full Group Stage TV Schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two

Group A: Philippines vs Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain vs Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Saturday 22 July

Group E: USA vs Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC

Group C: Zambia vs Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC

Group D: England vs Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV

Group D: Denmark vs China (13:00, Perth) - BBC

Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden vs South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC

Group E: Netherlands vs Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC

Group F: France vs Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV

Monday 24 July

Group G: Italy vs Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV

Group H: Germany vs Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV

Group F: Brazil vs Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Tuesday 25 July

Group H: Colombia vs Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC

Group A: New Zealand vs Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV

Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV

Wednesday 26 July

Group C: Japan vs Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group C: Spain vs Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC

Group B: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV

Thursday 27 July

Group E: USA vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC

Group E: Portugal vs Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV

Group B: Australia vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Friday 28 July

Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group D: England vs Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC

Group D: China vs Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Saturday 29 July

Group G: Sweden vs Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC

Group F: France vs Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV

Sunday 30 July

Group H: Korea Republic vs Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC

Group A: Norway vs Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC

Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC

Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV

Monday 31 July

Group C: Costa Rica vs Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV

Group C: Japan vs Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV

Group B: Ireland vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group B: Canada vs Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC

Tuesday 1 August

Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group E: Portugal vs USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV

Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV

Group D: China vs England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Wednesday 2 August

Group G: South Africa vs Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC

Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC

Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV

Group F: Panama vs France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV

Thursday 3 August

Group H: Korea Republic vs Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC