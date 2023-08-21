Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: England head home after final heartbreak as Sarina Wiegman’s future in doubt
Spain 1-0 England: Olga Carmona’s goal sees the Lionesses lose in England’s first World Cup final for 57 years despite Mary Earps’ penalty save
England heartbreakingly lost 1-0 to Spain in their first Women’s World Cup final as Olga Carmona’s first-half goal proved enough to break the Lionesses’s hearts.
Sarina Wiegman and her players were looking to bring the game’s biggest prize home from Sydney but Carmona drilled a finish into the far corner on 29 minutes and, although Mary Earps brilliantly saved Jennifer Hermoso’s penalty with 20 minutes remaining, England couldn’t fashion an equaliser.
It was the first time the England men’s or women’s team have reached a football World Cup final since 1966 and the nation came to a halt for the historic occasion – which was briefly interrupted by an anti-Putin protester invading the pitch in the first half – but were left bereft as Spain saw out the victory.
Lauren Hemp came closest to scoring for the Lionesses when her curling effort struck the bar in the 16th minute but Spain were good value for the win as they became just the fifth nation to lift the Women’s World Cup, following in the footsteps of USA (4), Germany (2), Norway (1) and Japan (1).
Follow the latest updates as the Lionesses fly home:
We gave everything – Sarina Wiegman so proud despite ‘hard to take’ final defeat
England boss Sarina Wiegman felt the Lionesses exhausted every effort to win their first Women’s World Cup final despite coming up just short with a 1-0 loss to Spain in Sydney.
The Dutch boss, who led England to their first major trophy at last summer’s European Championship, finds herself with a silver medal in two consecutive attempts after steering 2019 runners-up the Netherlands to the title-decider four years ago in France.
Second place is still a best-ever finish for the Lionesses in a global showpiece, beating their bronze medal from 2015, but the three-time FIFA Best winning coach knows from experience it may take some time before the sting subsides.
“It feels really bad, of course, and very disappointed, but still very proud of the team. I’m just hurt about this moment. Losing a game and in a final, when you’re in a final you want to win it.”
The Lionesses suffered a 1-0 loss to Spain in Sydney’s Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.
England players ‘heartbroken’ after World Cup final defeat to Spain
England captain Millie Bright said the Lionesses are “heartbroken” after an agonising defeat to Spain in the World Cup final.
Olga Carmona’s first-half strike settled the Sydney final as England’s bid to win their first World Cup in 57 years came up short.
The Lionesses were given hope when Mary Earps brilliantly saved Jenni Hermoso’s penalty, but Sarina Wiegman’s side were unable to find the equaliser.
The Lionesses were denied a first Women’s World Cup title as Spain saw out a 1-0 win in Syndey
‘England did us proud’: Stars congratulate Lionesses for World Cup final efforts
British stars from the world of showbiz and broadcasting have shared messages of appreciation for the Lionesses who lost to Spain in the Women’s World Cup final.
Spain secured a final 1-0 victory in Sydney on Sunday, following Olga Carmona’s first-half goal, however, Sarina Wiegman’s side still achieved a best-ever second-place finish.
England team lost 1-0 to Spain in Sunday’s final
Prince William sends ‘thank you’ message to Lionesses after World Cup final defeat
The Prince of Wales has shared a message of consolation with the Lionesses after their defeat against Spain at the World Cup final.
Spain’s women’s football team beat England 1-0 in the final, the first time since 1966 that any England football team had reached a World Cup final. In response to the disappointing result, William sent an encouraging message to the team on social media.
“Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud,” he wrote on Sunday afternoon.
“Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.”
He concluded his message by sharing a message of congratulations to Spain, before signing off with his initial, “W”.
A change too far? England’s last roll of the dice comes up short
England had covered the gaps, they had filled the holes. They had adjusted, adapted, repositioned, created a new formation, and reached a first World Cup final. Then England changed again.
Down 1-0 in the World Cup final, Sarina Wiegman went for a last roll of the dice, a double substitution that saw Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly brought off and Lauren James and Chloe Kelly come on. That 3-5-2 that was England’s revelation of the tournament, that changed their World Cup? It was binned. England went back to 4-3-3. They disposed of the wing-backs and brought on the wingers. They stopped pressing Spain and abandoned their plan.
But perhaps Wiegman and England needed to stick with their conviction. For the first time at the World Cup, the Lionesses did not find the changes that were required. James and Kelly brought moments of improvement, but the truth is that England were at their most dangerous when Lauren Hemp and Russo were combining as a front two. Hemp’s switch to a central role took away the threat that was everywhere in the first half, and left Wiegman searching for something else. On came Beth England. Up went Millie Bright. But this was a situation England could not overcome.
A change too far? England’s last roll of the dice comes up short
England 0-1 Spain: Sarina Wiegman replaced Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly at half time for Lauren James and Chloe Kelly, but the Lionesses fell short in Sydney
