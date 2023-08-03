Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is approaching the knockout stages and has already provided some astonishing games, goals and upsets.

England’s 6-1 thrashing of China, the surprise early eliminations of Brazil, Canada and Germany and an underperforming USA’s narrow escape from Group E have been just some of the stories of the tournament so far.

While one of the host nations, New Zealand, failed to qualify for the round of 16, Australia are still going strong and offering plenty for the home fans to cheer about.

The Matildas’ opening game against the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 20 July attracted 75,784 fans, the largest crowd ever to attend a women’s football match in the country and the third-biggest to ever see a game in the history of the World Cup.

A crowd of 42,137 had seen the Kiwis’ 1-0 win over Norway a day earlier, setting the equivalent record for New Zealand and revealing the extent of local excitement about the tournament Down Under.

While there are no further fixtures scheduled at New Zealand’s Dunedin Stadium in Otago or Waikato Stadium in Hamilton or at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Western Australia, here is a guide to the remaining venues with Women’s World Cup matches still to play.

Brisbane Stadium, Queensland, Australia

Also known as Lang Park or the Suncorp Stadium and nicknamed “The Cauldron”, this multipurpose arena in the Brisbane suburb of Milton was opened in 1914 and has a capacity of 56,851.

Often used for rugby league and union, it is home to the Brisbane Broncos, the Dolphins, the Queensland Reds and the Queensland Maroons, as well as the A-League football side Brisbane Roar.

Upcoming fixtures (all kick-off times given in GMT)

Round of 16: England vs Nigeria (8.30am 7 August 2023)

Third quarter-final: TBD vs TBD (8am 12 August 2023)

Third-place play-off: TBD vs TBD (9am 19 August 2023)

Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand’s national stadium was opened in 1900 and has a capacity of 40,536. It is primarily used for rugby union fixtures in winter and cricketing Tests in summer.

Eden Park in Auckland hosting the crucial Group E tie between USA and Portugal on 1 August 2023 (Phil Walter/Getty)

The Blues, Auckland Rugby and Auckland Cricket all call it home while the all-conquering All Blacks have made it a feared arena for touring sides to visit, having not been beaten at Eden Park since 1994.

It is also notable for having hosted the 1987 and 2011 Rugby World Cup finals.

Upcoming fixtures

Round of 16: Switzerland vs Spain (6am 5 August 2023)

Second quarter-final: TBD vs TBD (8.30am 11 August 2023)

First semi-final: TBD vs TBD (9am 15 August 2023)

Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia

Also known as Coopers Stadium, the home of A-League side Adelaide United was first opened in 1960 and is one of the smaller venues hosting games at the the World Cup with a crowd capacity of just 13,327.

Upcoming fixtures

Round of 16: France vs Morocco (12pm 8 August 2023)

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Victoria, Australia

The spectacular home of rugby league side Melbourne Storm, Super Rugby team Melbourne Rebels and the A-League rivals Melbourne Victory FC and Melbourne City FC was opened in 2010.

It has a comparatively low capacity of just 28,870, however, which has proven a source of contention given that it will be hosting what is, potentially, one of the games of the tournament: the round of 16 clash between free-scoring Sweden and the current world champions USA.

Upcoming fixtures

Round of 16: Sweden vs USA (10am 6 August 2023)

Round of 16: Colombia vs Jamaica (9am 8 August 2023)

Stadium Australia, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

One of the most impressive venues at this tournament is Stadium Australia, built in 1999 to host the 2000 Olympic Games, with an original capacity of 115,000 that has since been reduced to around 80,000.

Stadium Australia in Sydney hosted the Group B opener between Australia and Ireland on 20 July (Bradley Kanaris/Getty)

It is also one of the tournament’s busiest, hosting Australia’s next game as well as quarter-final and semi-final matches before the World Cup final itself on Sunday 20 August.

Stadium Australia otherwise ordinarily plays host to everything from Aussie rules football and cricket to rugby league and rugby union matches.

Upcoming fixtures

Round of 16: Australia vs Denmark (11.30am 7 August 2023)

Fourth quarter-final: TBD vs TBD (11.30am 12 August 2023)

Second semi-final: TBD vs TBD (11am 16 August 2023)

Final: TBD vs TBD (11am 20 August 2023)

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Also known as the Allianz Stadium, the Sydney Football Stadium was built in 1988, played a key role in the 2000 Olympics and has been completely revamped in time for this World Cup, reopening last summer and now boasting a capacity of 38,841

Upcoming fixtures

Round of 16: Netherlands vs South Africa (3am 6 August 2023)

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

Affectionately known as “The Cake Tin”, the home of rugby sides the Hurricanes and Wellington Lions and A-League outfit Wellington Phoenix was built in 1999 and has a capacity of 31,089.

Upcoming fixtures