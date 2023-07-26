Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Women’s World Cup continues with one of the fixtures of the group stage as the defending champions United States face the Netherlands in a rematch of the final four years ago.

The US kicked off their bid for a third World Cup in a row as they defeated tournament debutants Vietnam 3-0 last week, but the Netherlands are set to be their biggest test in Group E.

Elsewhere, co-hosts Australia resume their World Cup campaign against Nigeria in Group B, following Ireland’s elimination at the hands of Canada.

Australia, who remain without Sam Kerr, will book their place in the knockout stages with a win against Nigeria, who held Olympic champions Canada to an opening draw.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.

When can I watch England?

England play their first match of the World Cup against Haiti in Group D on 22 July. The game starts at 10:30am BST and will be shown on ITV.

On 28 July, England play Denmark with kick-off at 9:30am BST and the game broadcast on the BBC.

England’s final group-stage fixture is against China on Tuesday 1 August and will be shown on ITV with the match starting at 12pm BST.

Should England make it through to the round of 16, their fixture will be shown live on the BBC.

Full Group Stage TV Schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two

Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Saturday 22 July

Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC Two

Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV 1

Group D: Denmark 1-0 China (13:00, Perth) - BBC Two

Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden 2-1 South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group E: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC One

Group F: France 0-0 Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Monday 24 July

Group G: Italy 1-0 Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV 1

Group H: Germany 6-0 Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Group F: Brazil 4-0 Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Tuesday 25 July

Group H: Colombia 2-0 Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC 2

Group A: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV 1

Wednesday 26 July

Group C: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain 5-0 Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC Two

Group B: Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV 1

Thursday 27 July

Group E: USA vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One

Group E: Portugal vs Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV 1

Group B: Australia vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two

Friday 28 July

Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group D: England vs Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC

Group D: China vs Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Saturday 29 July

Group G: Sweden vs Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC

Group F: France vs Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV

Sunday 30 July

Group H: Korea Republic vs Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC

Group A: Norway vs Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC

Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC

Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV

Monday 31 July

Group C: Costa Rica vs Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV

Group C: Japan vs Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV

Group B: Ireland vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group B: Canada vs Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC

Tuesday 1 August

Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group E: Portugal vs USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV

Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV

Group D: China vs England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Wednesday 2 August

Group G: South Africa vs Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC

Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC

Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV

Group F: Panama vs France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV

Thursday 3 August

Group H: Korea Republic vs Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC