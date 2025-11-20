Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The World Cup qualifiers are almost complete but for several countries an anxious wait remains before the full line-up for next summer’s tournament is confirmed.

There will be 16 European teams who advance to March’s play-offs, which will take place after the World Cup group-stage draw is conducted on 5 December. There are then just four more spots in the tournament.

Troy Parrott’s stunning last-minute winner against Hungary sent the Republic of Ireland through to a play-off behind group winners Portugal, while Wales and Northern Ireland have also booked play-off spots.

Troy Parrott was the hat-trick hero in Budapest as Ireland completed the comeback win over Hungary ( REUTERS )

The play-offs will be played in single-leg knockout matches, with the draw determining the path. The 16 teams will be draw into four sets of four, leaving each nation two wins away from the World Cup as semi-finals and then a final are played.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is the World Cup 2026 play-off draw?

The Uefa play-off draw will take place on Thursday 20 November at 12pm GMT.

When do the World Cup 2026 play-offs take place?

The matches will be held in March 2026, with the semi-finals on 26 March and the finals on 31 March.

Who is in the play-offs?

The 12 group runners-up, including the Republic of Ireland and Wales, will be joined by the four best-ranked teams from the previous Nations League campaign who failed to finish in the top-two of first qualifying round, such as Northern Ireland.

The 16 teams will be split into four pots of four teams. Pot A to Pot C will be the 12 group runners-up and determined on Fifa ranking. Italy, who are ranked ninth and the highest-ranked European side to fail to automatically qualify, will be in Pot A, for example. Pot D will be the four teams who qualified via the Nations League.

Confirmed group runners-up (12/12): Italy, Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Czech Republic, Kosovo, Denmark, Turkey, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Confirmed Nations League teams (4/4): Romania, Sweden, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia

What are the pots?

Pot 1: Italy, Denmark, Turkey, Ukraine

Pot 2: Poland, Wales, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Pot 3: Republic of Ireland, Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo

Pot 4: Romania, Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland

How does the draw work?

Each of the four paths in the play-offs will feature one team from Pot 1, one from Pot 2, one from Pot 3 and one from Pot 4. The semi-finals will see the Pot 1 team face the Pot 4 team, and the Pot 2 team face the Pot 3 team, with those Pot 1 and 2 teams at home. The two semi-final winners from each path will then meet in the final (with home advantage to be decided in the initial draw) and the winner of that clash qualifies for the World Cup.

What about the inter-continental play-off draw?

This will also take place on Thursday 20 November and will feature six teams, with the top two teams based on Fifa rankings receiving a bye through to the finals.

Qualified (6/6): DR Congo, Bolivia, New Caledonia, Iraq, Jamaica, Suriname

When is the World Cup 2026 group stage draw?

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place at 5pm GMT/12pm EST on Friday 5 December, at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. The US president Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance.