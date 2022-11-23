Jump to content

Belgium vs Canada live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

Everything you need to know ahead of the Group F clash

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 23 November 2022 05:51
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day three in Qatar

Belgium play Canada at the World Cup in a Group F clash.

Belgium’s golden generation are running out of time to win a major title and return to the World Cup stage following their third place finish in Russia four years ago.

Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku remain the star men of Roberto Martinez’s side but recent results have not been encouraging amid injury concerns.

Canada are making their first appearance at a World Cup since 1986 following a brilliant qualifying campaign under manager John Herdman.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Belgium vs Canada?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Wendesday 23 November at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 6:30 pm, as well as online on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Romelu Lukaku is a major doubt for Belgium after a injury-hit season for Inter Milan, leaving Roberto Martinez to search for other options in attack. Thorgan Hazard is also an injury doubt.

Canada are set to be without star player Alphonso Davies in what is a huge blow ahead of their biggest match in a generation. The Bayern Munich left back and winger has suffered a hamstring injury and has not been able to recover in time.

Predicted line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Debast; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne; De Bruyne, Batshuayi, E Hazard

Canada: Borjan; Laryea, Johnston, Steven Vitoria, K Miller, Adekugbe; Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio; David, Larin

Odds

Belgium: 4/7

Draw: 7/2

Canada: 27/5

Prediction

It would be a shame, particularly for Canada, if neither side are at full strength. However, Belgium have plenty of depth and with a player like Kevin De Bruyne, they should have too much quality. Belgium 3-1 Canada

