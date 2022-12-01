✕ Close "The golden generation" Martinez defends Belgium and plays down unrest

Croatia and Belgium are facing off in a crucial Group F fixture at the 2022 World Cup.

Croatia come into the game top of the group with four points from their opening two matches after beating Canada and drawing with Morocco, and know that a draw will see them through to the last 16. Belgium also beat Canada but then lost to Morocco to leave them third in the group and on the brink of World Cup elimination.

Unless Canada thrash Morocco, then Belgium must win today in order to qualify for the knockout stages, but 2018 runners-up Croatia will not be easy to overcome. They have the easiest task, knowing that a draw guarantees them progression.

