Croatia vs Belgium LIVE: World Cup 2022 line-ups and team news as captain Eden Hazard dropped
Belgium will almost certainly be eliminated from the World Cup unless they beat Croatia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Croatia and Belgium are facing off in a crucial Group F fixture at the 2022 World Cup.
Croatia come into the game top of the group with four points from their opening two matches after beating Canada and drawing with Morocco, and know that a draw will see them through to the last 16. Belgium also beat Canada but then lost to Morocco to leave them third in the group and on the brink of World Cup elimination.
Unless Canada thrash Morocco, then Belgium must win today in order to qualify for the knockout stages, but 2018 runners-up Croatia will not be easy to overcome. They have the easiest task, knowing that a draw guarantees them progression.
Follow all the World Cup action below:
Belgium’s World Cup defeat by Morocco leads to riots on streets of Brussels
Belgium’s shock World Cup defeat by Morocco on Sunday led to riots on the streets of Brussels, with photos and videos showing cars being smashed and upturned, and fires being started.
The incidents in the Belgian capital, which saw riot police deployed, followed the national football team’s surprise 2-0 loss to Morocco in Group F, a result that puts Roberto Martinez’s side on the brink of an early exit from the competition in Qatar.
The result led to violent riots in Brussels, which led to the deployment of riot police.
Photos and video footage show cars and other property being vandalised in the streets of the Belgian capital, with fires also lit in the roads.
Belgium’s World Cup defeat by Morocco leads to riots on streets of Brussels
Belgium suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Morocco to put them on the brink of a group-stage exit in Qatar
Croatia vs Belgium team changes
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic names an unchanged team to the one that defeated Canada 4-1 last time out.
Roberto Martinez meanwhile makes four changes to his Belgium side. The big news is the Eden Hazard drops to the bench along Thorgan Hazard and Michy Batshuayi. Amadu Onana is suspended.
Replacing them are Leander Dendoncker, Yannick Carrasco, Leandro Trossard and Dries Mertens.
Croatia vs Belgium line-ups
Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic
Belgium XI: Courtois, Meunier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne, Dendoncker, Witsel, Carrasco, De Bruyne, Trossard, Mertens
Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Germany and history to be made
Four of Europe’s big guns face potential World Cup elimination on Thursday as Groups E and F are settled.
Germany are the side with most work to do as they head into their final Group E game against Costa Rica with just a point to their name. Group leaders Spain still have a job to finish against Japan, whose hopes are also still alive.
Belgium, one of the tournament’s big disappointments so far, have a tough task as they take on 2018 runners-up Croatia. There is a strong likelihood only one of those sides will progress as Morocco are well placed and need only a draw against already-eliminated Canada.
Here, we look ahead to the action and reviews the games on Wednesday which included notable wins for Argentina and Australia.
Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Germany and history to be made
Morocco are looking to secure a place in the last 16 and need only a draw against Canada
Croatia vs Belgium prediction
Every World Cup seems to have a big-hitter that crashes out of the group stages and, barring a sudden turnaround, it looks set to be Belgium here.
They have been out-worked by both Morocco and Canada so far, while Croatia are always up for the fight. They have the quality, too, to knock Belgium out of the World Cup.
Croatia 2-0 Belgium
Where to watch Croatia vs Belgium?
The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Thursday 1 December at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 2:30pm, as well as online on the BBC iPlayer.
Croatia vs Belgium early team news and predicted line-ups
Marko Livaja and Andrej Kramarić both scored against Canada and should keep their places in Croatia’s attack. Zlatko Dalic does not have any injury concerns and could name an unchanged team.
Amadou Onana is suspended for Belgium and will likely be replaced by Youri Tielemans. Romelu Lukaku came off the bench against Morocco but does not look ready to start, while Roberto Martinez will decide whether to keep faith with Eden Hazard.
Predicted line-ups
Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic
Belgium: Courtois; Castagne, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, E. Hazard; Batshuayi
Croatia vs Belgium
Hello and welcome to another day of World Cup football. The group stages continue to fly towards their conclusion with just six places in the last-16 left to be decided.
Two of those will go to the qualifiers from Group F where Morocco, Belgium and Croatia are all vying to reach the next round of the competition. All three teams have four points going into the final group games but Morocco are favourites to progress as they take on the already eliminated Canada.
Croatia and Belgium face each other meaning that one of these aging sides will probably be going home unless the Canadians pull off a shock win.
Croatia’s goal difference is superior to Belgium’s meaning that they need just a point to qualify. The Independent will have coverage of both games before Group E concludes this evening with Spain and Germany in action.
