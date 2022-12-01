Costa Rica vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from crucial Group E encounter
Germany must defeat Costa Rica or else they will be eliminated from the World Cup
Germany meet Costa Rica in a must-win Group E match at the 2022 World Cup this evening as they look to secure a place in the last-16.
The five-time world champions are on the brink since a shock defeat to Japan in their opening game but were rescued by a late goal against Spain to keep them in the tournament.
To qualify they need to defeat Costa Rica and hope that Spain avoid losing to Japan in the other fixture.
Costa Rica could also qualify after a win against Japan last time out. Their goal difference is terrible following a 7-0 thrashing to Spain meaning they must better Japan’s result tonight to qualify ahead of Germany.
Follow the action with or live blog below:
Could Flick depart head coach role?
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has confirmed that he will be leaving his role as the national manager after his team were knocked out of the World Cup but could Hansi Flick join him?
Germany are in danger of being eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage for the second tournament in a row but the head coach has no plans about leaving his position should that occur.
"I have a contract until 2024 and I look forward to the home Euros (in 2024) but it is a long time until then," said Flick, who took over from Joachim Low in August 2021.
"We want to kill off the game early to pile pressure on the other group game. We have to have the attitude we showed against Spain."
Female referees will make history in Qatar – here’s what they can expect
“History will be made in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup 2022, with the appointment of six female match officials for the first time.
“Referees Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan – as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA – represent a cadre of female referees breaking through to the elite men’s level.
“The 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs) chosen to go to Qatar represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide.
“The appointment of female match officials to Qatar 2022 has been achieved thanks to a long-term plan. This involved their appointment to men’s junior and senior Fifa tournaments in preparation for the world’s most important tournament.”
Keith Hackett: Female refs will make history in Qatar – here’s what they can expect
Every referee is expected to deliver top-class performances without exception
Costa Rica vs Germany referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Stephanie Frappart?
All eyes will be on Costa Rica vs Germany on Thursday evening at the World Cup, for multiple reasons.
For starters it’s a decisive Group E fixture and all four teams can still make the last 16 or go home early. And it’s also a game in which history will be made, as Stephanie Frappart will be referee - the first time a female has officiated a men’s World Cup fixture.
The French official will be assisted by Brazilian Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz, as part of an all-female on-field team selected by Fifa.
Breaking barriers is nothing new for the 38-year-old, with Frappart’s performances earning her a role in Ligue 1, France’s top-flight league for men, since 2019.
Who is Costa Rica vs Germany referee at the World Cup?
History made at the Qatar World Cup but Frappart has been earning increasingly high-profile games for years
Belgium’s golden generation spurn last chance at World Cup glory
A golden generation has lost its gilding. The most talented group of Belgian footballers in living memory have spurned their last chance at glory, instead exiting at the group stages of what is surely their last World Cup together. At the final whistle, their best player Kevin De Bruyne was staring into the middle distance, their one-time world-beating talent Eden Hazard was contemplating his role as an ineffective late substitute and their supreme goalscorer Romelu Lukaku was lamenting a series of barely believable missed chances.
For Roberto Martinez, the manager who has come closest to fulfilling this squad’s almost limitless potential, it is surely his final act in charge. It would be tempting to say that the recriminations will come over the next few days for him and his players if not for the fact that they had started already. Talk of a divided squad past its sell-by date has undercut this last dance since the start of their tournament and will now only grow louder.
Croatia progress from Group F but only as runners-up, which is perhaps evidence of their own powers being on the wane. Zlatko Dalic’s side still had just enough about their careful possession play to earn the goalless draw and the point that they required to be sure of reaching the last 16, though their opponents in Al Wakrah on Monday will not have been overly intimidated by what they saw. With Morocco beating Canada to top the group, if it were not for some extraordinary Lukaku misses, Croatia may easily have exited themselves.
Belgium’s golden generation spurn last chance at World Cup glory
Croatia 0-0 Belgium: Romelu Lukaku missed a series of clear chances as Croatia eliminated their opponents from the 2022 World Cup at the group stage
Roberto Martinez stands down as Belgium manager after World Cup exit
Roberto Martinez has confirmed that he will leave his role as manager of Belgium after they exited the 2022 World Cup.
The former Everton boss, who was in charge of the Red Devils for six years, guided them to third place in Russia four years ago and was at the helm for a three-and-a-half year spell as Fifa’s No 1 ranked side.
But a deeply disappointing tournament in Qatar, where a defeat by Morocco and a draw with Croatia ensured a group-stage exit, has seen him opt to walk away.
“That was my last game”, he said afterwards at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. “It’s emotional as you can imagine.”
Martinez’s side were improved against the 2018 finalists but substitute Romelu Lukaku, in particular, failed to take a number of second-half chances, the draw not enough as Croatia progressed in their place.
Roberto Martinez stands down as Belgium manager after World Cup exit
Defeats to Morocco and a draw with Croatia ensured a group-stage exit for the Red Devils
Suarez aiming for knockout rounds
Costa Rica’s coach Luis Fernando Suarez hopes his side can emulate the Costa Rican team from 2014 who reached the World Cup last-16 ahead of England and Italy.
"Eight years have gone by and players have changed but you have good memories," said Colombian Suarez.
"Maybe it’s down to the genes of the Costa Ricans. When they reach a World Cup they do things differently and they play well. I’m not just talking about 2014 in Brazil, I think also about Italy 1990.
"They reached the last 16 when no-one believed in them. They are never the favourites, which is good.
"We need to be emotionally strong and break our backs in this match. If Germany is knocked out it would be a major thing and we would be proud to be responsible for that."
Hansi Flick reverses roles after Japan loss as substitutes save Germany against Spain
If substitutes were Germany’s nemeses against Japan, a replacement turned their rescuer against Spain. Hansi Flick was outwitted as Hajime Moriyasu’s changes conjured a famous win for the Japanese. Flick could at least savour the sense of a role reversal when Niclas Fullkrug lashed a shot past Unai Simon after a move that involved another whom Flick had introduced, in Leroy Sane. Germany, who had conceded in the 83rd minute to Japan, scored in it against Spain.
Given the gulf in class at times, they may not have deserved a draw. Yet for decades, Germany were the specialists in prevailing, whether emphatically or efficiently, on penalties or within regulation time. They pilfered a point.
Now a team accustomed to finals in the truest sense of the phrase face another. There is a finality to their game against Costa Rica. There can be a gratitude towards their opponents, too. Given Spain’s superior goal difference, a draw at the Al-Bayt Stadium would have all but eliminated Germany if, as expected, Japan beat a side coming off a 7-0 walloping. Yet if the most important goal of Germany’s World Cup has been scored in previous years by Helmut Rahn, Gerd Muller, Andreas Brehme or Mario Gotze. in 2022 it has come courtesy not of Fullkrug, but of Keysher Fuller. If the name scarcely sounds Germanic, he is from Costa Rica, not Cologne and plies his trade for Herediano, not Hannover.
Hansi Flick reverses roles after Japan loss as substitutes save Germany against Spain
Spain 1-1 Germany: Niclas Fullkrug lashed home an equaliser to end a move involving Leroy Sane, a fellow second-half substitute
Costa Rica vs Germany line-up
Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Sule, Raum; Goretzka, Gundogan, Sane; Musiala, Gnabry, Muller
Costa Rica XI: Navas; Duarte, Waston, Vargas; Fuller, Borges, Tejeda, Oviedo; Aguilera, Venegas, Campbell
Referee’s appointment hailed as breakthrough for ‘very sexist’ football
Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez believes the milestone appointment of a female referee at the men’s World Cup is a major step forward for the “very sexist” football industry.
France’s Stephanie Frappart will make history on Thursday as the first woman to take charge of a match at the men’s tournament when she oversees the crunch clash between Suarez’s side and Germany.
The 38-year-old will lead an all-female on-field team after FIFA selected Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina as her assistants.
Germany must win the Group E match to stay in contention for the knockout stages, while Costa Rica can guarantee a last-16 spot with victory.
First female World Cup referee hailed as breakthrough for ‘very sexist’ football
The 38-year-old will lead an all-female on-field team, including Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina, in Costa Rica’s clash with Germany
Costa Rica vs Germany early team news and predicted line-ups
Costa Rican defender Francisco Calvo picked up a second yellow card against Japan and is suspended. Hansi Flick has no fresh injury concerns and must choose betweern Thomas Muller or Niclas Fullkrug in attack.
Predicted line-ups
Costa Rica: Navas, Fuller, Duarte, Chacon, Watson, Oviedo, Torres, Borges, Tejeda, Campbell, Contreras.
Germany: Neuer, Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger, Rau, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Musiala, Sane, Fullkrug.
