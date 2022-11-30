Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Croatia can knock Belgium out of the World Cup in the deciding fixture of Group F today.

The 2018 finalists can either win or draw to book their place in the last 16 and will top group if they better Morocco’s result against Canada, who are out.

Belgium must win, but Roberto Martinez’s side have been woeful so far in Qatar. The golden generation have looked their age and were beaten 2-0 by Morocco last time out.

There have also been reports of disharmony in the Belgium camp following Kevin De Bruyne’s comments that the team were “too old” to win the World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Croatia vs Belgium?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Thursday 1 December at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

How can I watch it on TV and online?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 2:30pm, as well as online on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Marko Livaja and Andrej Kramarić both scored against Canada and should keep their places in Croatia’s attack. Zlatko Dalic does not have any injury concerns and could name an unchanged team.

Amadou Onana is suspended for Belgium and will likely be replaced by Youri Tielemans. Romelu Lukaku came off the bench against Morocco but does not look ready to start, while Roberto Martinez will decide whether to keep faith with Eden Hazard.

Predicted line-ups

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic

Belgium: Courtois; Castagne, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, E. Hazard; Batshuayi

Odds

Croatia: 13/8

Draw: 12/5

Belgium: 13/8

Prediction

Every World Cup seems to have a big-hitter that crashes out of the group stages and, barring a sudden turnaround, it looks set to be Belgium here. They have been out-worked by both Morocco and Canada so far, while Croatia are always up for the fight. They have the quality, too, to knock Belgium out of the World Cup. Croatia 2-0 Belgium