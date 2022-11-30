Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Time is running out for Belgium’s golden generation as they face a must-win Group F clash against Croatia in the World Cup.

Belgium have been among the top-ranked teams in the world over the past five years but Roberto Martinez’s side have been woeful so far In Qatar.

A 2-0 defeat to Morocco has put Belgium on the verge of elimination, while Croatia will be through with a win or draw following their 4-1 thrashing of Canada.

Morocco are playing Canada, who are already out, in the other deciding fixture of Group F and it would take a capitulation for the side to lose and fail to qualify.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Croatia vs Belgium?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Thursday 1 December at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

How can I watch it on TV and online?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 2:30pm, as well as online on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Marko Livaja and Andrej Kramarić both scored against Canada and should keep their places in Croatia’s attack. Zlatko Dalic does not have any injury concerns and could name an unchanged team.

Amadou Onana is suspended for Belgium and will likely be replaced by Youri Tielemans. Romelu Lukaku came off the bench against Morocco but does not look ready to start, while Roberto Martinez will decide whether to keep faith with Eden Hazard.

Predicted line-ups

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic

Belgium: Courtois; Castagne, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, E. Hazard; Batshuayi

Odds

Croatia: 13/8

Draw: 12/5

Belgium: 13/8

Prediction

Every World Cup seems to have a big-hitter that crashes out of the group stages and, barring a sudden turnaround, it looks set to be Belgium here. They have been out-worked by both Morocco and Canada so far, while Croatia are always up for the fight. They have the quality, too, to knock Belgium out of the World Cup. Croatia 2-0 Belgium