Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

How to watch highlights of England vs USA at World Cup 2022

Everything you need to know about the highlights show for the Group B clash in Qatar

Luke Baker
Friday 25 November 2022 18:43
Comments
<p>England are taking on USA at the World Cup on Friday </p>

England are taking on USA at the World Cup on Friday

(Getty Images)

England take on USA in their second game of the World Cup in Qatar with qualification for the last 16 from Group B at stake if the Three Lions can secure the win.

With the game taking place on a Friday evening, fans may have other plans that prevent them watching the 7pm GMT kick-off live but luckily there are highlights on free-to-air TV so you can catch up.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs USA?

Recommended

The Group B match will kick-off at 7pm GMT on Friday, 25 November at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

ITV 1 will begin live coverage at 6.05pm straight after their coverage of Netherlands v Ecuador

It will be shown free-to-air and you can also live stream it for free on the ITV Hub and the ITVX app.

How can I watch the highlights?

With ITV having live coverage of the match, BBC will be showing highlights of the game - along with the rest of the day’s World Cup action, including Wales’s defeat to Iran.

The highlights show is live on BBC One at 11.30pm on Friday and will also be available across all BBC platforms including the iPlayer. Mark Chapman will host the show.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in