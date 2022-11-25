Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England take on USA in their second game of the World Cup in Qatar with qualification for the last 16 from Group B at stake if the Three Lions can secure the win.

With the game taking place on a Friday evening, fans may have other plans that prevent them watching the 7pm GMT kick-off live but luckily there are highlights on free-to-air TV so you can catch up.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs USA?

The Group B match will kick-off at 7pm GMT on Friday, 25 November at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

ITV 1 will begin live coverage at 6.05pm straight after their coverage of Netherlands v Ecuador

It will be shown free-to-air and you can also live stream it for free on the ITV Hub and the ITVX app.

How can I watch the highlights?

With ITV having live coverage of the match, BBC will be showing highlights of the game - along with the rest of the day’s World Cup action, including Wales’s defeat to Iran.

The highlights show is live on BBC One at 11.30pm on Friday and will also be available across all BBC platforms including the iPlayer. Mark Chapman will host the show.