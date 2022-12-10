Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Argentine referee Facundo Tello is in charge of today’s World Cup quarter-final between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

Tello made headlines before the tournament even began as he refereed Argentina’s Champions Trophy final between Boca Juniors and Racing Club and handed out 10 red cards following a brawl between the two teams.

He sent off a total of five Boca players following the post-match scuffle and three from Racing, who won the match 2-1 in extra time, having already dished out two more before full-time - after a clash between Boca’s Sebastian Villa and Racing’s Johan Carbonero.

The 40-year-old, who has been on Fifa’s international list since 2019, is one of seven referees from the South American federation at this World Cup, and has taken charge of two games so far: Switzerland’s win over Cameroon and South Korea’s victory against Portugal.

Here is the full officiating team for Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final with Morocco:

Assistant Referee 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky (ARG)

(ARG) Assistant Referee 2: Gabriel Chade (ARG)

(ARG) 4th Official: Ivan Barton (SLV)

(SLV) VAR: Mauro Vigliano (ARG)

(ARG) Assistant VAR 1: Ricardo de Burgos (ESP)

(ESP) Assistant VAR 2: Diego Bonfa (ARG)

(ARG) Assistant VAR 3: Armando Villarreal (USA)

When: Saturday, 10 December 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)

Where: Al Thumama Stadium

Odds (after 90 minutes)

Portugal win: 5/7

Morocco win: 5/1

Draw: 14/5