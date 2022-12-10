Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups amid Cristiano Ronaldo decision
Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on World Cup history with Portugal but may not start against a Morocco side who are on the verge of a landmark semi-final
Morocco play Portugal in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar and with history on the line. Morocco can become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup if they beat the Portuguese, who are favourites to progress to the final four following their brilliant 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the last 16.
Morocco will be sure to put up more of a fight after they battled to a 0-0 draw with Spain, before holding their nerve in the penalty shoot-out to spark wild celebrations in the country and Arab communities across the world.
Walid Regragui’s side have already been one of the stories of the World Cup but the manager now wants his team to make history in Qatar. “We have already achieved great things but we feel it’s not enough,” he said. “We want to go further.”
Portugal manager Fernando Santos, meanwhile, made the huge decision to drop captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the last 16, only for the 37-year-old’s replacement Goncalo Ramos to score a stunning hat-trick in the 6-1 win. Santos now faces another big call as to whether to recall Ronaldo or stick with the 21-year-old sensation.
Follow live updates from Morocco vs Portugal below, with the winner facing either England or France in the semi-finals
Prediction
Not as simple a call as it is on paper, given Morocco’s stirring run to the last eight. Portugal only narrowly beat them in 2018 - courtesy of Ronaldo’s solitary goal - and another tight affair is likely here. However, the Portuguese are fresher and are full of confidence, so they should sneak into the semi-finals. Morocco 1-2 Portugal
Odds
Morocco - 9/2
Portugal - 4/6
Draw (after 90 minutes only) - 27/10
When is Morocco vs Portugal?
The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT (6pm local time) on Saturday 10 December.
The quarter-final will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the match will air live on ITV 1, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s new ITVX app and website, formerly known as ITV Hub.
Team news
Morocco boss Walid Regragui has got his country to this stage by being consistent with his line-up, so Selim Amallah should continue ahead of Abdelhamid Sabiri in midfield. Other than that, no injury concerns were reported after the penalty shoot-out win against Spain, though the matter of fatigue could force Regragui’s hand.
Unsurprisingly, the big selection call for Portugal boss Fernando Santos is whether he once again leaves out captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Judging by the sensational hat-trick display by his replacement Goncalo Ramos against Switzerland, the 195-cap star could miss out once more. Similarly, will he leave out Joao Cancelo and Ruben Neves, and opt for Raphael Guerreiro and William Carvalho respectively once more? Defender Danilo Pereira is a doubt, while Otavio came through the Swiss clash unscathed.
Predicted line-ups
Morocco XI: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Amallah, Ounahi; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Otavio; Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ramos
