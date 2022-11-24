✕ Close The Biggest Upsets In World Cup History

Uruguay play South Korea in Group H of the World Cup in Qatar.

Two-time winners of the tournament, La Celeste are seen as dark horses this year, with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez in fine form, while veteran forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will look for one last hurrah.

Federico Valverde might be more important than anybody, and the Real Madrid midfielder will be key to dictating the tempo against South Korea. Son Heung-min is hoping to play despite suffering a face fracture in the build-up for the tournament while playing for Tottenham in the Champions League, meaning he will wear a face mask - at least during the group stage.

Both sides will be confident they can not only qualify but finish top of a wide-open group that also includes Ghana and Portugal.

Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Switzerland vs Cameroon