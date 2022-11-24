Uruguay vs South Korea LIVE World Cup 2022: Latest score, goals and updates as Son Heung-min in action
Group H clash as Darwin Nunez’s La Celeste take on Son Heung-min’s Taegeuk Warriors at Education City Stadium
Uruguay play South Korea in Group H of the World Cup in Qatar.
Two-time winners of the tournament, La Celeste are seen as dark horses this year, with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez in fine form, while veteran forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will look for one last hurrah.
Federico Valverde might be more important than anybody, and the Real Madrid midfielder will be key to dictating the tempo against South Korea. Son Heung-min is hoping to play despite suffering a face fracture in the build-up for the tournament while playing for Tottenham in the Champions League, meaning he will wear a face mask - at least during the group stage.
Both sides will be confident they can not only qualify but finish top of a wide-open group that also includes Ghana and Portugal.
Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Switzerland vs Cameroon
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
14 mins: Uruguay get on the ball and enjoy a sustained spell of possession for the first time. But South Korea’s defensive shape is compact and solid and they win it back as Bentancur tries to roam into the final third.
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
12 mins; Until now, at least. Son sets off down the left, with a pack of Uruguay defenders immediately closing him down. Caceres leads with a shoulder as Son goes down, but the play goes on.
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
10 mins: A lot of South Korea’s attacks have come down the right so far, targetting Uruguay’s Olivera. Son, who is on the left, hasn’t seen much of the ball so far.
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
8 mins: Great tempo to this already. Kim Moon-hwan whips a dangerous ball in that Uruguay clear, setting Nunez galloping down the left.
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
6 mins: There’s been a lot of talk about Uruguay’s midfield three of Bentancur, Vecino and Valvarde but South Korea are currently dominating the middle of the pitch. Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, has started out on the left.
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
3 mins: You can know when Son touches the ball without looking up at the screen, given the audible screams that ring around the stadium every time he touches the ball.
South Korea look confident. This bright red kit looks brilliant too.
KICK OFF! Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
1 min: Fast start! South Korea go direct early on, winning a corner as Olivera slides in. Goalkeeper Rochet collects the cross - before Uruguay go straight on the attack. Nunez is almost played in but South Korea can tidy up.
Uruguay vs South Korea
Hopefully this is a cracker. Son meets Diego Godin for the handshake. The veteran defender is back at his fourth World Cup, at the age of 36.
Luis Suarez could also make history with a goal today, and equal the record for Uruguay if he scores his eighth of the World Cup.
Kick-off is next!
Uruguay vs South Korea
The teams are out and it’s time for the anthems! Uruguay’s is so, so good. A lovely musical intro and then a huge powerful finish. Sublime. Fiery.
Son Heung-min is out, face mask and all, and has his hand on his heart. Lovely stuff.
Son Heung-min: South Korea’s greatest football export still leading the way despite injury concern
Son Heung-min’s early-season goal drought saw questions being raised about the pre-World Cup form of South Korea’s Tottenham Hotspur forward, who is fit and firing following a facial fracture.
Son, South Korea’s attacking talisman, has undergone surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye that he suffered playing for Tottenham against Olympique de Marseille, that had led to his participation at the World Cup being in doubt.
Yet for months it was his finishing that had fans worried.
After finishing as the Premier League’s joint-top scorer last season, the 30-year-old went eight games in all competitions without a goal to prompt concerns that his golden touch was deserting him with time ticking down to kick-off in Qatar.
South Korea’s greatest football export Son Heung-min still on top despite injury woe
A left-eye fracture left the Tottenham star in a race against time to be fit for Qatar 2022
