Ronaldo relaxed ahead of Portugal World Cup opener versus Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are taking on Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha as both sides get their Group H campaigns under way.

Ronaldo is playing in his first match since leaving Manchester United by mutual consent earlier this week following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan ahead of the tournament. The 37-year-old Portugal captain is playing in his fifth World Cup and admits it will probably be his last chance to try and win the Jules Rimet trophy. He bids to do so alongside plenty of talented players including Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leao.

But Ghana will be no pushovers and boast quality throughout their side, including the Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey at the heart of the team. Every game will be crucial in what has been pinpointed as the most evenly matched group at the tournament, with Uruguay and South Korea also competing for a place in the knockout rounds.

