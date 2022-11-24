Portugal vs Ghana LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news as Cristiano Ronaldo to play first game since Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo is in action for the first time since quitting Manchester United as Portugal take on Ghana in Qatar
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are taking on Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha as both sides get their Group H campaigns under way.
Ronaldo is playing in his first match since leaving Manchester United by mutual consent earlier this week following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan ahead of the tournament. The 37-year-old Portugal captain is playing in his fifth World Cup and admits it will probably be his last chance to try and win the Jules Rimet trophy. He bids to do so alongside plenty of talented players including Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leao.
But Ghana will be no pushovers and boast quality throughout their side, including the Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey at the heart of the team. Every game will be crucial in what has been pinpointed as the most evenly matched group at the tournament, with Uruguay and South Korea also competing for a place in the knockout rounds.
Follow all the action with our live blog below.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Can Portugal legend still make a difference on the world stage?
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been named the best player in the world five times, will arrive in Qatar with a mission to prove that he can still make a difference.
It is indisputable that Ronaldo is one of the greatest forwards of all time but his latest struggles with Manchester United and Portugal have raised many questions about whether his brilliant career is nearing a bitter end.
Ronaldo is the leading scorer in the history of men’s international football with 117 goals in 191 official matches.
Between his first Portugal goal versus Greece at Euro 2004 and his most recent, a double against Switzerland in June 2022, 18 years have passed, making him a model of longevity.
He has scored 818 goals in his career and holds the record for the most Champions League goals in the competition’s history with 140.
Can Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo still make a difference on the world stage?
Recent struggles for Manchester United and Portugal have some questioning whether Ronaldo’s career is coming to an end
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect
Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United with immediate effect in the wake of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan ahead of the World Cup.
Ronaldo lashed out at United’s owners, executives, manager and even some of his own teammates in an extraordinary tirade which aired in the week leading up to the tournament, effectively torching his bridges with the club, and the hierarchy concluded Erik ten Hag’s team would be better off without the striker going forwards.
In a statement on Tuesday, Ronaldo said that he “loved” the club and their fans, but that it was time for a “new challenge”.
“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” Ronaldo said. “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”
It is understood Ronaldo will not receive a pay-off from the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect
Ronaldo rendered his position at Old Trafford virtually untenable after heavily criticising the club, from the owners to his manager Erik ten Hag and even his teammates
Is Portugal vs Ghana on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Portugal and Ghana begin their Qatar World Cup campaigns as they face off in Group H.
Ghana have a number of Premier League players in their ranks, including Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, but Portugal have a strong line-up that goes beyond captain Cristiano Ronaldo.
Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo are real threats among Fernando Santos’ squad, and they will be motivated to make the most of this generation of talent as they bid to win Portugal’s first World Cup. To do so, however, the 2016 European champions must first navigate ties with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.
This match with Ghana is also set also mark Ronaldo’s first time competing since Tuesday’s news that he has left Manchester United by mutual consent.
Here’s all you need to know:
Is Portugal vs Ghana on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Cristiano Ronaldo, now a free agent, and Portugal begin their Qatar World Cup campaign in Group H
Portugal vs Ghana
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Portgual vs Ghana in Group H at World Cup 2022.
Portugal renew their bid for a first-ever World Cup trophy with a tricky opener in Qatar. The Portuguese are nowadays seen as one of the major nations in global football, a status boosted by their Euro 2016 triumph, but the reality is that their best World Cup effort was a third-placed finish in 1966. They did come fourth in 2006 but have not gotten past the last 16 since, exiting at that stage in 2010 and 2018 while crashing out in the group in 2014.
With superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leading them on the pitch, however, it always feels like Portugal have a shot at glory, and the 37-year-old will feel especially motivated in what may mark his final World Cup. This time around, he and his teammates will have to navigate Group H, first facing Ghana before taking on Uruguay and South Korea.
Today’s game also marks Ronaldo’s first time back on the pitch since Tuesday’s news that he has left Manchester United by mutual consent following his explosive interview with Pier Morgan earlier this month.
Stick with us for full live coverage of Portugal vs Ghana.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies