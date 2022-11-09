Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The deadline for every manager to name their World Cup 2022 squads is fast approaching, with initial long lists now being whittled down to just 26 players.

Most nations are getting ahead of the game though and confirming their final group across the course of this week; Brazil’s squad was named on Monday and England will follow suit on Thursday, but before the Three Lions it’s the turn of another of the home nations.

FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup squad announcements, injuries and latest news

Wales are naming their squad on Wednesday evening, after taking a circuitous route to the finals. Head coach Robert Page is going back to his roots, making the announcement in his hometown of Tylorstown.

The Dragons secured the last play-off spot in the Uefa qualifying section, then beat Austria and Ukraine in the play-offs themselves to seal a first World Cup appearance since 1958.

Here’s everything you need to know on Wales’ announcement, including when and where to watch.

What time are Wales announcing their World Cup squad?

The squad announcement will begin from 7pm GMT, with coverage set to begin from 6:30pm.

Where can I watch?

Page’s announcement will be broadcast across both BBC One Wales and S4C. The FAW will also cover the announcement across their social media channels.

What is the predicted squad?

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City)

Defenders: Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Joe Rodon (Rennes on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Swansea City), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Dan James (Leeds United), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Rabbi Matondo (Rangers), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Tyler Roberts (QPR on loan from Leeds United), Harry Wilson (Fulham)