The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Wales and France among those to name theirs today.

Wales manager Rob Page has called up the experienced Gareth Bale and Joe Allen despite fitness concerns as he announced the country’s first World Cup squad in 64 years. Bale, Wales’s all-time top scorer with 40 goals in 108 internationals, admitted he was still not 100% despite his crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final victory last weekend. He remains Wales’ talisman, however, and played a key role in leading them to the World Cup, scoring all three goals in their playoffs against Austria and Ukraine. Playmaker Allen, who has 72 caps, had been in fine form for Swansea City this season but has not played since 17 September after picking up a hamstring injury, with the club confirming he will not feature before the World Cup.

France have selected Arsenal defender William Saliba and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate in a squad packed with talent. Olivier Giroud has also been picked, with Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema set to lead the attacking threat. Manchester United’s Raphael Varane is included despite his recent injury.

