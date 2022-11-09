World Cup 2022 LIVE: France and Wales announce squads for Qatar with USA to come
Didier Deschamps and Robert Page have announced their World Cup squads for France and Wales respectively
The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Wales and France among those to name theirs today.
Wales manager Rob Page has called up the experienced Gareth Bale and Joe Allen despite fitness concerns as he announced the country’s first World Cup squad in 64 years. Bale, Wales’s all-time top scorer with 40 goals in 108 internationals, admitted he was still not 100% despite his crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final victory last weekend. He remains Wales’ talisman, however, and played a key role in leading them to the World Cup, scoring all three goals in their playoffs against Austria and Ukraine. Playmaker Allen, who has 72 caps, had been in fine form for Swansea City this season but has not played since 17 September after picking up a hamstring injury, with the club confirming he will not feature before the World Cup.
France have selected Arsenal defender William Saliba and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate in a squad packed with talent. Olivier Giroud has also been picked, with Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema set to lead the attacking threat. Manchester United’s Raphael Varane is included despite his recent injury.
Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below, and get World Cup updates directly to your phone by joining our Telegram World Cup channel here.
France confirm World Cup squad!
France have now confirmed their squad! It is a 25-man ‘provisional’ list, which means there is still time to add one more player should Didier Deschamps decide to do so.
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda.
Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane.
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout.
Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku.
Wales squad in profile
Wales will be playing at their first World Cup since 1958 in Qatar. Here is a closer look at the players who made Robert Page’s 26-man squad:
Wales World Cup squad confirmed: A closer look at Rob Page’s 26 players in Qatar
The Dragons have not played at a World Cup for 64 years
‘Gareth Bale always delivers’, says Page
Asked about Gareth Bale’s fitness, Rob Page says: “I’m not really bothered. He’s come off the back of scoring a really important goal for LA. He’s back in the country. He’s fit. Every time he turns up for us, irrespective of how many minutes he’s played previously for his club, he’s always delivered, so I’ve got no worries whatsoever.”
Wales announce World Cup squad
Cardiff City’s Rubin Colwill, 20, will travel to his second major tournament – having earned his first call-up last year for Euro 2020 – despite an injury-hit season that has restricted him to only nine appearances in all competitions.
Forward Tyler Roberts, on loan at Queens Park Rangers, missed out after sustaining a calf injury and Rabbi Matondo was omitted having made only started five games since moving to Rangers.
Wales kick off their World Cup campaign against the United States on 21 November and also face Iran and England in Group B.
Wales announce World Cup squad
Full squad
Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)
Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mephan (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley)
Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)
Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds United)
Joe Allen is included in the squad despite his injury struggles. Mark Harris is selected among the forwards while Tom Lockyer and Ben Cabango are among the defenders.
