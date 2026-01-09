Is Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture
Everything you need to know as the Welsh club take on the Premier League side
Wrexham host Nottingham Forest in the FA Crup third round tonight as the Welsh side look to inflict defeat on their Premier League opponents.
The teams head into the match with contrasting fortunes as Wrexham have won each of their last four matches in the Championship which has propelled them up the table. They are now ninth in the second division but are only one point off the play-off spots and, more importantly, have built up a steam of momentum.
In contrast, Nottingham Forest have lost four of their last five top-flight fixtures and sit just one place above the relegation spots though they do have a seven point cushion to West Ham. However, Forest did defeat the Hammers 2-1 in their last outing which may give them the impetus to impress against the Dragons tonight.
The FA Cup will be neither side’s priority but it is a great opportunity for the home side to show what they can do on the pitch given their well documented desire to reach the Premier League.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest?
Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Friday 9 January at the Racecouse Ground in Wrexham.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage on the channel beginning at 6.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available for subscribers via Discovery+.
Team news
Wrexham are without striker Kieffer Moore after he suffered a hamstring injury in the recent win over Preston North End and missed the trip to Derby. Aaron James, Andy Cannon, Danny Ward, Elliot Lee, Lewis Brunt and Ryan Hardie and all absentees as well.
Matz Sels is likely to start in goal again for Nottingham Forest after he replaced the injured John Victor for Tuesday’s trip to West Ham. Dan Ndoye, Ryan Yates and long-term absentee Chris Wood are likely to miss the game.
Predicted line-ups
Wrexham XI: Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; James, Sheaf; Longman, Windass, Broadhead, Thomason; Smith
Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; McAtee, Gibbs-White, Bakwa; Jesus
