Championship promotion hopefuls Wrexham host Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Friday night with the Welsh side looking in a good spot to challenge the Premier League strugglers (7:30pm, TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+).

After winning four games back-to-back over Christmas, the Welsh side are now ninth in the second tier and just one point off the play-off places.

Forest, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five and sit just one place above the relegation zone, but they did move a further three points clear with a 2-1 win over West Ham last time out.

Sean Dyche’s men have been priced up by betting sites at 33/1 to win the FA Cup this season, while those fancying a deep run by Wrexham can find them at FA Cup odds of 200/1.

It’s fair to say the FA Cup will be neither side’s priority this season, but it will be a great opportunity for the home side to show everyone just what they are about on the pitch and not just off it.

So much is always made about the owners of the club, but manager Phil Parkinson has done an outstanding job at the Racecourse Ground.

He finally ended a 15-year absence from the EFL when he guided them to promotion from the National League at the end of the 2022/23 season, when they won the league with 111 points.

Back-to-back promotions have followed as they finished second in League Two to Stockport County and then again in League One behind Birmingham City to be back in the second tier of English football for the first time since the 1981/82 season.

Wrexham’s Championship promotion odds have been cut to 13/1 behind the likes of Sheffield United, Millwall and Watford, as well as the top three, but a lot will depend on how much they spend in the January transfer window.

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest betting preview: Wrexham to cause another cup shock

This will be only the fourth ever meeting between these two sides, and none have ever taken place in the league.

The last meeting came over 30 years ago in the League Cup, when Stan Collymore scored a hat-trick to earn Forest a 3-3 draw at the Racecourse Ground. He was also on target in the second leg as they secured a 3-1 win to go through 6-4 on aggregate.

The only other meeting came in this competition back in 1982, and on that occasion, Wrexham were 3-1 winners at the City Ground, so it’s a fixture that has a history of producing goals.

Football betting sites are offering 9/4 on over 3.5 goals again this time around, and you wouldn’t bet against it.

Wrexham have scored 38 and conceded 32 in their 26 league games so far, nine of which have produced four or more goals.

Forest have only scored 21 goals in their 21 league games so far, but they have conceded 43, including three in a single game on seven occasions.

Tuesday’s win at West Ham was huge in the context of Forest’s season, but they had to dig deep to get the points and with such a tight turnaround, it's worth considering a wager on the underdogs.

Wrexham also had a busy Christmas but came through it with a maximum of 12 points and haven’t played since Sunday, so they should be a little bit fresher and, of course, have home advantage.

So much will depend on the sides the managers select, but Wrexham have won their last two third-round matches, upsetting Coventry in 2022-23 and seeing off Shrewsbury in 2023-24, and appeal to reach round four again.

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest prediction 1: Wrexham to win & BTTS - 13/2 Bet365

Nottingham Forest vs Wrexham best bets: Can O’Brien haunt his former side?

Former Forest man Lewis O’Brien will be hoping he gets a start for Wrexham on Friday so he can show just what he can do after a disappointing time at the City Ground.

The central midfielder moved to Wrexham in the summer for a fee believed to be around £5m after four loan spells away from Forest.

He made just eight starts for the club but did impress while on loan at Swansea in the Championship last season.

The 27-year-old has made 24 appearances so far this season and scored in the games against West Brom, Millwall and Derby. His last goal came back in September and he’s a big price on football betting apps to end his goal drought against Forest.

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest prediction 2: Lewis O’Brien to score - 13/2 Betfred

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest team news

Wrexham: The home side is likely to still be without striker Kieffer Moore after he suffered a hamstring injury in the recent win over Preston North End and missed the trip to Derby. He is joined on the sidelines by Aaron James, Andy Cannon, Danny Ward, Elliot Lee, Lewis Brunt and Ryan Hardie.

Forest: Matz Sels is likely to start in goal again after he replaced the injured John Victor for Tuesday’s trip to West Ham. Also out are Dan Ndoye, Ryan Yates and long-term absentee Chris Wood.

